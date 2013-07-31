Fitch Affirms DEVK's IFS at 'A+'; Upgrades Echo Re to 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
DEVK Deutsche
Eisenbahn Versicherung Sach- und HUK-Versicherungsverein a.G.
Betriebliche
Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn's (DEVK non-life) and DEVK
Deutsche
Eisenbahn Versicherung Lebensversicherungsverein a.G.
Betriebliche
Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn's (DEVK life) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at 'A+'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed
DEVK's
non-life's main subsidiaries' IFS ratings at 'A+' and the
subsidiary Echo
Rueckversicherungs-AG's (Echo Re) IFS rating has been upgraded
to 'A-' from
'BBB+'. All Outlooks on the IFS ratings are Stable. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect the group's robust capitalisation, DEVK
non-life's
strong reserving methodologies, and its healthy market position
within the motor
and household contents insurance lines. DEVK non-life's
underwriting
profitability is still pressured by Germany's competitive motor
insurance
market. However, DEVK non-life's average motor premium per
policy has been
increasing since 2010 and DEVK non-life's underwriting
performance has continued
to improve since 2011. Fitch expects this trend to continue in
2013.
The upgrade of Echo Re's rating reflects Fitch's view that Echo
Re has become
"very important" to the DEVK group as defined in the agency's
Insurance Rating
Methodology (previously "important" to DEVK non-life). This is
driven by the
expansion of Echo Re's franchise and its strong gross written
premiums (GWP)
growth in Asia and the Middle East in 2012. Fitch believes that
Echo Re has
built up a reasonable franchise in these regions, and expects
Echo Re to play a
key role in DEVK's reinsurance operations outside Europe. As a
result of Echo
Re's "very important" status to the group, its rating now
benefits from a
three-notch uplift from its stand-alone profile.
Fitch views DEVK group's capital generation as strong. DEVK
non-life's
shareholder funds were EUR1,437m at end-2012 and Fitch expects
an increase of
more than EUR50m for both 2013 and 2014.
Fitch believes that DEVK non-life's claims reserving methods are
strong enough
for it to withstand competitive pressures in Germany's motor
insurance market
without loss of market share or deterioration in capitalisation.
As the motor
line generates over 50% of DEVK's non-life GWP, the development
of motor premium
rates will significantly influence DEVK's underwriting
profitability. DEVK is
one of Germany's top 10 motor insurers measured by premium
income. The German
motor insurance market reported improved underwriting
profitability for 2012 and
Fitch expects this trend to continue for 2013.
DEVK non-life's consolidated net investment return rate improved
to 4.4% in 2012
(2011: 4.0%). DEVK's two life insurance entities reported
investment return
rates of 4.9% and 4.6%, comparing favourably with the German
life market's
average of 4.6%. DEVK reported GWP growth of 4.8%, which is more
than Fitch's
expectation for the German primary insurance market's GWP growth
of 2.8%.
However, DEVK's life new business growth was weaker than the
market average in
2012.
Echo Re achieved break-even and reported a profit of CHF1.3m for
2012 (2011:
loss of CHF2.7m). Fitch expects that Echo Re will continue to
improve its
franchise in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch views an upgrade of DEVK's ratings as unlikely in the near
to mid-term.
However, key rating triggers for an upgrade would include a
substantial
improvement of DEVK life operations' market position,
substantial improvement in
DEVK's non-life underwriting profitability and resilience to
competitive
pressure in the German motor insurance market.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade of DEVK ratings include any
significant
weakening of reserving methodologies and/or a substantial
decrease in motor
premiums due to pressure on pricing from competition.
Fitch views an upgrade of Echo Re's rating as unlikely in the
near to mid-term.
However, a key rating trigger for an upgrade of Echo Re's rating
in the longer
term would be for the company to become a "Core" part of the
overall group in
Fitch's view.
A key rating trigger for a downgrade of Echo Re's rating would
be lower
strategic importance of the company within the group in Fitch's
opinion. This
might be through a reduction in the importance of Echo Re within
DEVK's
reinsurance operations or through a reduction in the importance
of reinsurance
operations as a whole within DEVK.
DEVK reported GWP of EUR2.6bn in 2012. In its 2012 consolidated
accounts, DEVK
non-life had total assets of EUR9.2bn and DEVK life had total
assets of
EUR5.5bn. The DEVK insurance group had about 4,000 staff at
year-end 2012.
The rating actions are as follows:
DEVK non-life: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
DEVK life: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
DEVK Rueckversicherungs- und Beteiligungs-AG: IFS affirmed at
'A+'; Outlook
Stable
DEVK Allgemeine Versicherungs-AG: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
DEVK Allgemeine Lebensversicherungs-AG; IFS affirmed at 'A+';
Outlook Stable
DEVK Rechtsschutz-Versicherungs-AG; IFS affirmed at 'A+';
Outlook Stable
DEVK Krankenversicherungs-AG: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Echo Re: IFS upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr. Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17,
D-60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11
January 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
