RPT-Fitch Affirms Draco (Eclipse 2005-4) plc at 'CCCsf'

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Draco (Eclipse 2005-4)
plc's class E notes due 2017 as follows:
GBP3.4m class E (XS0238141617): affirmed at 'CCCsf', Recovery Estimate (RE) 90%
Draco (Eclipse 2005-4) plc is a securitisation of five commercial mortgage loans
originated in the UK by Barclays Bank plc. Four loans have prepaid since closing
in December 2005, leaving the loan pool with a current balance of GBP7.9m as at
the January 2014 interest payment date.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The GBP144.1m Flintstone loan (95% of the pool balance) has, over the past 12
months, been repaid in full, ahead of its maturity in October 2015. The
redemption triggered the sequential principal allocation to the notes, resulting
in the full repayment of the class A to D notes at the January 2014 interest
payment date.
The remaining loan, GBP7.9m Herbert House, is secured by a single-tenanted
secondary office property located in Birmingham city centre. The building is
fully let to Cable and Wireless Communications with a lease break in July 2015.
As per Fitch's expectation, the loan defaulted at its maturity on 7 January 2014
and was transferred to special servicing (performed by Capita Asset Services).
Uncertainty surrounding the future income profile is reflected in the July 2012
market value of GBP5.2m, down from GBP11.2m in September 2005.
In the event that the lease break is exercised, even the vacant possession value
of GBP3.2m may not be achievable given the poor condition of the property and
required capital expenditure. In addition, the property has unsuccessfully been
marketed by the borrower since November 2012 at an asking price in excess of
GBP8.5m. Due to the combined effect of the state of repair and the fact that net
rental income is higher than the estimated rental value by 52%, Fitch expects
the loan recoveries to be insufficient to repay the class E notes in full. This
is reflected in the recovery estimate of 90%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The class E notes may be repaid in full should the tenant not exercise its break
option. The additional 10 years of income would sufficiently increase the value
of the asset (and the appeal to investors) to avoid a default. In this scenario,
an upgrade would be possible.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance
update report will be published shortly on www.fitchratings.com.