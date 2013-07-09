RPT-Fitch Affirms Kroger at 'BBB/F2'; Outlook Stable

July 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Kroger Co.'s (Kroger) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', and its short-term IDR and commercial paper rating at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

These actions follow Kroger's announcement that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Harris Teeter Supermarkets, Inc. (HTSI), a regional supermarket chain located in the southeast. As of May 25, 2013, Kroger had $7.9 billion of debt outstanding, including capital leases. A full list of rating actions is shown below.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Kroger has agreed to acquire HTSI for $49.38/share in cash, or $2.5 billion (7.3x EBITDA), and plans to finance the acquisition with debt. HTSI has $100 million of senior notes that Kroger will refinance, and $111 million of capital leases that will be assumed.

The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's view that the addition of HTSI as neutral to moderately positive from a business perspective, and that the risks associated with integrating HTSI into Kroger's network are manageable. In addition, financial leverage, after initially increasing to a pro forma 3.3x on an adjusted debt/EBITDAR basis, is expected to recover to near 3.0x within 18-24 months after the close of the acquisition.

In light of the challenges facing the supermarket industry, including competitive pressures from discount formats and the margin compression that has occurred since 2009, adjusted leverage of around 3x would be at the high end of the rating level, and doesn't afford much cushion for additional leveraging actions or operating shortfalls.

Harris Teeter a Solid Operator

HTSI has a strong presence in the southeast and mid-Atlantic markets where it operates 212 stores, of which 145 have pharmacies. The company had revenues of approximately $4.5 billion and generated EBITDA of $336 million in the year ending Sept. 2012.

The company is a non-union operator with stores that are slightly more upscale than Kroger's average store. HTSI's key markets are Charlotte (48 stores, #1 market share), Raleigh-Cary, NC (26 stores, #3 share), and Washington D.C. (30 stores, #6 share).

HTSI's store base has very little overlap with Kroger's existing footprint, with some overlap in Raleigh and Durham, NC and Virginia Beach, though this is not expected to cause material FTC issues. The addition of HTSI would give Kroger a greater presence in these faster-growing markets, and provide estimated synergies of $40 million - $50 million.

HTSI has performed well, with top-line growth of 4% - 7% over the past four years, and EBIT margins of 4% - 4.4% over the past five years, compared with 2.6% - 3.3% for Kroger over the same period.

Steady Results From Kroger

The acquisition of HTSI notwithstanding, Kroger's ratings are supported by its industry leading sales growth and market share gains. The ratings also consider the company's moderate financial leverage, ongoing share repurchase activity, and intense price competition that will continue to pressure gross margins.

Kroger generates industry leading non-fuel Identical store (ID) sales as a result of strong pricing perception by customers, effective marketing through use of loyalty card data, and improvements to the shopping experience. ID sales growth of 3.3% in the first quarter of 2013 (1Q'13) follows increases of 3.5% in 2012 and 4.9% in 2011, leading to market share gains in most of its major markets. The company has achieved these results despite the weak consumer environment and intense competition from discount and specialty formats.

Kroger has gradually managed down its gross margin ratio, and has offset this pressure with cost containment efforts and the leveraging of fixed costs. The EBIT margin on a FIFO basis excluding fuel and the effect of the extra week (in 2012) was up slightly in each of 2011 and 2012, and is expected to be flat to slightly improved going forward.

Free cash flow (FCF) after dividends is expected to track around $300 million annually going forward, below the $500 million achieved in 2011-2012, due to an increase in capex, driven by management's desire to accelerate its store growth pace.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A positive rating action would be considered if adjusted leverage improved to the mid-2x range, together with steady mid-single digit ID sales growth and gradual margin improvement.

A negative rating action would be considered if adjusted leverage does not improve to a level near 3x within 18 to 24 months after the close of the transaction, due to pressure on margins and/or a more aggressive approach to share repurchases or acquisitions.

Fitch has affirmed Kroger's ratings as follows:

--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';

--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';

--Bank credit facility at 'BBB';

--Short-term IDR at 'F2';

--Commercial paper at 'F2'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.