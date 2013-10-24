RPT-Fitch Affirms Wind's IDR at 'BB-; Downgrades Some Debt

Oct 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed WIND Telecomunicazioni Spa's (WIND) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Negative Outlook. It has also downgraded senior unsecured
and PIK instrument ratings on lower expected recoveries due to Wind's shrinking EBITDA
generation. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
On a standalone basis WIND's rating corresponds to a 'B+' level with a Negative
Outlook; this is uplifted by one notch for potential parental support. WIND is a
number-three mobile operator in Italy with approximately a 24% subscriber market
share and the second-largest alternative fixed-line/broadband provider with
approximately a 16% subscriber market share at end-H113.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Difficult Operating Environment
The Negative Outlook reflects further revenue and EBITDA erosion, and the
likelihood that this negative trend will continue. The Italian mobile market has
experienced significant re-pricing with Wind being at the forefront of tariff
competition. The company managed to erode the market shares of its peers but at
the expense of average revenue per user (ARPU) across the industry. Mobile
termination rate (MTR) cuts were also a major negative factor behind ARPU
pressures in addition to tariff under-cutting. Austerity in Italy further weighs
on the telecoms market. However, 2014 is likely to be less negative following
the end of the glide-path of MTR cuts in July 2013.
High Leverage
Wind's leverage is high at 5.2x net debt (including PIK debt)/EBITDA LTM-to-Q213
(Fitch defined). We estimate that leverage may marginally increase by end-2013
due to continuing EBITDA and cash flow pressures. The company is facing an
increase in cash tax payments as 2013 will be the first year that it pays full
income tax. This, coupled with high cash interest and high capex on the back of
a LTE roll-out, will push its free cash flow (FCF) to, at best, marginally
positive territory, limiting flexibility to deleverage.
Shareholder Support Positive
Wind's ratings benefit from potential support from its sole ultimate
shareholder, Vimpelcom Ltd., whose credit profile remains significantly stronger
than Wind's.
The shareholder approved Wind's significant investment into LTE spectrum in
2011. Vimpelcom also made a EUR35m equity contribution to Wind in 2012. These
moves suggest that Wind retains strategic importance for its ultimate
shareholder. However, Vimpelcom has not committed itself to any support. We
believe that a further rise in Wind's leverage may diminish Vimpelcom's
propensity to provide support for Wind.
Stable Fixed-Line
Wind significantly improved profitability in its fixed-line segment which, we
believe, should be sustainable with continuing focus on more profitable direct
customers. Fiber roll-out in Italy is likely to be slow, protecting Wind's
position as the largest alternative fixed-line operator in Italy.
No Short-Term Refinancing Risks
Wind does not face any material refinancing risks before 2016 when the bulk of
its debt comes due.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to
negative rating action include
-A deterioration in leverage beyond 5.5x net debt(including PIK debt)/EBITDA or
5x net debt(PIK excluded)/EBITDA for a sustained period
-Low-to-mid single digit decline in operating profitability in 2014 driven by a
further deterioration in the operating environment and/or negative FCF
generation
Positive: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to
positive rating action include
-Evidence of tangible parental support such as equity contribution or debt
refinancing via intercompany loans
-Stabilisation of operating and financial performance
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
WIND's senior credit facilities: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior secured 2018 notes issued by WIND Acquisition Finance S.A. : affirmed at
'BB'
Senior secured 2020 notes issued by WIND Acquisition Finance S.A.: affirmed at
'BB'
Senior secured 2019 floating notes issued by WIND Acquisition Finance S.A.:
affirmed at 'BB'
Senior 2017 notes issued by WIND Acquisition Finance S.A.: downgraded to 'B'
from 'B+'
Senior PIK notes issued by WIND Acquisition Holdings Finance S.A. : downgraded to
'B-' from 'B'