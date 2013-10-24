RPT-Fitch Affirms Wind's IDR at 'BB-; Downgrades Some Debt

Oct 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed WIND Telecomunicazioni Spa's (WIND) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Negative Outlook. It has also downgraded senior unsecured and PIK instrument ratings on lower expected recoveries due to Wind's shrinking EBITDA generation. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

On a standalone basis WIND's rating corresponds to a 'B+' level with a Negative Outlook; this is uplifted by one notch for potential parental support. WIND is a number-three mobile operator in Italy with approximately a 24% subscriber market share and the second-largest alternative fixed-line/broadband provider with approximately a 16% subscriber market share at end-H113.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Difficult Operating Environment

The Negative Outlook reflects further revenue and EBITDA erosion, and the likelihood that this negative trend will continue. The Italian mobile market has experienced significant re-pricing with Wind being at the forefront of tariff competition. The company managed to erode the market shares of its peers but at the expense of average revenue per user (ARPU) across the industry. Mobile termination rate (MTR) cuts were also a major negative factor behind ARPU pressures in addition to tariff under-cutting. Austerity in Italy further weighs on the telecoms market. However, 2014 is likely to be less negative following the end of the glide-path of MTR cuts in July 2013.

High Leverage

Wind's leverage is high at 5.2x net debt (including PIK debt)/EBITDA LTM-to-Q213 (Fitch defined). We estimate that leverage may marginally increase by end-2013 due to continuing EBITDA and cash flow pressures. The company is facing an increase in cash tax payments as 2013 will be the first year that it pays full income tax. This, coupled with high cash interest and high capex on the back of a LTE roll-out, will push its free cash flow (FCF) to, at best, marginally positive territory, limiting flexibility to deleverage.

Shareholder Support Positive

Wind's ratings benefit from potential support from its sole ultimate shareholder, Vimpelcom Ltd., whose credit profile remains significantly stronger than Wind's.

The shareholder approved Wind's significant investment into LTE spectrum in 2011. Vimpelcom also made a EUR35m equity contribution to Wind in 2012. These moves suggest that Wind retains strategic importance for its ultimate shareholder. However, Vimpelcom has not committed itself to any support. We believe that a further rise in Wind's leverage may diminish Vimpelcom's propensity to provide support for Wind.

Stable Fixed-Line

Wind significantly improved profitability in its fixed-line segment which, we believe, should be sustainable with continuing focus on more profitable direct customers. Fiber roll-out in Italy is likely to be slow, protecting Wind's position as the largest alternative fixed-line operator in Italy.

No Short-Term Refinancing Risks

Wind does not face any material refinancing risks before 2016 when the bulk of its debt comes due.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include

-A deterioration in leverage beyond 5.5x net debt(including PIK debt)/EBITDA or 5x net debt(PIK excluded)/EBITDA for a sustained period

-Low-to-mid single digit decline in operating profitability in 2014 driven by a further deterioration in the operating environment and/or negative FCF generation

Positive: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to positive rating action include

-Evidence of tangible parental support such as equity contribution or debt refinancing via intercompany loans

-Stabilisation of operating and financial performance

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Negative Outlook

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'

WIND's senior credit facilities: affirmed at 'BB'

Senior secured 2018 notes issued by WIND Acquisition Finance S.A. : affirmed at 'BB'

Senior secured 2020 notes issued by WIND Acquisition Finance S.A.: affirmed at 'BB'

Senior secured 2019 floating notes issued by WIND Acquisition Finance S.A.: affirmed at 'BB'

Senior 2017 notes issued by WIND Acquisition Finance S.A.: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'

Senior PIK notes issued by WIND Acquisition Holdings Finance S.A. : downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'