Fitch Affirms DEVK's IFS at 'A+'; Upgrades Echo Re to 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Sach- und HUK-Versicherungsverein a.G. Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn's (DEVK non-life) and DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Lebensversicherungsverein a.G. Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn's (DEVK life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed DEVK's non-life's main subsidiaries' IFS ratings at 'A+' and the subsidiary Echo Rueckversicherungs-AG's (Echo Re) IFS rating has been upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. All Outlooks on the IFS ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect the group's robust capitalisation, DEVK non-life's strong reserving methodologies, and its healthy market position within the motor and household contents insurance lines. DEVK non-life's underwriting profitability is still pressured by Germany's competitive motor insurance market. However, DEVK non-life's average motor premium per policy has been increasing since 2010 and DEVK non-life's underwriting performance has continued to improve since 2011. Fitch expects this trend to continue in 2013. The upgrade of Echo Re's rating reflects Fitch's view that Echo Re has become "very important" to the DEVK group as defined in the agency's Insurance Rating Methodology (previously "important" to DEVK non-life). This is driven by the expansion of Echo Re's franchise and its strong gross written premiums (GWP) growth in Asia and the Middle East in 2012. Fitch believes that Echo Re has built up a reasonable franchise in these regions, and expects Echo Re to play a key role in DEVK's reinsurance operations outside Europe. As a result of Echo Re's "very important" status to the group, its rating now benefits from a three-notch uplift from its stand-alone profile. Fitch views DEVK group's capital generation as strong. DEVK non-life's shareholder funds were EUR1,437m at end-2012 and Fitch expects an increase of more than EUR50m for both 2013 and 2014. Fitch believes that DEVK non-life's claims reserving methods are strong enough for it to withstand competitive pressures in Germany's motor insurance market without loss of market share or deterioration in capitalisation. As the motor line generates over 50% of DEVK's non-life GWP, the development of motor premium rates will significantly influence DEVK's underwriting profitability. DEVK is one of Germany's top 10 motor insurers measured by premium income. The German motor insurance market reported improved underwriting profitability for 2012 and Fitch expects this trend to continue for 2013. DEVK non-life's consolidated net investment return rate improved to 4.4% in 2012 (2011: 4.0%). DEVK's two life insurance entities reported investment return rates of 4.9% and 4.6%, comparing favourably with the German life market's average of 4.6%. DEVK reported GWP growth of 4.8%, which is more than Fitch's expectation for the German primary insurance market's GWP growth of 2.8%. However, DEVK's life new business growth was weaker than the market average in 2012. Echo Re achieved break-even and reported a profit of CHF1.3m for 2012 (2011: loss of CHF2.7m). Fitch expects that Echo Re will continue to improve its franchise in 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch views an upgrade of DEVK's ratings as unlikely in the near to mid-term. However, key rating triggers for an upgrade would include a substantial improvement of DEVK life operations' market position, substantial improvement in DEVK's non-life underwriting profitability and resilience to competitive pressure in the German motor insurance market. Key rating triggers for a downgrade of DEVK ratings include any significant weakening of reserving methodologies and/or a substantial decrease in motor premiums due to pressure on pricing from competition. Fitch views an upgrade of Echo Re's rating as unlikely in the near to mid-term. However, a key rating trigger for an upgrade of Echo Re's rating in the longer term would be for the company to become a "Core" part of the overall group in Fitch's view. A key rating trigger for a downgrade of Echo Re's rating would be lower strategic importance of the company within the group in Fitch's opinion. This might be through a reduction in the importance of Echo Re within DEVK's reinsurance operations or through a reduction in the importance of reinsurance operations as a whole within DEVK. DEVK reported GWP of EUR2.6bn in 2012. In its 2012 consolidated accounts, DEVK non-life had total assets of EUR9.2bn and DEVK life had total assets of EUR5.5bn. The DEVK insurance group had about 4,000 staff at year-end 2012. The rating actions are as follows: DEVK non-life: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable DEVK life: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable DEVK Rueckversicherungs- und Beteiligungs-AG: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable DEVK Allgemeine Versicherungs-AG: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable DEVK Allgemeine Lebensversicherungs-AG; IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable DEVK Rechtsschutz-Versicherungs-AG; IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable DEVK Krankenversicherungs-AG: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Echo Re: IFS upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Dr. Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17, D-60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Dr. Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.