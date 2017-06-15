Fitch Affirms PSP's Senior Unsecured Rating at 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PSP
Swiss Property
AG's (PSP) senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The Short-Term IDR has
been affirmed at
'F2'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that the recent
modest increase in
PSP's net debt/EBITDA will reverse as new investments and
refurbishments start
to generate yield. PSP's strong balance sheet, low CHF funding
costs, recurring
rental income from a portfolio of prime, unencumbered,
commercial properties,
good tenant profile and exposure to the strong Swiss economy.
Fitch expects the
group to maintain a strong financial profile despite prevailing
weak rental
demand for Swiss commercial properties. We view as
credit-positive management's
strategies of focusing acquisitions on renovation and
modernisation in a
yield-compressed environment and of abstaining from leveraging
the balance sheet
on valuation gains.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Challenging Rental Markets: Fitch expects Swiss office rents
(62% of total rents
in 2016) to remain subdued in 2017. Supply continues to outstrip
demand,
especially in peripheral regions and Geneva. However, PSP's
portfolio primarily
comprises high-quality properties in prime locations that are
generally more
resilient and PSP has a track record of exceeding Fitch's
estimates. Rents in
the Swiss retail sector (17% of total rents in 2016) are also
under pressure
from growing online shopping and shopping tourism abroad that
are exacerbated by
a strong Swiss franc.
Strategic Acquisition: Leverage increased slightly in 2016 after
the CHF145
million acquisition of a property in Zurich West. The
acquisition is in line
with PSP's long-term investment strategy to grow its footprint
in the area.
PSP's prudent acquisition strategy, focusing on yield increase
through
renovation and modernisation helps support the ratings.
Growing Development Activities: PSP's committed development
exposure was
moderate at CHF46 million (less than 1% of investment portfolio)
at end-1Q17,
although the potential programme amounts to CHF484 million until
2022 (less than
10% of investment portfolio). This is well below our rating
guidance of 15%.
Fitch expects total development capex to grow to more than
CHF130 million in
2018 from CHF110 million in 2016. As a result, we expect net
debt/EBITDA to peak
at 9.7x in 2018, slightly above our guidance of 9.5x, and to
reduce thereafter
to a level commensurate with the ratings, driven by new leases
after completion
of these projects.
Unabated Investor Demand: Strong valuations for prime commercial
property in
Switzerland support PSP's financial flexibility. PSP can dispose
of assets at
healthy multiples, or use its additional debt-raising capacity
to support its
investment programme. The current low interest rate environment
and
strengthening Swiss economy attract capital into prime
commercial properties in
Switzerland (AAA/Stable). We expect yields on PSP's assets to
remain low.
Uncertainties from ongoing immigration reform, growing
unemployment and weaker
retail sales in Switzerland may hamper the Swiss commercial rent
market in the
medium term.
'A'-category LTV: Fitch expects loan-to-value ratio (LTV; net
debt/portfolio
value excluding development property) to remain commensurate
with PSP's ratings,
as it comfortably maps to the 'A' category in our Ratings
Navigator for EMEA
real estate and property companies. Fitch forecasts LTV to
remain stable despite
the group's development programme, partially mitigated by
disposals.
Strong Debt Serviceability: PSP's low funding cost support the
ratings. EBITDA
net interest cover increased to 7.9x in 2016 from 6.7x in 2015.
This is
comfortably above our downgrade guideline of 2.5x. We expect
debt serviceability
to remain strong, as all-in costs of new bonds were only 0.3% in
2016.
Senior Unsecured Uplift: PSP's senior unsecured rating benefits
from a one-notch
uplift to the IDR, as the majority of PSP's portfolio comprises
investment
properties in Switzerland, which is an established market with
depth,
transparency and liquidity, even in poor market conditions. Its
properties are
also standalone assets that are valued on a regular basis and
fulfil all
criteria for a senior unsecured uplift according to Fitch's
Recovery Ratings and
Nothing Criteria for Equity REITs.
Limited Geographic Diversification: The ratings are constrained
by the group's
focus on Swiss properties and the size of the Swiss property
market, which is
small by European standards. The ratings also incorporate a
fairly short-term
lease structure in Switzerland, which is usually five years plus
a tenant
extension option for another five years compared with
seven-to-eight years for
offices in the UK. This is partially mitigated by the group's
high-quality
tenants, moderate tenant concentration and high tenant industry
diversification.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
PSP's rating is underpinned by a strong financial profile and a
high-quality
office property portfolio. Its concentrated portfolio provides
less
diversification than higher-rated Unibail-Rodamco SE (A/Stable),
and similarly
rated Segro PLC (BBB+/Stable). PSP rent levels have remained
nearly flat,
compared with continued like-for-like rental growth for both
Unibail and Segro;
Rental dynamics in its markets are less favourable. PSP's good
access to capital
markets and low funding costs support a very strong interest
cover ratio. This
is partly offset by a shorter debt maturity profile and shorter
lease duration
than similarly rated peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- 2% rent reduction on lease renewals due to oversupply in key
office and retail
markets.
- Moderate capex, net of disposals, to peak in 2018 and to
average around CHF50
million thereafter.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-Material diversification of portfolio geographically or by
sector, accompanied
by financial metrics being maintained, notably LTV below 40%
through the cycle.
This would lead to an upgrade.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- An increase in rent arrears, tenant defaults, resulting in
EBITDA net interest
cover falling below 2.5x.
- Material committed development spending rising above 15% of
the portfolio
(2016: less than 1%).
- LTV above 40% (2016: 34%) and net debt-to-EBITDA above 9.5x
(2016: 9.4x) on a
sustained basis
LIQUIDITY
Comfortable Liquidity: PSP's liquidity is comfortable,
comprising CHF670 million
of undrawn credit facilities and CHF21 million in cash at
end-2016, compared
with no maturing debt in the next two years and limited
committed capex. In
addition, the group will have access to CHF100 million in cash
deposits that
will become available in 2018. PSP has had unimpaired access to
both local Swiss
banks and the bond market throughout the financial crisis, which
Fitch expects
will continue.
Contact:
Supervisory Analyst
Ha-Anh Bui
Director
+49 69 768 076 126
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Principal Analyst
Fredric Liljestrand
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1285
Committee Chairperson
Paul Lund
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1244
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs (pub. 16
Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
