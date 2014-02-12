RPT-Fitch Affirms U.S. Trust and Processing Bank Ratings Following Industry Peer Review

Feb 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of the U.S. Trust and Processing Banks (referred to as Trust Banks) following a peer review committee. The four banks included in this peer review are Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK, rated 'AA-/F1+'), State Street Corporation (STT, rated 'A+/F1+'), Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS, rated 'AA-/F1+'), and Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH, rated 'A+/F1+'). The Rating Outlook for BK, NTRS, and BBH remain Stable and the Rating Outlook for STT remains Positive. A complete list of ratings is included at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR, AND SENIOR DEBT

The Trust Banks' ratings affirmations reflect their solid business models that have high barriers to entry due to scale which have allowed each firm to build a strong franchise in asset custody and asset management. Their strong franchises are supported by sound funding and liquidity positions, strong capital ratios, and good asset quality metrics. The Trust Banks maintain high ratings, among Fitch's highest globally for financial institutions.

Offsetting these strengths is an elevated level of operational risk inherent in the Trust Bank's business models, which can serve as a limiting factor to upwards rating momentum. Additionally, the Trust Bank's earnings performance, while satisfactory from a credit perspective, remains constrained by the protracted low interest rate environment. As a result, each publicly traded firm's return on equity (ROE) continues to hover around 10%, which is well below these firms' long-term historical averages.

The Trust Bank business model is mature, and characterized by significant economies of scale and sticky relationships that have created significant barriers to entry. Collectively, these four firms provide custody and administration services for over $60 trillion in assets globally and asset management services for over $4 trillion in assets. This scale has given these firms a cost advantage, as well as the ability to sell clients several ancillary services such as foreign exchange trading and securities lending products. Further, the Trust Banks' strong competitive positioning does not necessarily translate into explicit pricing power for any one firm, but it does shelter each of their businesses from the threat of new entrants to the industry trying to steal their clients. Therefore, management is afforded the ability to focus on improving operational processes to improve scale economies, managing the expense base, and deepening client relationships through moderate cross-selling opportunities. To the extent that management is successful in these efforts it creates stronger barriers to entry industry wide.

Fee revenue over the last year has grown for each firm due to some new business wins as well as tailwinds from rising equity markets. These improvements continue to be offset by weakness in net interest income (NII), foreign exchange trading, and securities lending activities. Growth in NII, one of the largest sources of the Trust Banks revenue, continues to be constrained by the protracted low interest rate environment.

The weak net interest margin (NIM) for the Trust Banks continues to constrain earnings expansion, though each firm's NIM has been supported by modestly higher long-term interest rates over the course of the year. Lower prepayments on mortgage backed securities (MBS) has reduced premium amortization rates and also improved some re-investment yields. The NIM continues, however, to be much more sensitive to short-term interest rates, and Fitch would not expect a meaningful increase in NII, and therefore earnings, until short-term rates eventually rise. Given the Trust Banks challenging earnings environment, they all have worked to reduce costs, optimize their respective workforces, and make significant technology investments to streamline operations. These expense management initiatives should help increase the Trust Bank's operating leverage, driving significant earnings momentum in a rising short-term interest rate environment. The technology investments also have the benefit of helping each firm to better quantify and therefore reduce some of its operational risk elements. That said, Fitch continues to believe that the main threat to each Trust Bank's business model and ratings could result from a technological mishap or operational loss that is idiosyncratic to one company and results in reputational damage causing clients to stop doing business with the firm. While Fitch believes these risks to be well monitored and controlled, these types of risks are inherently difficult to predict and quantify. As a result, a large occurrence at any one firm would likely prompt Fitch to review ratings to determine if a negative rating action was appropriate.

An industry wide event that causes a significant operational loss that affects each firm equally may still impact ratings, but may also allow each firm to better maintain its client base.

The Trust Banks, particularly relative to other financial institutions benefit from a solid liquidity profile. Loan to deposit ratios tend to be extremely low, and securities portfolios are primarily comprised of highly rated short duration government, agency, and structured securities. These factors contribute to high short-term IDRs for the Trust Banks and support STT's 'F1+' rating.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR, AND SENIOR DEBT

As noted above, the Trust Banks ratings are some of Fitch's highest ratings globally, which owes to their strong business models and high barriers to entry. In some cases, however, there may be the potential for some modest upwards rating momentum.

Should BK continue to develop its vast product array, thereby further leveraging its strong competitive positioning as a leading global custodian, or should BK make further enhancements to its operational risk initiatives, this could lead to a Positive Rating Outlook over a medium term time horizon. Should these enhancements lead to higher and sustainable earnings performance this could lead to modest upwards rating momentum over a long-term time horizon.

Should STT's overall risk management initiatives continue to season and be effective, and the company maintains an overall conservative balance sheet, this could lead to upward rating momentum over the next 12 months. This is reflected in STT's Positive Rating Outlook. Should STT significantly expand its balance sheet into riskier assets or loans in pursuit of higher yields, the Rating Outlook could be revised to Stable.

NTRS and BBH both continue to be solidly situated at their current rating level and Stable Rating Outlook, which despite their smaller size relative to peers, continue to be supported by a long history of a conservative operating culture. Risks to ratings are primarily due to operational risk elements noted above. Additional risks include more difficult market environments, regulatory risk, as well as trying to grow above industry averages.

As a result of the Trust Banks' significant exposure to equity markets, fixed income markets, and interest rates, Fitch has stressed revenue and expenses for each of the Trust Banks under several scenarios that include equity markets declining 40%, fixed income markets declining 5%, and interest rates remaining flat at today's current low levels. In this scenario, Fitch believes that each firm's annual earnings should remain around break-even absent any large charges or operational losses. This adds support to each firm's ratings and Rating Outlook.

An additional risk surrounds proposed regulatory changes regarding the proposed supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) by U.S. regulators for BK and STT at both the holding company and the operating bank level. This regulatory proposal is not final, and still could be changed by the time it is implemented. While the current SLR of BK and STT are near the regulatory minimums at the holding company (5%) and main banking subsidiary (6%), there is a risk that in a flight to cash scenario for clients, each of these firms could potentially cause BK and STT to fall below their proposed SLR requirement. Fitch notes that given their smaller size, NTRS and BBH are not subject to SLR requirements.

Should there be a market crisis, it is possible that each firm's clients sell securities and increase their cash holdings or deposits at either BK or STT. This additional balance sheet growth could cause these firms' SLR to fall below proposed regulatory minimums without either regulatory relief or management actions. Examples of regulatory relief could include exempting central bank deposits from the SLR calculation or waiving the SLR requirement in times of severe market stress. Examples of management actions could include moving some client cash balances into off balance sheet money market funds or other off balance sheet short-term cash vehicles.

If either BK or STT were to fail to make progress in achieving their proposed SLR minimum over the phase in period, ratings could be downgraded, though Fitch views this risk as remote. Alternatively, if either firm is forced to move its clients' money to other firms to meet proposed SLR requirements, this could jeopardize the sticky relationships that clients have with each firm, which could reduce the strength of the business model and potentially impact ratings over a longer-term time horizon.

Should management try to expand beyond its core asset servicing and management activities and its current suite of market based revenues into more esoteric products with the hopes of growing overall revenue and profit margins above industry averages it could slowly alter the risk profile and competitive positioning of a particular firm. Additionally, while Fitch views the Trust Banks business model as very stable, should competitive dynamics become more intense or should the emergence of a disruptive technology begin to erode some of the barriers to entry implicit in the business model, ratings could come under pressure over a longer-term time horizon.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - Support Ratings and Support Floor Ratings: The Trust Banks' long-term IDR is equalized with their Viability Ratings (VRs), which for STT and BK remains above their Support Rating Floor of 'A' and Support Rating '1'. Support Rating Floor factor in government support in the event of need for BK and STT and other U.S. G-SIFIs.

Fitch published two special reports on its view of bank support in September 2013, 'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' and 'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' and updated this view with a report in December 2013, 'Sovereign Support for Banks: Update On Position Outlined In 3Q13' which detail changing views on sovereign support for banks. Fitch may change its Support Rating Floor as a result of evolving sovereign support. At the banks' current VRs, the long-term IDRs would not be affected by a change in Support Rating Floor should Fitch's view of support change.

Both NTRS and BBH are not considered G-SIFIs and as such have Support Ratings of '5'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - Subordinated Debt and Other Hybrid Securities:

Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the Trust Banks and by various issuing vehicles are all notched down from the holding company or its bank subsidiaries' VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. The Trust Bank's subordinated debt has been affirmed due to the affirmation the Trust Bank's VRs.

Ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs, where the notching would be realigned in conjunction with any change in the VR.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - Subsidiary and Affiliated Company Rating:

The IDRs and VRs of the Trust Bank's bank subsidiaries are core to each company's business and therefore IDRs and VRs are equalized across the group. Ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of the associated bank subsidiaries.

