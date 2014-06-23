RPT-Fitch Affirms Munich Re's IFS Rating at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Munich Reinsurance Company's
(Munich Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating and Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings
of certain entities within the Munich Re group. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Munich Re's very strong risk-adjusted capitalisation, as
well as the generation of strong and consistent earnings. The ratings are also
supported by the significant scale, dominant market position and diversity of
Munich Re's (re)insurance operating companies. Fitch views these factors as
providing the reinsurer with a high level of resilience to currently adverse
pricing conditions across certain major reinsurance markets.
The agency considers Munich Re's robust business model as a key advantage
compared with other reinsurance groups. Fitch expects that the core reinsurance
business will continue to drive profitability across the rating horizon, with
the ERGO-brand primary insurance operations providing earnings and business
diversity.
Despite the diversity of operating companies, past group results have exhibited
volatility due to the significant scale of the P&C reinsurance segment. P&C
reinsurance contributed over 70% of group net profits in 2013 (2012: 81%).
Underwriting performance compared with a peer group of Fitch's rated reinsurance
universe is viewed as a key factor in determining the future direction of the
rating.
Munich Re uses limited retrocession coverage and other forms of risk mitigation,
leaving net losses near to gross losses. Fitch considers Munich Re's catastrophe
risk as reasonable in the context of a highly diversified catastrophe portfolio
by geography and in relation to the group's strong capital position. The agency
notes that in years where catastrophe losses were closer to the historical
average, the group generated the majority of its profits from its P&C
reinsurance operations, benefiting from overall solid margins within its
catastrophe book.
Fitch regards Munich Re's capitalisation as very strong and commensurate with
the ratings. While the reinsurer's IFRS equity is sensitive to interest
rate-induced movements in the market value of its fixed-interest investment
portfolio, the agency considers that such sensitivity on an economic value basis
would be reduced by offsetting movements in the value of liabilities. Strong
capitalisation enables the reinsurer to provide underwriting capacity on a
continuous and large scale basis, should it wish to do so.
Fitch views Munich Re's gross financial debt leverage as commensurate with the
ratings, standing at 16% at end-2013. The agency expects that leverage will
remain within an acceptable range for the ratings in the medium term. Asset risk
is low to moderate with little exposure to equities and alternative investments,
and credit risk is moderate.
Munich Re's primary life and international primary non-life operations continue
to improve. Over the medium-term, earnings contributions from these operations
are expected to form a more significant part of overall group earnings.
RATING SENSITIVITES
Munich Re's ratings could be upgraded if it improves profitability on a
sustained basis with a return on equity of 10% or above and a multi-year average
combined ratio of 96% or lower, provided the capital base remains strong on a
risk-adjusted basis.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a sustained
material drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital position as measured by
Fitch's risk-based capital assessment, a multi-year average combined ratio of
102% or above, or strong underperformance relative to peers.
The rating actions are as follows:
Munich Re:
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
All subordinated debt ratings: affirmed at 'A'
Munich Re America, Inc.
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Munich Re America Corporation
IDR rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
USD500m senior debt due 2026: affirmed at 'A+'
Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection & Insurance Co.
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable