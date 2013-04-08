RPT-Fitch Affirms First Gulf Bank at 'A+'; Outlook Stable; Upgrades VR to 'bbb'

April 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed First Gulf Bank's (FGB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook and upgraded its Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE:

The upgrade of FGB's VR reflects a reassessment of its rating based on relative intrinsic strengths, including greater stability over time compared with domestic peers. This includes consistent improvements in capital ratios, which are now the highest of its immediate peers, and in asset quality indicators, where the NPL ratio is now the lowest of its immediate peers. The upgrade also reflects the continued funding diversification and adequate liquidity.

KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

FGB's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's belief that there is an extremely high probability that support would be provided by the UAE authorities, if required. This is based on the strong history of support for local banks from the UAE authorities and FGB's importance to the UAE banking system. In addition, the Abu Dhabi authorities injected hybrid capital into the leading Abu Dhabi banks.

RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

The ratings would be sensitive to a reduced perceived ability from the sovereign to support, such as through a sovereign downgrade. The ratings could also be sensitive to a change in the UAE and Abu Dhabi authorities perceived willingness to support or a reduction in FGB's strong franchise.

KEY RATING DRIVERS: VR

The bank's VR reflects its strong capitalisation, adequate liquidity, sound and consistent profitability and the strength of its local franchise. It also reflects the bank's exposure to stresses in the real estate sector in the UAE and some concentrations in loans and deposits. There is some commonality between the shareholders, board members and the bank's large exposures, reflecting the bank's ownership and the nature of the Abu Dhabi economy, but the bank has corporate governance procedures in place to manage this.

In 2012, FGB's net income increased by 12.6% to AED4.2bn, benefiting from higher net interest income and a relatively low cost of funding. The cost/income ratio is well managed at 19.7%, reflecting the efficient use of a small branch network and low staff numbers. The cost/income ratio compares very well internationally, and is one of the best in the region. Operating ROAE and ROAA are sound at 17.2% and 2.6% at end-2012, respectively. However, there was a slight increase in loan impairment charges (up 6.4%) mainly due to an increase in the loan loss reserve coverage.

Asset quality indicators are expected to remain sound. Excluding the bank's exposure to Dubai World, which has been restructured and is now performing, the non-performing loan ratio improved to 3.3% at end-2012. The ratio includes exposure to Dubai Holdings, currently undergoing restructuring, and has benefited from renegotiations and charge-offs. FGB's rapid loan growth in the past and real estate exposure could lead to further impairments, although in Fitch's opinion, this is manageable. FGB's property investment portfolio (4.4% of total assets) also demonstrates potential revaluation risks. The bulk of the bank's real estate exposures are located in Abu Dhabi, which has been less affected than Dubai.

The Fitch core capital ratio increased in the year and stood at a strong 18.0% at end-2012, despite asset growth of 11.2%, providing FGB with a strong capital buffer. This does not include AED4bn of perpetual securities, classified as Tier 1, held by the Abu Dhabi government.

FGB's funding remains reliant on relatively concentrated, albeit stable, customer deposits (mainly corporate and government-related), but the bank continues to diversify medium-term funding. The bank successfully raised USD1.15bn (AED4.2bn) through two sukuk issues in August 2011 and January 2012, a further issue on the EMTN programme of USD0.65bn (AED2.4bn) in October 2012, a syndicated loan of USD0.9bn (AED 3.3bn) in December 2012, and CHF300m (AED1.2bn) through two bond issues in February 2011 and November 2012.

FGB's large portfolio of government and other highly rated securities and significant deposits with other banks and the CBUAE enable it to comfortably manage liquidity risk.

RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR

The VR could be positively affected by further diversification of the loan portfolio and an improvement in the operating environment (especially the real estate sector). It would be adversely affected by a deterioration in the domestic operating environment or a significant deterioration in asset quality, particularly as a result of rapid loan growth, or if there was a sharp reduction in capital or liquidity levels, which Fitch does not expect at present.

Established in 1979, FGB is the UAE's fourth-largest listed bank with around 10% market share of net loans and deposits at end-2012. Members of the Abu Dhabi ruling family own around 67% of the bank's shares in a private capacity, with the balance widely held.

The rating actions are as follows:

First Gulf Bank:

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'

Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'

EMTN programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'

Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'

FGB Sukuk Company Limited:

Trust Certificate Issuance Programme affirmed at 'A+'

Senior unsecured certificates affirmed at 'A+'