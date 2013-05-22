Fitch Affirms Three Swiss Money Market Funds Managed by Lombard Odier at 'AAAmmf'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed three Swiss-domiciled money market funds managed by Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), as follows: LO Funds (CH) - Money Market (CHF), affirmed at 'AAAmmf' LO Funds (CH) - Money Market (USD), affirmed at 'AAAmmf' LO Funds (CH) - Money Market (EUR), affirmed at 'AAAmmf' KEY RATING DRIVERS The main drivers for the affirmations are: -- The portfolios' overall credit quality and diversification. -- Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks. -- High overnight and one-week liquidity, consistent with funds' shareholders profile and concentration. -- LOIM's adequate capabilities and resources as investment manager. PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY / DIVERSIFICATION Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating criteria, the funds seek to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in short-term securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch or a comparable credit quality by other global rating agencies. Also in line with Fitch's criteria, the funds limit their exposures to individual issuers and counterparties. As at mid-May, over 50% of issuers and counterparties carried the highest short-term rating of 'F1+', or equivalent. At the same date, the funds' Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF), which is a risk-weighted measure of the funds' portfolio assets accounting for the credit quality and maturity profile of the portfolio securities, met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less, but is close to the limit, due to long maturities investments (high weighted average maturity to reset date (WAM) levels, as detailed below). MATURITY PROFILE The funds seek to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf'. Each fund limits its WAM and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 days and 120 days, respectively. It also limits the maturity date of any single investment to 397 days or less (730 days for highly-rated government FRNs). At mid-May 2013, the WAM was 49, 49 and 52 days for the CHF, USD and EUR funds respectively, while their WAL was 76, 105, and 73. LIQUIDITY PROFILE The funds seek to manage investor redemption risk through investment restrictions that aim to maintain sufficient levels of daily and weekly liquidity. In line with Fitch's rating criteria, the funds seek to maintain at least 10% of their assets in securities maturing overnight or other qualifying liquid assets such as government securities and at least 25% in securities maturing within seven days or other qualified liquid assets. The funds' liquidity profile also benefit from a relatively stable investor base, mainly comprised of clients of the private bank. PARENT EXPOSURE The funds may be exposed to Lombard Odier & Cie ('AA-'/Stable/'F1+'), the funds' ultimate parent, typically through overnight cash positions deposited at the bank. As per criteria, this exposure should not exceed 10% of the funds' assets. In the context of a shortage of counterparties willing to remunerate cash deposits denominated in CHF, the CHF fund's exposure to its parent in the past year has exceeded this limit (up to a maximum of 24.8%) as it also sought to limit counterparty risk. The fund has meanwhile taken actions to seek new eligible counterparties and investments and exposure to the parent bank is now back within the agency's criteria. In addition to these mitigating factors, Fitch notes that relative to the bank's overall balance sheet, the fund is not a significant short-term funding provider to its parent. FUND OBJECTIVES The funds seek to earn a gross income that outperforms the benchmark rate consistent with the preservation of capital and liquidity. The funds pursue their investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of short-term money market instruments including time deposits, commercial papers, certificates of deposit, corporate bonds and notes, asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP), government and government agency debt as well as repurchase agreements. INVESTMENT ADVISOR LOIM, the funds' investment advisor, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lombard Odier & Cie. At end-December 2012, LOIM had EUR31,7bn of assets under management, of which about 15% were in money market funds. Fitch views Lombard Odier & Cie and LOIM's investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource commitments, operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures as consistent with 'AAAmmf' ratings assigned to these funds. NAV calculation, which is based on amortized cost, and controls on valuations (i.e. comparison between amortization cost and marked-to market) are fully compliant with Swiss regulation and aligned with best market practices. At mid-May 2013, the rated money market funds had CHF948m, USD1294m and EUR557m of total assets, respectively. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below. To maintain the Money Market Fund ratings, Fitch seeks weekly fund and portfolio holdings information from the funds' administrator - UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG - and conducts surveillance checks against its ratings guidelines. Applicable criteria, 'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria', dated 26 March 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 