Fitch Affirms Holcim Capital (Thailand) Ltd.'s Debentures at 'AA-(tha)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited has
affirmed Holcim Capital (Thailand) Ltd.â€™s (HCT) THB1.22bn
guaranteed debentures
due 2015 at the National Long-Term Rating of â€˜AA-(tha)â€™. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Guaranteed by Parent: The National Long-Term Rating on HCTâ€™s
debentures is based
entirely on an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee provided
by Switzerlandâ€™s
Holcim Ltd (Holcim; BBB/Stable). Holcimâ€™s Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) is two notches below Thailandâ€™s â€˜A-â€™
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR, which correlates with â€˜AA-(tha)â€™ on the
Thai National Rating
scale.
Financing Vehicle: HCT provides financial support to Holcimâ€™s
affiliated
companies in Thailand by investing in debentures issued by Thai
Roc-Cem Ltd.,
which holds 27.5% of Siam City Cement Public Company Limited
(SCCC,
A(tha)/Stable) - Thailandâ€™s second-largest cement producer.
HCTâ€™s shareholders
are Thai Roc-Cem Ltd. (51%) and Holderfin B.V. Netherlands
(49%). Thai Roc-Cem
Ltd. is 100%-owned by Holcim Participations (Thailand) Ltd., a
100%-owned
subsidiary of Holderfin B.V., which is in turn wholly owned by
Holcim.
Holcim Groupâ€™s Worldwide Presence: Holcim group has a strong
global market
position in cement, aggregates and concrete. There is wide
geographical
diversification, with a presence in around 70 countries and a
balanced mix
between developed and emerging markets. In December 2012, Holcim
group reduced
its stake in SCCC to 27.5% from 36.8%, but it remains one of the
two largest
shareholders in SCCC.
RATING SENSITIVITY
Any changes in the International Rating differential between
Holcim and the Thai
sovereign rating may affect the debenturesâ€™ National Rating. A
one-notch change
in the International Rating could also result in a change of
more than one notch
in the National Rating.
For more information on Holcim, please refer to the credit
update dated 6 June
2013 available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Obboon Thirachit
Director
+66 2 108 0159
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures,
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul
Senior Director
+66 2 108 0158
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitchâ€™s National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated â€˜AAAâ€™ and other credits
are rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as â€˜AAA(tha)â€™ for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, â€œCorporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkageâ€�, dated 5 August 2013 and
â€œNational Scale
Ratings Criteriaâ€�, dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.