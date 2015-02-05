Fitch Affirms Holcim at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Switzerland-based building materials group Holcim Ltd's (Holcim) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlook This follows the announcement that Holcim and Lafarge S.A. will jointly sell their global portfolio of assets to CRH for an enterprise value of EUR6.5bn. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The affirmation reflects our expectation that the proceeds from the disposal of the sale of global assets will support the merged entity's financial profile. The announcement marks a step towards, and removes uncertainty around, the successful completion of the merger between the two companies, creating a larger, more diversified company with improved market positions and substantial synergy potential. KEY RATING DRIVERS 'BBB' Financial Profile We forecast pro-forma funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage of 3.7x for the combined group in 2015. This compares with an estimated 3.5x for Holcim on a stand-alone basis in 2015, given Lafarge's higher leverage and the contemplated all-share merger, with no additional debt to be raised by either company. Disposals to Improve Leverage Proceeds from the sale of the global portfolio of assets to CRH, will improve the combined group's credit metrics and therefore financial flexibility. The higher-than-expected proceeds from the disposal will help mitigate a weaker-than-expected recovery in recent quarters. Strong Business Profile The announced merger between Holcim and Lafarge will create the world's largest building materials company, with estimated 2013 pro-forma sales of CHF33bn (EUR27bn). It will hold number one market positions in cement, aggregates and ready-mix products and benefit from the individual companies' complementary asset base in Latin America and Africa & Middle East. Synergies Management aims to reap CHF1.7bn (EUR1.4bn) in synergies over the next three years through best practice and cross-utilisation, cost savings and optimal capex allocation. In addition, the group plans to implement CHF500m in (EUR410m) in working capital savings over three years. These measures will support the credit profile of the combined group in the long-term, although associated costs will offset benefits in the near-term. Cost Savings We expect healthy cost savings at both Holcim and Lafarge to mitigate inflationary pressures in 2015. Following severe cost inflationary pressures in emerging markets in 2014, we expect the companies to offset some of the margin losses through price increases from healthy volume growth. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - FFO adjusted gross leverage improving to below 2.5x and net leverage below 2.0x. Adjusted gross and net leverage is calculated by pro-rata consolidation of the Indian controlled subsidiaries - Consolidated FFO adjusted gross leverage below 3.0x - Consolidated free cash flow (FCF) materially positive Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - EBIT margin, pro-rata consolidated for the Indian subsidiaries, below 10% - FFO adjusted gross leverage above 3.5x and net leverage above 3.0x, pro-rata consolidated for the Indian controlled subsidiaries - Consolidated FFO adjusted gross leverage above 4.0x - Consolidated FCF to remaining neutral to negative FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS The rating actions are as follows: Holcim Ltd Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Holcim Capital Corporation Ltd. Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Holcim Finance (Australia) Pty Ltd Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Holcim Finance (Canada) Inc. Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Holcim Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Holcim GB Finance Ltd. (UK) Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Holcim Overseas Finance Ltd. Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Aggregate Industries Holdings Limited (UK) Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Contact: Principal Analyst Diego Della Maggiore Associate Director +39 02 879087 213 Supervisory Analyst Ha-Anh Bui Director +44 20 3530 1566 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chair Anil Jhangiani Senior Director +44 20 3530 1571 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.