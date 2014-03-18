RPT-Fitch Affirms MARC Finance M584 Notes

March 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed MARC Finance Ltd.'s Series M584 repackaged notes as below. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. The notes are backed by single-name collateral securities with a
currency swap.JPY5bn* Series M584 repackaged notes due 2018 affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook
Stable *as of 17 March 2014
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the first-to-default risk of the two risk-presenting
entities in this transaction. The referenced risks are related to the
collateral, subordinated bond (rated 'A-') issued by a financial institution and
the swap counterparty, BNP Paribas (A+/Stable), London branch.
The notes have been affirmed as there have been no changes to the ratings of the
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of the swap counterparty or the ratings of the
collateral securities since the transaction closed in May 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of the notes are sensitive to changes in the ratings of two
risk-presenting entities. In particular, Fitch's Two-Risk Credit-Linked Note
Matrix in the criteria suggests that a downgrade of the ratings of the
collateral securities would result in a similar downgrade of the notes, absent
any change to the rating of the swap counterparty.