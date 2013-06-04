Fitch Affirms SCOR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SCOR's
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings at 'A'+. Fitch
has simultaneously affirmed SCOR's junior subordinated debt at
'A-'. The Outlook
on the IDR and IFS is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings affirmation follows the announcement by SCOR of its
acquisition of
Generali U.S., a sizeable life reinsurer operating in the United
States, for a
cash consideration of USD 750m. Fitch views the transaction as
consistent from a
strategic standpoint as SCOR is already a leading player in this
market and will
further strengthen its business position. Execution risk is
mitigated by the
strong integration track record demonstrated by SCOR over recent
years.
The transaction is expected to be funded by internal resources
as well as by
subordinated debt and short-term bridge financing. Fitch
anticipates the group's
capital adequacy will be unaffected while the financial leverage
ratio is
expected to remain in line with the current rating.
SCOR's ratings continue to reflect the group's strong solvency
and average debt
leverage in relation to its risk profile. SCOR's ratings are
also supported by
significant business and risk diversification. The ratings also
take into
account the group's consistent strategy, solid business
position, and somewhat
volatile profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Although unlikely in the near future, a rating upgrade could be
triggered by a
material and sustainable recovery of profitability (combined
ratio sustainably
below 100% and life operating margin sustainably above 6.5%),
translating into
significant capital accumulation or debt redemption. Conversely,
rating triggers
that could result in a revision of the Outlook, or a downgrade,
include
deterioration in Fitch's assessment of capital adequacy or
profitability
(combined ratio sustainably above 100% or life operating margin
sustainably
below 6.5%).
The rating actions are as follows:
SCOR S.E.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'A+'
Junior subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
SCOR Switzerland AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
SCOR Holding (Switzerland) AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
The following SCOR entities IFS ratings are affirmed at 'A+'
with a Stable
Outlook:
SCOR Global P&C S.E.
SCOR Global Life S.E.
SCOR Canada Reinsurance Co
SCOR UK Co Ltd
SCOR Reinsurance Co (US)
General Security Indemnity Co of Arizona
SCOR Reinsurance Co Asia Ltd
SCOR Reinsurance Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
SCOR Global Life Americas Re Insurance Co
SCOR Insurance (UK) Ltd
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 (0)1 4429 91 37
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Director
+44 (0) 203 530 12 11
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 (0) 203 530 1168
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11
January 2013, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
