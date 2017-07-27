Fitch Affirms EFG International at 'A'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed EFG International AG's (EFGInt) and EFG Bank AG's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' and Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'a'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Negative. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions are part of Fitch's periodic review of Swiss private banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VR EFGInt is a global private banking group offering private banking and asset management services and is headquartered in Zurich. EFGInt is the ultimate parent and bank holding company of all EFGInt group entities. EFG Bank operates as EFGInt's main Swiss private banking subsidiary. EFGInt's and EFG Bank's ratings are driven by the group's intrinsic strength, which we assess on a consolidated basis because the individual operating entities' credit profiles cannot be meaningfully disentangled. This is because their highly cohesive strategy, governance and risk management result in ordinary support being available to EFG Bank from other group companies. The equalisation of the ratings also takes into account EFGInt's role as holding company and the absence of double leverage. The IDRs and VR reflect the group's well-established private banking franchise in Switzerland and internationally, now enlarged and complemented by BSI, a Lugano-based mid-sized private bank (acquired last year) with a presence in key financial markets in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. At end-1H17, EFGInt managed CHF138 billion in assets under management (AuM), including around CHF60 billion at BSI. Net new money outflows stood at around CHF27 billion since end-2015 (32% of BSI's end-2015 AuM), related to the reputational impact of the closure of BSI's Singapore operations in May 2016, staff and client departures, and voluntary business reductions initiated by EFGInt in line with its risk appetite. Banca d'Italia's request to close BSI offices in Milan and Como due to administrative weaknesses in 2Q17 could further damage EFGInt's reputation; however, the potential AuM outflow and the impact on the bank's P&L have been limited. AuM outflows continued in 1H17, but at a slower pace. Excluding the CHF6 billion AuM attrition that EFGInt reported in 1H17, the bank saw marginally positive underlying net new assets of CHF0.5 billion in the first half of the year, mainly driven by a rebound in Asia, which is a positive signal. The resulting net asset outflow of CHF5.5 billion is still high and above the bank's expectation but we expect it to slow down in the course of the year. Restoring AuM growth will remain an important driver of our assessment of the combined EFG/BSI's profitability and franchise. EFGInt's gross AuM margins remained resilient at 85bp in 1H17, excluding mark-to-market gains on interest rate derivatives hedging fixed-rate mortgages, in line with the bank's target. We will watch for evidence that the AuM base remains capable of delivering similar levels of profitability. The integration of BSI is well on track. EFG has completed the legal integration of all BSI's entities worldwide as planned and on schedule in eight months. As a final step, the migration of BSI to EFG's Swiss IT platform is due to be completed by end-2017. EFGInt expects the acquisition of BSI to generate CHF240 million in cost synergies by 2019, predominantly related to the integration of IT systems. We expect EFGInt's performance to be burdened by front-loaded integration costs at least until 2018, as the bank expects 65% of CHF250 million restructuring costs to be incurred by end-2017. The ratings also factor in the group's sound capitalisation, with a fully-loaded Basel III CET1 ratio of 15.9% at end-1H17. This is slightly lower than at end-2016 as the final purchase price for BSI of CHF971 million was CHF188 million higher than that recorded at year-end. However, capitalisation is still higher than initially envisaged when EFGInt agreed to buy BSI. EFGInt is bound by and reports regulatory capital ratios under Swiss GAAP, under which a revaluation of pension liabilities does not have an impact on regulatory capital ratios. The group's Swiss GAAP CET1 ratio stood at a sound 17.7% at end-1H17, with a leverage ratio of 5%. EFGInt's capitalisation is sound but remains exposed to potential legal liabilities in excess of representations and warranties offered by BSI's seller, BTG Pactual. The adoption of IFRS9 could exert pressure on EFGInt's equity as it would require the bank to account for its life insurance investment portfolio at fair value, which stood at CHF294 million below the current valuation at amortised cost. However, this would not affect the regulatory capital ratios, which are based on Swiss GAAP. The ratings also reflect EFGInt's modest risk appetite, albeit slightly higher than Swiss private banking peers'. On-balance sheet risks are moderate and reflect the bank's business model, as the bulk of the exposures are to private banking clients and over-collateralised with financial instruments or mortgages. The life insurance investment portfolio (CHF810 million held-to-maturity at end-1H17) is of higher risk than bank loans, as it introduces income statement volatility and longevity risk. EFGInt's asset quality is sound, underpinned by conservative underwriting standards, but we view it as weaker than peers' due to valuation risk around the life insurance portfolio and the addition of BSI's loan exposures, some of which present higher risks than traditional private banking loans. The Negative Outlook reflects our view that BSI's integration carries significant risk of deviation from management's targets in terms of cost-cutting and benefits from the enlarged franchise. The Outlook also incorporates the risk of a potential impairment in EFGInt's portfolio of life insurance policies and potential further litigation risk not covered by the existing protection arrangements concluded by EFGInt with BTG. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES EFGInt's bons de participations are rated five notches below the VR to reflect their fully discretionary coupon deferral and high loss severity. The Tier 2 notes issued by EFG International (Guernsey) Limited and EFG Funding (Guernsey) Limited and guaranteed by EFGInt, are rated two notches below EFGInt's VR to reflect high loss severity given the notes' permanent and full point-of non-viability write-down feature. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR EFGInt's and EFG Bank's Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) reflect our view that support from the Swiss authorities cannot be relied upon, primarily because of the group's low systemic importance. The group caters to an affluent client base and does not have a retail deposit franchise in Switzerland. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND VR A failure by the combined group to restore net new money growth and sustainably reverse the recent confidence-driven AuM outflows by end-2017 and prolonged uncertainty about the group's ability to generate sustainable profitability would likely result in a downgrade. Pressure on profitability and, consequently, on the ratings, could also arise from a failure to reduce the group's cost-to-income ratio materially, most likely due to lower cost synergies than expected or significant delays in implementing efficiency improvements. Should a significant impairment of the bank's life insurance policy portfolio materialise, or should legal risks exceeding existing protection from BTG significantly dent EFGInt's capitalisation, this would also put pressure on the ratings. An upgrade is highly unlikely in the short-term as indicated by the Negative Outlook. However, upside could arise over the longer term once BSI's integration is completed and uncovered litigation risk related to BSI has materially receded. An upgrade would also be contingent on material cost efficiency improvement, a track record of net new money growth underpinning sustainable profitability and an unchanged risk appetite. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of bons de participations and the Tier 2 notes are primarily sensitive to changes in EFGInt's VR. They are also sensitive to changes in their notching, which in the case of the bons de participations could arise if their non-performance risk increases materially, for instance, due to higher regulatory capital requirements. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of EFGInt and EFG Bank's SRs and an upward revision of the SRFs are unlikely, given the group's low systemic importance. The rating actions are as follows: EFG International Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Fiduciary certificates (XS0204324890) backed by preferred shares: affirmed at 'BB+' EFG Bank Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' EFG Funding (Guernsey) Limited Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' EFG International (Guernsey) Limited Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' 