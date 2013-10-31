RPT-Fitch Affirms Textron's Ratings at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Oct 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and long-term debt ratings for Textron Inc. (TXT) and Textron Financial Corporation (TFC) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. TXT's short-term ratings have been affirmed at 'F3'. A full rating list follows at the end of this release.

Key Rating Drivers:

TXT's ratings incorporate well-established market positions in the company's aerospace, defense and industrial businesses; significant progress toward exiting TFC's non-captive portfolio; adequate liquidity; and disciplined cash deployment. Leverage is low for the current ratings, with debt/EBITDA at TXT's manufacturing businesses of 1.8x at Sept. 28, 2013, unchanged compared with the end of 2012. Other credit measures, including free cash flow (FCF) and operating margins, are not as strong but could potentially improve and lead to a positive rating action. However, TXT faces a number of near-term challenges that constrain its financial performance. As these issues are resolved, the company's FCF and financial flexibility should strengthen, but the timing will be subject to conditions in the business jet market and TXT's realization of ongoing operating improvements at Bell and Textron Systems.

Rating concerns include the lack of a meaningful recovery in industry demand for business jets, particularly at the light end of the market where TXT's Cessna business is concentrated. As a result, Cessna currently provides little support to TXT's overall profitability and cash flow. Cessna's unit deliveries and revenue appear likely to decline in 2013, with a return to modestly higher industry demand possible in 2014.

Even if the market starts to recover, Cessna's volumes likely will remain below peak levels for several years, partly reflecting the trend toward larger jets. During 2013, Cessna reduced production to match lower demand but reported a loss through the first three quarters. The fourth quarter could improve, based on normal seasonality and initial deliveries of the new Citation M2 and upgraded Sovereign business jets, which may return Cessna close to break-even profitability for the full year if higher deliveries are realized.

A near-term rating concern is manufacturing FCF which could be minimal for all of 2013 compared to FCF in excess of $300 million during each of the past several years. Weak FCF includes the impact of higher inventory at Cessna and Bell due to a ramp-up of production for certain aircraft and lower than expected demand at Cessna. Some of the increase in inventory is expected to reverse due to the timing of deliveries which could increase in the fourth quarter. Also, the conversion to a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system at Bell created delays in OEM and aftermarket parts shipments which are gradually being caught up. Fitch estimates FCF will recover in 2014 toward historical levels, or possibly higher, as a result of further inventory reductions and stronger operating margins, but actual cash flow will be sensitive to end-market conditions.

TXT plans to contribute $200 million to its pension plans in 2013, down from $405 million in 2012 and $642 million in 2011. An increase in discount rates during 2013 could potentially reduce the net pension liability as well as future contributions. At the end of 2012, the pension deficit was $1.3 billion (81% funded). Other uses of cash include capital expenditures which TXT estimates at approximately $500 million in 2013, slightly higher than in 2012. Acquisitions could potentially increase following several years of limited transactions during which TXT has focused on product development, reduced TFC's non-captive portfolio, and addressed operating challenges at Cessna.

At Sept. 28, 2013, liquidity at the manufacturing business included cash of $444 million and a $1 billion five-year bank facility that expires in 2018 and is available to back commercial paper. The facility includes a maximum debt-to-capitalization covenant of 65% and a requirement that TFC's leverage not exceed 9:1. Fitch calculates these covenants were well within compliance at the end of the third quarter. Liquidity was offset by $104 million of debt due within one year. TXT's long-term debt is well distributed; the earliest maturity is in 2015 and maturities in any single year do not exceed $400 million.

Liquidity can be affected by TXT's support for TFC through capital contributions or intercompany loans, but these have been immaterial in 2013. Fitch expects future support for TFC will be minimal.

At the manufacturing business, Bell's revenue and profitability have been temporarily reduced by the implementation of a new ERP system earlier in 2013 and by production delays ahead of a new five-year UAW labor contract that was signed in October 2013. The negative impact of these developments will decline gradually but will not be fully eliminated until 2014. Stronger demand for commercial helicopters, including new product introductions, mitigates concerns about military revenue. Deliveries of the H-1 and V-22 military aircraft programs should be generally stable through 2014, and a second multi-year contract to deliver 99 V-22 units starting in late 2014 was recently awarded. In addition, Bell has a substantial installed base which could benefit from aftermarket spending and modernization programs.

Textron Systems' revenue has increased modestly, reflecting favorable volumes in programs for unmanned air systems and precision munitions. The business provides a broad mix of products that reduces its exposure to single programs. Revenue at Textron Systems could be flat to slightly higher during the next several years as foreign sales offset reduced defense spending. Margins have been pressured in recent periods by delays on a UAS retrofit development program and by execution problems on a fee-for-service UAS contract which is effectively being performed at a break-even level.

Textron Financial Corporation:

The equalization of TFC's ratings with those of TXT reflects Fitch's view that TFC is a core subsidiary to its parent. The rating linkages reflect the strong operational and financial linkages between the two companies and the strategic importance of TFC to its parent as illustrated through a support agreement. The support agreement requires TXT to maintain full ownership in TFC and ensure TFC has a minimum net worth of $200 million and fixed-charge coverage of 1.25x. Other factors supporting the rating linkage include a shared corporate identity, common management, and the extension of intercompany loans to TFC.

While non-captive receivables remain in the portfolio, TFC is prudently managing the timely liquidation and sale of the golf mortgage and structured assets. The non-captive portfolio totaled $210 million at Sept. 30, 2013, compared to $370 million at Dec. 31, 2012. Fitch views positively the progress TFC has made in liquidating the non-captive portfolio, and believes its liquidation has significantly reduced credit risk in the portfolio. Asset quality for the first nine months of 2013 improved as non-accrual finance receivables declined 34.3% from Dec. 31, 2012. The structured portfolio, which consists primarily of rail car leases, is the largest portion of the non-captive segment. Fitch believes these leases have lower credit risk given the strong credit quality of the lessee.

Cash collections on liquidated receivables and repayments of receivables have continued to reduce TFC's debt balance. Fitch believes TFC has sufficient liquidity to repay its outstanding debt obligations; however, if cash generated from operations and receivable repayments and liquidations are less than expected, TXT would need to provide further support to TFC. TFC's leverage was 1.9x at Sept. 30, 2013, as estimated by Fitch, compared to 2.9x at the end of 2012 and 4.5x at the end of 2011.

The Finance group's captive portfolio totaled $1,379 million, including $825 million at TFC as of Sept. 30, 2013, and consisted primarily of aviation receivables. Non-accrual accounts were 10.7% of total captive receivables at Sept. 30, 2013 compared to 8.3% at the end of fiscal 2012, due to a decline in the receivables balance. Although the level of non-accrual accounts is relatively high, potential concerns about credit quality in the captive portfolio are mitigated by TFC's expertise managing aviation receivables.

Rating Sensitivities:

Fitch could take a positive rating action if FCF recovers to consistently stronger levels, Cessna's business jet market improves materially, TXT adjusts effectively to lower levels of U.S. defense spending, and net pension liabilities are reduced.

TFC's Stable Rating Outlook is linked to that of its parent. Positive ratings will be limited by Fitch's view of TXT's credit profile. Fitch cannot envision a scenario where the captive would be rated higher than its parent.

TXT's ratings could be negatively affected if FCF remains weak due to working capital requirements or weak demand at Cessna, margins are negatively affected by operating challenges, or liquidity is reduced by spending for acquisitions or other discretionary uses. Any future material, unexpected support for TFC would be a negative consideration, but this concern is much smaller than in the past due to the significant reduction of TFC's non-captive portfolio in recent years.

A negative rating action at TFC could be driven by a change in the perceived relationship between the parent and subsidiary, such as if Fitch believed that TFC had become less core to the parent's strategic operations or adequate financial support was not provided in a time of crisis. Additionally, deterioration in asset quality, the generation of consistent operating losses, a material increase in leverage beyond management's target of 7:1, and/or a reduction in the company's liquidity profile could also yield negative rating actions.

Fitch has affirmed the ratings for TXT and TFC as follows:

Textron Inc.

--IDR at 'BBB-';

--Senior unsecured bank facilities at 'BBB-';

--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';

--Short-term IDR at 'F3';

--Commercial paper at 'F3'.

Textron Financial Corporation

--IDR at 'BBB-';

--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';

--Junior subordinated notes at 'BB'.

At Sept. 28, 2013, there was approximately $3.3 billion of debt outstanding including $2 billion at the manufacturing business and $1.3 billion in the Finance group of which $856 million was at TFC.