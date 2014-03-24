RPT-Fitch Affirms PSP's Senior Unsecured Rating at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed PSP Swiss Property AG's (PSP) senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F2'.

The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation of PSP's continued strong financial risk profile driven by recurring rental income from a high quality, purely Swiss commercial property portfolio. A conservative balance sheet and management approach towards financing its long term assets provide strong headroom for the current rating. The Swiss property market remains stable although likely to weaken slightly into 2014 and 2015. PSP's business model is underpinned by the positive yield gap between its property income yields and low CHF funding rates.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

LTV Through-the-cycle

Fitch believes PSP has conservatively managed its loan-to-value ratio (LTV; investment properties/net debt) through the cycle and will continue to do so. The LTV decreased to 28% in 2013 from 37% in 2009, largely driven by the increased portfolio value. To a lesser extent, the LTV improvement has derived from lower net debt with the recent sales proceeds from treasury shares sales.

Strong Debt Serviceability

FY13 results were slightly better than Fitch's expectations. PSP should continue to achieve EBITDA net interest cover above 6.0x and an LTV between 25% and 35% over the medium term. This is well within the rating guidelines, despite the shorter lease structures in Switzerland (three to five years versus seven to eight years for offices in the UK).

Low Cost of Funding

The average cost of funds was 1.85%, and with a large proportion of debt hedged, the company faces little interest rate risk over the medium term. To some extent, the low cost is a function of PSP's relatively short average debt maturity of 3.4 years (3.7 at FYE12) versus 8-10 years for the major UK REITs. Nevertheless, a shorter debt maturity profile is reasonable in the context of PSP's shorter lease structures. The recent CHF200m 2020 bond issued in February 2014 with a 1.375% coupon demonstrated PSP's strong access to the bond market.

Property Bubble Emerging

The current low interest rate environment continues to increase the level of capital flows into prime Swiss commercial property, which is viewed as a safe haven. This has started to stretch fundamentals and Fitch expects yields on PSP's assets to remain low. The five-year Swiss franc swap rate has remained below 1%, making it attractive to investors when funding prime property assets yielding on average 4%.

Turning Swiss Rental Market

The rental market is expected to be weaker in 2014, with higher vacancy rates in Zurich and mild pressure on rents for some lower quality properties. However, the Swiss market should remain reasonably healthy for prime offices. The rental market continues to be supported by a robust Swiss economy attracting international businesses. Fitch will monitor the consequences of the Swiss immigration referendum held in February 2014.

Strong Recurring Rental Income

Cash flow generation has proved defensive through the cycle, driven by mild inflationary increases and rent improvements upon renewals. Vacancy rates of 8.9% at FY13 were up slightly from 8% in the prior year. Moreover, PSP's management is more cautious, flagging the growing supply in Zurich with an expectation that vacancy could increase to 11% in 2014. PSP does not have any significant tenant arrears and has not experienced any material tenant defaults.

Development Exposure Is Measured

PSP's outstanding committed development exposure is moderate at CHF148m, although the potential programme is around CHF536m over the medium term. Fitch expects total development capex for 2014 to remain below 3% of the investment property portfolio.

Limited Geographic Diversification

The ratings are constrained by the size of the Swiss property market, which is small by European standards. The ratings also incorporate the relatively short-term lease structure in Switzerland (five years with the possibility of extending at the tenant's request for a further five years).

RATING SENTITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- An increase in rent arrears, tenant defaults, resulting in EBITDA interest cover falling below 2.5x.

- Material committed development spend rising above 15% of the portfolio.

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- An upgrade could occur if PSP materially diversified its existing portfolio geographically or by sector. This transformation would have to be supported by financial metrics being maintained, notably LTV below 40% through the cycle.