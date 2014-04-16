Fitch Affirms Roche at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Switzerland-based healthcare
company Roche Holding Ltd's (Roche) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured rating at 'AA'. The Outlook on the Long-term
IDR is Stable. The
Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+.
A full list of rating actions is attached at the end of this
rating commentary.
The affirmation reflects Roche's excellent position in the
global pharmaceutical
industry based on market-leading positions in high-margin
oncology treatment as
well as in diagnostics. Fitch considers Roche's pipeline as
strong and its
patent protection profile remains comfortable compared with
industry peers.
Other rating strengths include its strong deleveraging profile
after the
Genentech acquisition in 2009, supported by industry-leading
profitability.
These positives are partly offset by Roche's strong reliance on
the oncology
market and limited diversification of its treatment coverage.
Fitch sees this
reliance on oncology as a constraint on the ratings and would
expect an
improvement in product diversification before considering any
positive rating
action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Leader
Roche enjoys a strong position in the global pharmaceutical
industry and is the
number-one market player in the high-margin and high-growth
oncology segment.
Roche's large scale and solid market positioning remains an
important anchor to
the ratings.
Diagnostics Diversification
In addition, Roche is a global market leader in in-vitro
diagnostics, in which
it has around a 20% global market share. Vitro diagnostics
account for 20% of
group sales and provide some diversity to earnings,
emerging-market growth
prospects, as well as R&D synergies with the pharmaceuticals
division. Compared
with the pharmaceutical business in-vitro diagnostics also has
structurally
lower profitability, higher capital intensity and faces greater
competition due
to the mostly unpatented product offering.
Patent Risk
Roche has limited exposure to near-term patent expiry with
currently less than
1.5% of sales being subject to loss of patent over the next 18
months (its sixth
best-selling drug Xeloda lost US exclusivity in December 2013).
This is a
comfortable percentage in comparison with industry peers,
especially given
Roche's recent pipeline approvals.
Strong R&D Profile
Roche continues to develop a strong drug pipeline with five
molecules in Phase
III trials, with three key clinical trial data points to be
reported during
2014. Outside oncology, the R&D pipeline has, however, not been
immune to
failure. Therefore increasing dependency on cancer treatment
remains a
constraint on the ratings.
Strong FCF Supports Deleveraging
Roche's funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage
continued to improve
0.5x in FY13 (2012: 0.8x) and remains comfortably within Fitch's
expectations
for the 'AA' rating. Fitch projects free cash flow (FCF) margins
(post capex &
dividends) of around 10%, supporting expected further
deleveraging in the
absence of corporate activity.
Focus on Capital Allocation
As leverage falls and financial flexibility increases, Roche may
look to
allocate capital to fund a leveraged transaction, which Fitch
will consider as
event risk. Although not considered essential to deliver its
research-based
strategy, Roche has continued to look at potential acquisition
targets and Fitch
would expect future acquisitions either to strengthen the R&D
foundations of the
company and/or diversify treatment coverage. We, nevertheless,
expect the
company will continue its disciplined approach to identifying
and integrating
acquisition targets under the stewardship of the recently
appointed new
Chairman.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Roche's liquidity profile is considered strong with cash and
marketable
securities available of CHF11.9bn at FYE13, comfortably covering
2014 debt
maturities totalling CHF1bn. For short-term funding
requirements, it has also
access to a USD7.5bn CP programme (utilised USD791m at FYE13)
and access to
CHF5.1bn of undrawn committed bank facilities, of which CHF4.7bn
serve as CP
backup.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Although not expected in the near-term, future
developments that could
lead to positive rating actions include:
-Sustained industry-leading profitability and cash flow
generation with
commitment to financial ratios in line with a higher rating
category. These
would be FFO adjusted net leverage no greater than 0.5x (FY13:
0.5x) and FFO
fixed charge cover of 20x or above (FY13:10.5x), both on a
sustained basis
-Increased product diversification reducing Roche's reliance on
its oncology
franchise
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-Significant pipeline setbacks and negative clinical trial
results
-Major debt-financed acquisition or share buybacks, which result
in FFO adjusted
net leverage greater than 1.6x on a continuing basis
-FFO fixed charge cover below of 10x on a continuing basis
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Roche Holding Ltd.
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA'
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Roche Holdings Inc.
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA'
Roche Finance Europe BV
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Roma Patel
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1465
Supervisory Analyst
Britta Holt
Director
+44 20 3530 1335
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
