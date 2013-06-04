Fitch Affirms SCOR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SCOR's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A'+. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed SCOR's junior subordinated debt at 'A-'. The Outlook on the IDR and IFS is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings affirmation follows the announcement by SCOR of its acquisition of Generali U.S., a sizeable life reinsurer operating in the United States, for a cash consideration of USD 750m. Fitch views the transaction as consistent from a strategic standpoint as SCOR is already a leading player in this market and will further strengthen its business position. Execution risk is mitigated by the strong integration track record demonstrated by SCOR over recent years. The transaction is expected to be funded by internal resources as well as by subordinated debt and short-term bridge financing. Fitch anticipates the group's capital adequacy will be unaffected while the financial leverage ratio is expected to remain in line with the current rating. SCOR's ratings continue to reflect the group's strong solvency and average debt leverage in relation to its risk profile. SCOR's ratings are also supported by significant business and risk diversification. The ratings also take into account the group's consistent strategy, solid business position, and somewhat volatile profitability. RATING SENSITIVITIES Although unlikely in the near future, a rating upgrade could be triggered by a material and sustainable recovery of profitability (combined ratio sustainably below 100% and life operating margin sustainably above 6.5%), translating into significant capital accumulation or debt redemption. Conversely, rating triggers that could result in a revision of the Outlook, or a downgrade, include deterioration in Fitch's assessment of capital adequacy or profitability (combined ratio sustainably above 100% or life operating margin sustainably below 6.5%). The rating actions are as follows: SCOR S.E.: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'A+' Junior subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-' SCOR Switzerland AG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable SCOR Holding (Switzerland) AG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable The following SCOR entities IFS ratings are affirmed at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook: SCOR Global P&C S.E. SCOR Global Life S.E. SCOR Canada Reinsurance Co SCOR UK Co Ltd SCOR Reinsurance Co (US) General Security Indemnity Co of Arizona SCOR Reinsurance Co Asia Ltd SCOR Reinsurance Asia Pacific Pte Ltd SCOR Global Life Americas Re Insurance Co SCOR Insurance (UK) Ltd Contact: Primary Analyst Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director +33 (0)1 4429 91 37 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60 Rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Martyn Street Director +44 (0) 203 530 12 11 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 (0) 203 530 1168 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.