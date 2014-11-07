Fitch Affirms Switzerland at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Switzerland's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on Switzerland's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Switzerland's 'AAA' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers: Switzerland is a very wealthy nation with GDP per capita 1.5x the 'AAA' median in 2014. Its economy is well diversified, highly advanced and is characterised by strong governance and political stability. The Swiss economy performed well through the global financial eurozone crisis, recovering quickly from a sharp -2.1% contraction in real GDP. Growth is forecast to be a relatively robust 1.8% in 2014, in contrast to the sluggish recovery of economic growth amongst its neighbours in the euro area. Swiss external finances are a key rating strength. Its net creditor position is 128% of GDP, ranking amongst the largest across Fitch-rated sovereigns. This has resulted from the accumulation of over two decades of current account surpluses, and reflects the strong net external positions of the Swiss government and the non-bank private sector. The goods surplus has been increasing as a share of GDP since 1993 and reflects the well-diversified export base and high value-added nature of the exports. The Swiss franc benefits from a reserve currency status in global financial markets. Coupled with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) maintaining the 1.2 CHF/EUR floor since 2011, Switzerland has accumulated large official reserves through the global financial crisis and eurozone debt crises, at 12.4 months of external payments in 2014, up from 8.0 months in 2010. The safe haven capital inflows and Switzerland's deep local capital markets have also afforded the Swiss government and Swiss companies enhanced financing flexibility in recent years. Swiss public finances are strong compared with its 'AAA' peers. EU-definition gross debt is forecast to fall to 32.4% of GDP in 2014, from 50.7% in 2003. Medium-term debt brakes at the federal and canton levels further entrench the government's strong credibility and fiscal prudency. The Swiss banking system is large and concentrated, with banking assets at 4.7x GDP and dominated by four systemically-important banks. This represents a significant contingent liability for the sovereign. The large Swiss banks have undergone significant deleveraging, undertaken major cost-cutting, progressed towards higher capital requirements, and are subject to legislation addressing the resolution of banks considered 'too big to fail'. Several challenges remain with regards to settlements and lawsuits with the US Department of Justice over aiding US taxpayers to evade taxes, and also the erosion of Swiss banking secrecy. However, overall, Fitch believes the Swiss banking system is resilient to these challenges and remains strong. Fitch's Bank System Indicator has an average Viability Rating of 'a'. Swiss households have a high level of indebtedness due to the presence of mortgage interest tax-relief, which discourages amortisation of mortgages. Growth in residential mortgages has also increased due to the prolonged environment of low interest rates and rapid growth in house prices. However, risks associated with household indebtedness are mitigated by a high net worth position dominated by relatively liquid assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that the downside risks to the 'AAA' rating are currently not material. Nonetheless, the following risk factor may result in a negative rating action: - A material shock to Switzerland's large financial sector, could result in a systemic impact on the real economy and the sovereign's balance sheet. This could come from a sharp correction from overheating Swiss residential mortgages and real estate markets, or from large losses on trading and international lending portfolios. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of assumptions as follows: In February 2014, Switzerland voted to impose a quota on immigration, which would contravene the terms of its bilateral treaties with the European Union (EU) in relation to the free movement of persons. Legislation for the quota is expected at the end of 2014, for implementation in February 2017. The outcome and impact of the quota are still uncertain, but would likely have a negative impact on economic growth if passed, due to the importance of the EU as a trade destination and source of skilled migrant workers for Switzerland. Fitch expects that an implementation of the quota would not lead to a rupture in relations with the EU or to a severe negative impact on the economy. The Swiss housing market has been showing signs of overheating in recent years, particularly in the regions of Geneva, Zurich and Zug. Recent indicators show signs of an easing in demand for Swiss houses and a moderation in housing prices especially in the regions previously experiencing rapid house price growth. Fitch does not expect a sharp correction in house prices, and does not expect the sector to pose a threat to the banking system's asset quality of financial stability. Ageing pressures are expected to gradually weigh on Swiss public finances from 2015. Fitch assumes that some reforms will be passed through legislation to address this problem. Failure to address the adverse impact of ageing on public finances could lead to negative rating action over the long term. Contact: Primary Analyst Eugene Chiam Associate Director +44 20 3530 1512 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Enam Ahmed Director +44 20 3530 1624 Committee Chairperson Shelly Shetty Senior Director +1 212 908 0324 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August 2014 and 'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Criteria here Country Ceilings here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.