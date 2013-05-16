RPT-Fitch Affirms Japan at 'A+'; Negative Outlook

May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' with a Negative Outlook. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'.
The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AA+'.
The affirmation of Japan's sovereign ratings in part reflects the greater
commitment of the Bank of Japan and government to bring to an end two decades of
economic stagnation and deflation. If successful and underpinned by structural
reform to raise potential growth along with a credible medium-term deficit
reduction plan, Japan's adverse public debt dynamics could be corrected. The
Negative Outlook reflects the uncertainty over the success of these efforts to
shift the economy onto a more positive real and nominal growth path as well as
the absence of more detailed reform and fiscal consolidation programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the ratings with Negative Outlooks reflects the following key
factors:
- Japan's public finances are its key rating weakness. Gross general government
debt (GGD) was 230.5% of GDP by end-2012, by far the highest of any rated
sovereign. Japan is less of an outlier in terms of net financial liabilities
(134% of GDP at end-2012) given its unusually large stocks of assets, including
the world's second-biggest stock of official foreign reserves of USD1,268bn
(end-2012). However, on any measure Japan's public indebtedness is high and is
set to rise strongly, eroding the credit profile.
- Japan's budgetary position has worsened sharply even relative to other
fiscally-challenged high income sovereigns since the onset of the global
financial crisis in 2008 on both a headline and cyclically-adjusted basis.
Fitch's current base case projection is for the GGD/GDP ratio to stabilise only
by FY20. Fitch currently assesses this base case as likely to be consistent with
a downgrade of the sovereign ratings, most likely by one notch, over the next
two years. The agency would need to become more confident that the primary
deficit was set to decline in a sustainable manner over time before considering
restoring the ratings to Stable Outlook.
- The key credit development since the ratings were downgraded to their present
level with Negative Outlook in May 2012 has been the shift in economic policy
under the newly-elected government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe since December
2012. "Abenomics" consists of fiscal stimulus, monetary easing in the context of
a new 2% inflation target for the Bank of Japan (BoJ), and structural reforms to
enhance private investment. This aggressive plan has led Fitch to raise its
growth forecast for 2013 to 1.6% from 1.5% at the time of the May 2012 review
despite a downwards revision to global growth to 2.2% from 3% over that period.
The stimulus is positive for growth in the short term as evidenced by the strong
Q1 GDP print of +0.9% qoq (seasonally adjusted). Fitch regards the stimulus as a
powerful demonstration of Japan's fundamental credit strength of policy
flexibility arising from having a central bank issuing one of the world's major
reserve currencies. The new policy approach has the potential to become a
positive rating driver if it succeeds in raising demand sustainably over time,
unlocking higher trend nominal and real GDP growth.
- Japan's public debt dynamics and fiscal solvency have been undermined over
time by weak real GDP growth and nominal GDP stagnation. Real GDP growth
averaged just 0.85% pa over 1992-2012. Nominal GDP of JPY475.9trn in 2012 was
below the 1992 level of JPY480.8trn, reflecting persistent mild deflation.
Prolonged deleveraging by corporates has contributed to weak headline growth.
One measure of the success of the new economic policy strategy will be whether
corporates can be encouraged to invest more and pay higher nominal wages,
thereby boosting growth over time.
- Despite weak public finances, Japan's sovereign retains exceptional funding
flexibility. The yield on newly-issued 10-year Japanese government bonds has
fallen to 0.67% on average in 2013 to date, against 0.86% in 2012. Average
maturity of the debt stock (excluding short-term instruments) has lengthened to
seven years three months by end-2012 from six years and seven months at
end-2010. Japan's sovereign funding flexibility stems ultimately from the deep
domestic Japanese savings pool and the strong apparent "home bias" of Japanese
investors. Some 42% of the marketable debt stock is held within the broader
public sector against just 8.7% held by non-residents (end-2012). Fitch does not
expect Japan's sovereign funding conditions to unravel over the medium term.
However, the longer debt ratios remain on an upwards path, the greater the risk
of a shock to funding conditions that would adversely affect sovereign solvency.
- The BoJ expects to absorb about 70% of new JGB issuance in FY13 and FY14
(fiscal years April-March), contributing significantly to the strength of
sovereign funding conditions. The BoJ intends to double the monetary base to 55%
of GDP by end-March 2015, which is beyond the scale of quantitative easing
implemented so far by other major global central banks. Fitch believes the
medium-term outlook for inflation and interest rates has become more uncertain,
although there is little sign as yet of concern in financial markets or the
public more broadly that inflation is set to accelerate sharply. The agency
judges the risk of inflation expectations becoming unhinged, leading to a sharp
rise in government debt yields that could adversely affect sovereign solvency,
as currently remote. From a sovereign credit perspective, Fitch believes the
risk is outweighed by the prospect of stronger nominal GDP growth and stronger
sovereign debt dynamics over time if the policy change works.
- Japan's structural fundamentals, including one of the world's most advanced,
high-income and diversified economies and high standards of governance and
quality of public institutions, as well as the policy flexibility already
mentioned, would sit comfortably among the world's most highly-rated sovereigns.
Greater confidence that fiscal stabilisation was in prospect could eventually
see the ratings return to a level more consistent with Japan's credit
fundamentals in the 'AA' category.
- Important policy announcements are expected over the second half of 2013
including a new fiscal consolidation strategy in the middle of the year and
clarification of plans on structural reform. Evidence will also build over time
of the economy's response to "Abenomics". Fitch stresses the affirmation of
Japan's ratings with Negative Outlook should not be read as discounting the new
government's policy strategy. The agency anticipates a further review of Japan's
ratings when further detail becomes available on the government's fiscal
consolidation and structural reform plans later in the year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings, most likely by one notch,
over a one-two year horizon:-
- Failure to implement the currently-legislated increase in the consumption tax
due to take effect in April 2014, without alternative measures of similar
importance or without adequate justification from economic developments
- Failure to lay out a credible and coherent fiscal consolidation plan that
would narrow the primary budget deficit sustainably over the medium term
- Mounting evidence that the economy was failing to respond to the "Abenomics"
treatment of monetary and fiscal stimulus plus (as yet, sparsely detailed)
structural reforms and reverting to a trend of essentially zero nominal GDP
growth
The current rating Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood,
individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. However, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a stabilisation of
the Outlook include:-
- A fiscal consolidation strategy whose content increased Fitch's confidence
that the primary budget deficit will be reduced in a sustainable manner over the
medium term
- Evidence that the economy's trend rate of real and nominal GDP growth had
improved relative to the experience since 1992.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of assumptions.
- Fitch assumes Japanese sovereign funding conditions do not deteriorate
substantially and for a prolonged period. A sharp and sustained increase in
nominal effective yields on government debt could endanger Japan's sovereign
solvency and see the ratings downgraded by more than one notch if it occurred,
but the agency considers this scenario to be unlikely.
- The ratings assume there is no significant crystallisation of regional
geopolitical risk, for example an armed conflict between Japan and China or an
outbreak of war on the Korean peninsula
- The ratings further assume there is no sharp and sustained escalation in
global economic and financial volatility over the forecast period, for example
an event with an impact on the scale of the collapse of Lehman Brothers