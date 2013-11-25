Fitch Affirms UBS US Large Cap Select Growth Rating at 'Strong'; Removes 'Under Review'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
UBS US Large Cap
Select Growth SICAV's Fund Quality Rating at 'Strong' and
resolved the 'Under
Review' status. The fund is managed by UBS Global Asset
Management (UBS GAM).
The rating action reflects the fund's new and strengthened
investment team in
2013 following significant staff turnover, and its consistent
performance since.
The rating action also reflects the stability of the fund's
investment process
despite staff turnover and a revamped compensation policy with
improved
alignment of staff interests with the fund's performance and
asset flows.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The investment team suffered significant turnover since late
2012, with the
departure of a lead portfolio manager (PM) Lawrence Kemp
representing a loss of
senior talent. In early 2013, two analysts also departed.
Since then, UBS has rebuilt the team by promoting Peter Bye to a
PM role in
2012, and hiring Daniel Neuger as the co-PM. Two analysts have
also been hired.
The co-PMs have also instituted a flatter management structure
for greater
involvement of analysts in the investment process. The
investment process has
remained stable with the reorganised team.
UBS has also revamped the team's management policy for better
staff retention.
The policy increases and better aligns analysts' compensation
with the fund's
flows and performance.
Assets under management of the fund stabilised at USD2.2bn in
October 2013,
after having fallen from their high of USD4bn in April 2012
following
significant outflows.
The fund has maintained its Lipper consistent return scores of
'4' and '5' (5
being the best), respectively, on a historical three- and
five-year basis.
The fund has earned 25.3% return versus the Russell 1000 Growth
index in the
year to date, in line with the 25.9% return of the peer group
median (funds
which also track the Russell 1000 Growth index). Standard
deviation of return
was 12.5%, close to the 12.3% peer group median.
The fund's month-to-month performance and standard deviation
vacillated during
2013 between the 1st and 4th quartile rankings but has remained
close to peers
on average.
Launched in October 2004, the UBS US Large Cap Select Growth
SICAV seeks to
outperform the Russell 1000 Growth index by 300bps per annum
over a full market
cycle. The fund had USD2.2bn in assets as of 31 October 2013.
UBS GAM is a division of UBS AG (A/Stable/F1) by, a large
publicly traded
financial institution. UBS GAM managed USD621bn in assets under
management as of
31 May 2013, of which USD193bn constituted equity strategies and
USD12bn
constituted the Large-Cap Equity Growth strategy to which the
fund belongs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A
material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver
could cause a
downgrade of the rating. For example, notable structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or further departure of key investment
professionals may
cause a downgrade.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality
Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a
fund's key
performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term
returns, relative
to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund
manager's investment
process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the
quality of the
fund's operational infrastructure.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19
September 2011,
are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment
Processes and
Operational Attributes
