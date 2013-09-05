Fitch Affirms SIRe's IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Swiss reinsurer SIGNAL IDUNA Rueckversicherungs AG's (SIRe) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects the benefits of SIRe's ownership by IDUNA Vereinigte Lebensversicherung aG fuer Handwerk, Handel und Gewerbe (IDUNA) group. SIRe is viewed by Fitch as "very important" to the IDUNA group under the agency's group rating methodology. SIRe's rating benefits from a two-notch uplift from its stand-alone assessment. The company's rating also reflects its strong capitalisation, sound underwriting practices and strong growth in recent years. Offsetting rating factors include SIRe's small size and heightened operational risks, mainly emanating from its dependence on a small number of key staff. However, some key staff members that have left in recent years have been replaced successfully. SIRe's strong capitalisation is reflected in its regulatory solvency margin at 247% at end-2012 under the Swiss Solvency Test 2013. Fitch views this level of capitalisation as appropriate. Supported by SIRe's group membership, Fitch regards SIRe's risk management as strong for a company of SIRe's small size. SIRe's gross written premiums (GWP) increased by 8.7% to CHF153.2m in 2012 (2011: CHF141.0m). The company achieved a five-year compounded annual GWP growth rate of 6.9% while maintaining the combined ratio below 100% since 2009, which reflects SIRe's sound underwriting practices. Fitch expects SIRe's premium income to be stable in 2013 as some amendments on the existing block of business limit SIRe's growth potential in 2013 and presumably also in 2014. Fitch believes that the IDUNA group is following a long-term strategy to develop SIRe into an integral and significant part of the overall group. This view is supported by the fact that the group plans to expand SIRe's target markets after it has built-up a sustainable base for its business. Group benefits include the allocation of a high core capitalisation of CHF125m. IDUNA group plans to inject another CHF25m in 2013. SIRe also benefits from organisational and IT support from the parent company, and from the group's relationship with European mutuals, which form the main part of SIRe's customer base. For life insurance, the agency views IDUNA's resilience to the current low investment yield environment as strong compared to that of the German life market as a whole. However, technical profitability continues to be constrained by the low interest rate environment. Also, Fitch views IDUNA's consolidated underwriting profitability in non-life as moderate. Despite this, the IDUNA group achieved strong bottom-line profitability in 2012 and confirmed its improved 2011 financial results in 2012. The group achieved a strong return on equity of 11.7% in 2012 (2011: 10.2%). Fitch expects the group to maintain its improved financial profile in 2013 with a return on equity of more than 7%. RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating triggers for a downgrade include a reduction in SIRe's strategic importance to the IDUNA group and deterioration in IDUNA group's credit quality, in particular through a significant decrease in capitalisation. Any significant weakening of SIRe's credit profile could also lead to a downgrade, although Fitch views this as unlikely. Rating triggers for an upgrade include a substantial and sustainable increase in IDUNA group's capitalisation and improvement in the group's non-life combined ratio to a level consistently below 100% as well as an improvement in the operational performance of IDUNA's life insurance business. However, Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely in the near to mid-term. IDUNA is a member of the German SIGNAL IDUNA group, which is headed by four mutual insurance companies. In 2012, the SIGNAL IDUNA group had total gross written premiums of EUR5.5bn, total assets of EUR47.0bn and employed about 13,300 staff. 