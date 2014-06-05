Fitch Affirms Swiss Auto Lease 2013-1 GmbH at 'AAAsf'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Swiss Auto Lease
2013-1's notes as follows:
CHF200m class A notes at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook
The transaction is a securitisation of auto lease receivables
originated in
Switzerland to private and commercial customers by Cembra Money
Bank AG (Cembra;
formerly GE Money Bank AG).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the transaction's stable performance,
which has been
stronger than Fitch's expectations. According to the April 2014
investor report,
the observed cumulative default rate since closing in June 2013
was 0.17% of the
initial pool balance, including additionally purchased assets.
The cumulative
loss rate for the same period was 0.13%.
The transaction features a three-year revolving period since
closing.
Consequently, it will continue replenishing until June 2016
unless early
amortisation is triggered following an early termination event.
However, Fitch
believes that the cumulative default trigger (0.38%-3.75%
depending on the
period since closing) and the delinquency trigger (more than 30
days exceeding
2.45% on two consecutive purchase dates) are unlikely to
initiate early
amortisation of the class A notes since they are significantly
above the
originator's historical default or delinquency rates.
Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralisation (24%) and
the reserve fund
(2.1%). During the revolving period, the class A notes cannot
build up
additional credit enhancement. The available credit enhancement
of 26.1% is
well above Fitch's initial 'AAAsf' credit and residual value
loss of 15.8%.
Additionally, the transaction benefits from a substantial amount
of excess
spread that has been sufficient to cover the losses realised so
far. To consider
potential pool deterioration over the revolving period, Fitch
constructed a
worst-case portfolio subject to the replenishing criteria. This
creates
additional comfort since the replenishing limits have not been
reached.
The current pool as of April 2014 is similar to the one at
closing. Currently,
the total pool amount is CHF263.1m, which is spread over 17,043
lease contracts.
Of the balance, 58.5% are new vehicle leases and 41.5% used
vehicle leases. The
pool remains highly granular with the largest lessee accounting
for 0.1% of the
total pool balance and the largest 20 lessees 1%.
In addition to the amortising lease component, the transaction
also securitises
residual values (RV). Hence, the performance of the class A
notes is dependent
on credit risk and RV risk of the underlying lease contracts.
The current RV
share is 29.2% as of the April 2014 reporting date, which is
below the maximum
RV of 40% that is allowed according to the replenishing criteria
and that Fitch
assumed when constructing the worst-case portfolio at closing.
Although the Swiss car market is currently under pressure with
realised RVs
having decreased by approximately 4% points since 2012, Fitch
believes that the
initially assumed RV loss severity of 38.6% in an 'AAAsf' rating
scenario is
still adequate to reflect the risk of a car market value
decline.
Cembra, the originator, is publicly listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange and
registered as a Swiss bank with a full banking licence and
regulated by FINMA,
the financial markets supervisory authority in Switzerland.
The transaction's structure is more complex than usual for a
leasing
transaction. Class A notes are amortising with a scheduled
three-year revolving
period. The issuer has the option to repay the outstanding class
A notes at the
end of the revolving period. If the notes are not repaid, they
will enter into
an amortisation period that could last up to seven years. In
addition, the
interest rate payable on the notes will be higher in the
amortisation period
than that paid on the notes in the revolving period. In its
initial analysis,
Fitch assumed that the transaction amortises after the
three-year revolving
period.
RATING SENSITIVITES
Fitch views the key rating drivers for the transaction as (i)
the stable
underlying asset performance; (ii) the long revolving period of
three years;
(iii) the RVs securitised in addition to the instalment portion,
and (iv) the
substantial credit enhancement compared with Fitch's assumed
total losses.
The transaction is primarily sensitive to the RVs, which mostly
depend on used
vehicle market prices. If used car prices fall materially in
Switzerland, this
may lead to losses to the transaction in a scenario where the
dealers are unable
to absorb the RV risk. However, with credit enhancement well
above our loss
assumption, rating sensitivity is limited.
The current rating is able to withstand up to an increase of
defaults and a
reduction of recoveries by 25% each.
Initial Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivity are further
described in the
New Issue report dated 26 June 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Traycho Nikolov
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 150
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Committee Chairperson
Andy Brewer
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1005
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties &
Enforcement
Mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for that asset
class is available
by accessing the appendix that accompanies the initial new issue
report. Please
refer to Swiss Auto Lease 2013-1 GmbH - Appendix, published on
26 June 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com.
Source of information used to perform this analysis were the
monthly investor
reports.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria', dated 20 May
2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14
May 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA Consumer ABS
Rating Criteria',
dated 9 July 2013; 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - Auto
Residual Value
Addendum', dated 9 July 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria
here
EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria â€“ Auto Residual Value
Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
