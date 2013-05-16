Fitch Affirms UBS AG at 'A'/'F1'/'a' Following Peer Review; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK/PARIS, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
UBS AG's (UBS)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDR at
'F1', Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a', Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) at 'A'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The rating actions on UBS AG have been taken in conjunction with
Fitch's Global
Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review. Fitch's
outlook for the
industry is stable. Positive rating drivers include improved
liquidity, funding,
capitalisation and more streamlined businesses, all partly
driven by regulation.
Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial earnings
pressure, regulatory
uncertainty and heightened legal and operational risk.
Fitch last reviewed UBS's ratings on 16 April 2013 when its VR
was upgraded to
'a' from 'a-' Rating Watch Positive (see 'Fitch Affirms UBS AG's
IDRs at
'A'/'F1'; Stable Outlook; Upgrades Viability Rating to 'a'; Off
RWP' at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of UBS's VR and IDRs primarily reflects the
bank's leading
wealth management (WM) franchise, dominant position in Swiss
retail and
corporate banking (R&C) as well as its much reduced and more
focussed investment
banking (IB) activities following the bank's strategic decision
announced in
late 2012 to operate its IB with Basel III risk-weighted assets
of below
CHF70bn, less than half of end-2012 IB RWA. The VR and IDRs also
take into
account UBS's adequate funding profile, sound capitalisation and
improving -
albeit still relatively high - un-weighted leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
UBS's VR and IDRs are primarily sensitive to any significant
changes to its
revised IB strategy that could result in additional risk-taking
in IB as well as
to outsized one-off charges related to either the non-core
run-off portfolio or
legacy litigation cases. UBS's VR is based on Fitch's assumption
that UBS's IB
strategy will remain broadly unchanged and that any losses
related to the
non-core and legacy portfolio or litigation-related charges will
be of a
manageable size and absorbable by UBS's IB and non-IB earnings.
Exiting its still large non-core and legacy positions exposes
UBS in Fitch's
view to significant execution risk. While UBS has the relevant
track record,
governance and risk control framework to run down these sizeable
portfolios and
minimise execution risk, any upside potential to UBS's VR and
IDRs is
nonetheless limited during the wind-down process.
UBS's IB and non-IB divisions, WM, R&C and global asset
management, reported
good profitability in Q113 (see also 'Fitch: UBS Shows Good
Performance in
Favourable Quarter', dated 30 April 2013). While UBS's
performance in Q113
benefited from favourable conditions and some seasonality, Fitch
expects the
bank to continue reporting adequate profitability for the
remainder of 2013.
Downside risk to UBS's profitability largely relates to
heightened litigation
charges and management has indicated that it expects litigation
expense to
remain elevated until at least the end of 2013. Litigation and
regulatory
provisions at end-Q113 amounted to CHF1.8bn with CHF962m
relating to the sale of
US residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgages.
Exit costs associated with winding down its non-core and legacy
portfolio appear
to have been small in Q113 (CHF84m pre-tax loss) but benefited
from valuation
gains on the SNB StabFund option and positive debit valuation
adjustments. Fitch
expects exit costs in subsequent quarters to be higher than
Q113. However, Fitch
also expects the profitability of UBS's operating businesses to
remain solid and
easily sufficient to absorb significant exit costs.
Despite slightly higher Basel III RWA in its IB (up CHF5bn to
CHF69bn) and
non-IB operating businesses (up CHF4bn to CHF95bn), UBS's
fully-loaded Basel III
common equity Tier 1 ratio improved to a solid 10.1% at end-Q113
(9.8% at
end-Q412). As UBS continues to reduce its funded balance sheet
(CHF832bn at
end-Q113; CHF600bn target at end-2015), Fitch expects
improvements in its
un-weighted balance sheet leverage, eg measured as tangible
common equity to
tangible adjusted assets ratio, which lags some of its US peers.
UBS's Long-term IDR is at its SRF, which means that a downgrade
of its VR would
only trigger downgrades of the IDRs if the SRF were revised down
as well.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
The affirmations of UBS's Support Rating and SRF are based on
Fitch's view that
the probability of support from the Swiss authorities for UBS,
if required,
remains extremely high in the near term due to the bank's
systemic importance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
UBS's Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a change in
Fitch's assumptions
around the availability of sovereign support for the bank. There
is a clear
political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit state
support for
systemically important banks in Europe and the US, as
demonstrated by a series
of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic
risk posed by the
banking industry. This might result in Fitch revising SRFs
downwards in the
medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would
depend on
developments with respect to specific jurisdictions. Until now,
senior creditors
in major global banks have been supported in full, but
resolution legislation is
developing quickly and the implementation of creditor "bail-in"
is starting to
make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share
the burden of
supporting large, complex banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other junior and hybrid capital issued by
UBS and its
affiliates are all notched down from UBS's VR in accordance with
Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative loss
severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings
have been
affirmed and are primarily sensitive to any change in UBS's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES AND
AFFILIATED COMPANIES
London-based UBS Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS
whose issuer and
debt ratings are aligned with UBS's because Fitch views UBS
Limited as core to
UBS. UBS Limited's contractual counterparties are irrevocably
and
unconditionally guaranteed by UBS AG.
UBS Bank USA (UBSB) is a direct subsidiary of UBS Americas Inc.,
which in turn
is wholly owned by UBS. Fitch views UBSB as core to UBS's
overall operations;
thus its Short-term IDR is equalised with the ultimate parent.
Further, while
there is no financial support agreement or guarantee from UBS,
the '1' Support
Rating reflects the extremely high probability that UBS would
provide support to
UBSB should the need arise. UBS Limited's ratings and UBSB's
ratings are
sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in UBS's
IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
UBS AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Tier 2 subordinated notes (low-trigger loss-absorbing notes):
affirmed at 'BBB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
UBS Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
UBS Bank USA
Short term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
UBS Preferred Funding Trust V Preferred Securities: affirmed at
'BBB-'
UBS Preferred Funding (Jersey Ltd) Preferred Securities:
affirmed at 'BBB-'
UBS Capital Securities (Jersey Ltd) Preferred Securities:
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (UBS AG, UBS Limited)
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (UBS Bank USA)
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0560
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst (UBS AG, UBS Limited)
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 1442 99146
Secondary Analyst (UBS Bank USA)
Bain Rumohr
Associate Director
+1 312 368 3100
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities',
dated 5 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
