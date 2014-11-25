Fitch Affirms Ratings on Global Trading and Universal Banks Following Peer Review

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of the following 12 global trading and universal banks (GTUBs) after a peer review: Bank of America Corporation (BAC), Barclays plc, BNP Paribas (BNPP), Citigroup Inc. (Citi), Credit Suisse Group AG (CSG), Deutsche Bank AG, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman), HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale (SocGen) and UBS AG. Fitch has published Rating Action Commentaries for each bank in the peer group, which are available on www.fitchratings.com. These include each issuer's key rating drivers and rating sensitivities and lists of all rating actions taken. The Viability Ratings (VR) of all 12 GTUBs were also affirmed. The VRs range from 'aa-' (HSBC) to 'a-' (BAC, Morgan Stanley, SocGen), with BNPP's and JPM's VRs affirmed at 'a+' and the other GTUBs' at 'a'. On balance, Fitch's outlook for the GTUB sector is stable as we expect the groups to strengthen their balance sheets further and maintain sound liquidity. This balances continued pressure on earnings, particularly in securities businesses, and the banks' material exposure to conduct and regulatory risks. The GTUBs' VRs reflect the banks' strong franchises in a wide range of businesses globally. All banks in the peer group have material securities businesses even after some GTUBs have reduced their capital allocated to these businesses. We consider securities businesses potentially more volatile and reflect this in our assessment of the banks' company profiles, which can constrain VRs where we consider a bank's strategy highly dependent on these activities. A strong presence in retail and commercial banking or in wealth management provides more stable sources of earnings and can balance a group's exposure to trading activities. This is reflected in the VRs of the GTUBs that have exceptional franchises in commercial banking across geographic regions. Conduct risk has remained in the spotlight in 2014 as a number of GTUBs incurred material fines following investigations by the authorities. We expect further fines in 2015, following provisions made by GTUBs for material additional litigation charges in 9M14. Our ratings factor in material further conduct costs and our assessment of each GTUB's ability to absorb likely fines and other sanctions out of earnings and/or improved capitalisation has been taken into account in their VRs. However, the final size of fines and nature of sanctions are difficult to predict, and material further fines that dent capital more than temporarily or sanctions that substantially constrain operations could result in VR downgrades. Changes in legislation and regulations aimed at improving the resolvability of large banking groups affect the GTUBs more than other banks. We expect the European GTUBs to adapt group structures in response to regulatory requirements, which include the establishment of intermediate holding companies in the US and, in some cases, of domestic banking subsidiaries. We believe that the banks will be able to manage these changes successfully as material resources have been dedicated to these projects, but that the organisational changes will take up significant management resources over the coming years. Resolution planning for the US GTUBs is facilitated by existing bank holding companies, which have issued material volumes of debt, so we expect any group structure changes to these to be less material. BAC's, Deutsche Bank's, Morgan Stanley's and SocGen's Long-term IDRs are based on sovereign support, and the Outlooks on these banks' Long-term IDRs, with the exception of Morgan Stanley's, remain Negative. We believe that political momentum is gaining pace to resolve even the most complex banking groups without significantly disrupting the financial markets and without requiring state support. The Negative Outlooks on three of the four support-driven Long-term IDRs reflect our view that legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives are reaching a point where a resolution of a large global systemically important bank can be achieved without excessive disruption to financial markets, and it is probable that senior creditors will incur losses ahead of the state should such a resolution scenario arise. The Outlook on Morgan Stanley's support-driven Long-term IDR is Stable as there is a high probability that the bank's 'a-' VR will be upgraded to reflect continued improvements in the bank's fundamental credit profile, so that Morgan Stanley's Long-term IDR would also be based on its VR in the future. We expect to downgrade the Support Ratings of all 12 GTUBs to '5' and revise their Support Rating Floors (SRF) to 'No Floor' during the first half of 2015 to reflect a reduction in sovereign support. At that point, this SRF revision would result in one-notch downgrades of BAC's, Deutsche Bank's and SocGen's Long-term IDRs to their VRs, all else being equal. BAC's VR is 'a-', Deutsche Bank's VR is 'a' and SocGen's VR is 'a-'. The other GTUBs' IDRs would not be affected by these changes to the Support Ratings and SRFs as their IDRs are driven by their VRs. 