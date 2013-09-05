Fitch Affirms SIRe's IFS at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
affirmed Swiss
reinsurer SIGNAL IDUNA Rueckversicherungs AG's (SIRe) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the benefits of SIRe's ownership by IDUNA
Vereinigte
Lebensversicherung aG fuer Handwerk, Handel und Gewerbe (IDUNA)
group. SIRe is
viewed by Fitch as "very important" to the IDUNA group under the
agency's group
rating methodology. SIRe's rating benefits from a two-notch
uplift from its
stand-alone assessment.
The company's rating also reflects its strong capitalisation,
sound underwriting
practices and strong growth in recent years. Offsetting rating
factors include
SIRe's small size and heightened operational risks, mainly
emanating from its
dependence on a small number of key staff. However, some key
staff members that
have left in recent years have been replaced successfully.
SIRe's strong capitalisation is reflected in its regulatory
solvency margin at
247% at end-2012 under the Swiss Solvency Test 2013. Fitch views
this level of
capitalisation as appropriate. Supported by SIRe's group
membership, Fitch
regards SIRe's risk management as strong for a company of SIRe's
small size.
SIRe's gross written premiums (GWP) increased by 8.7% to
CHF153.2m in 2012
(2011: CHF141.0m). The company achieved a five-year compounded
annual GWP growth
rate of 6.9% while maintaining the combined ratio below 100%
since 2009, which
reflects SIRe's sound underwriting practices. Fitch expects
SIRe's premium
income to be stable in 2013 as some amendments on the existing
block of business
limit SIRe's growth potential in 2013 and presumably also in
2014.
Fitch believes that the IDUNA group is following a long-term
strategy to develop
SIRe into an integral and significant part of the overall group.
This view is
supported by the fact that the group plans to expand SIRe's
target markets after
it has built-up a sustainable base for its business. Group
benefits include the
allocation of a high core capitalisation of CHF125m. IDUNA group
plans to inject
another CHF25m in 2013. SIRe also benefits from organisational
and IT support
from the parent company, and from the group's relationship with
European
mutuals, which form the main part of SIRe's customer base.
For life insurance, the agency views IDUNA's resilience to the
current low
investment yield environment as strong compared to that of the
German life
market as a whole. However, technical profitability continues to
be constrained
by the low interest rate environment. Also, Fitch views IDUNA's
consolidated
underwriting profitability in non-life as moderate.
Despite this, the IDUNA group achieved strong bottom-line
profitability in 2012
and confirmed its improved 2011 financial results in 2012. The
group achieved a
strong return on equity of 11.7% in 2012 (2011: 10.2%). Fitch
expects the group
to maintain its improved financial profile in 2013 with a return
on equity of
more than 7%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating triggers for a downgrade include a reduction in SIRe's
strategic
importance to the IDUNA group and deterioration in IDUNA group's
credit quality,
in particular through a significant decrease in capitalisation.
Any significant
weakening of SIRe's credit profile could also lead to a
downgrade, although
Fitch views this as unlikely.
Rating triggers for an upgrade include a substantial and
sustainable increase in
IDUNA group's capitalisation and improvement in the group's
non-life combined
ratio to a level consistently below 100% as well as an
improvement in the
operational performance of IDUNA's life insurance business.
However, Fitch views
an upgrade as unlikely in the near to mid-term.
IDUNA is a member of the German SIGNAL IDUNA group, which is
headed by four
mutual insurance companies. In 2012, the SIGNAL IDUNA group had
total gross
written premiums of EUR5.5bn, total assets of EUR47.0bn and
employed about
13,300 staff.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr. Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 7680 76 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 118
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 19
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
