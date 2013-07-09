RPT-Fitch Affirms Kroger at 'BBB/F2'; Outlook Stable

July 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Kroger Co.'s (Kroger) long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB', and its short-term IDR and commercial paper rating at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
These actions follow Kroger's announcement that it has entered into a definitive
merger agreement with Harris Teeter Supermarkets, Inc. (HTSI), a regional
supermarket chain located in the southeast. As of May 25, 2013, Kroger had $7.9
billion of debt outstanding, including capital leases. A full list of rating
actions is shown below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kroger has agreed to acquire HTSI for $49.38/share in cash, or $2.5 billion
(7.3x EBITDA), and plans to finance the acquisition with debt. HTSI has $100
million of senior notes that Kroger will refinance, and $111 million of capital
leases that will be assumed.
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's view that the addition of
HTSI as neutral to moderately positive from a business perspective, and that the
risks associated with integrating HTSI into Kroger's network are manageable. In
addition, financial leverage, after initially increasing to a pro forma 3.3x on
an adjusted debt/EBITDAR basis, is expected to recover to near 3.0x within 18-24
months after the close of the acquisition.
In light of the challenges facing the supermarket industry, including
competitive pressures from discount formats and the margin compression that has
occurred since 2009, adjusted leverage of around 3x would be at the high end of
the rating level, and doesn't afford much cushion for additional leveraging
actions or operating shortfalls.
Harris Teeter a Solid Operator
HTSI has a strong presence in the southeast and mid-Atlantic markets where it
operates 212 stores, of which 145 have pharmacies. The company had revenues of
approximately $4.5 billion and generated EBITDA of $336 million in the year
ending Sept. 2012.
The company is a non-union operator with stores that are slightly more upscale
than Kroger's average store. HTSI's key markets are Charlotte (48 stores, #1
market share), Raleigh-Cary, NC (26 stores, #3 share), and Washington D.C. (30
stores, #6 share).
HTSI's store base has very little overlap with Kroger's existing footprint, with
some overlap in Raleigh and Durham, NC and Virginia Beach, though this is not
expected to cause material FTC issues. The addition of HTSI would give Kroger a
greater presence in these faster-growing markets, and provide estimated
synergies of $40 million - $50 million.
HTSI has performed well, with top-line growth of 4% - 7% over the past four
years, and EBIT margins of 4% - 4.4% over the past five years, compared with
2.6% - 3.3% for Kroger over the same period.
Steady Results From Kroger
The acquisition of HTSI notwithstanding, Kroger's ratings are supported by its
industry leading sales growth and market share gains. The ratings also consider
the company's moderate financial leverage, ongoing share repurchase activity,
and intense price competition that will continue to pressure gross margins.
Kroger generates industry leading non-fuel Identical store (ID) sales as a
result of strong pricing perception by customers, effective marketing through
use of loyalty card data, and improvements to the shopping experience. ID sales
growth of 3.3% in the first quarter of 2013 (1Q'13) follows increases of 3.5% in
2012 and 4.9% in 2011, leading to market share gains in most of its major
markets. The company has achieved these results despite the weak consumer
environment and intense competition from discount and specialty formats.
Kroger has gradually managed down its gross margin ratio, and has offset this
pressure with cost containment efforts and the leveraging of fixed costs. The
EBIT margin on a FIFO basis excluding fuel and the effect of the extra week (in
2012) was up slightly in each of 2011 and 2012, and is expected to be flat to
slightly improved going forward.
Free cash flow (FCF) after dividends is expected to track around $300 million
annually going forward, below the $500 million achieved in 2011-2012, due to an
increase in capex, driven by management's desire to accelerate its store growth
pace.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action would be considered if adjusted leverage improved to
the mid-2x range, together with steady mid-single digit ID sales growth and
gradual margin improvement.
A negative rating action would be considered if adjusted leverage does not
improve to a level near 3x within 18 to 24 months after the close of the
transaction, due to pressure on margins and/or a more aggressive approach to
share repurchases or acquisitions.
Fitch has affirmed Kroger's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.