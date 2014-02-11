Fitch Affirms ZKB's IDR at 'AAA'/Stable; Viability Rating at 'a+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Switzerland-based
Zuercher Kantonalbank's (ZKB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'AAA'
with a Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. A
full list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
ZKB's Long-term IDR and Support Rating Floor (SRF) are equalised
with those of
its guarantor and sole owner, the Canton of Zurich (AAA/Stable;
see 'Fitch
Affirms Canton of Zurich at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable' dated 30
August 2013).
According to an explicit guarantee provided to the bank under a
specific
cantonal legislation (ZKB Law), the Canton of Zurich guarantees
all of ZKB's
liabilities except subordinated debt and hybrid (participation)
capital.
While the guarantee does not address the question of timeliness
of support,
Fitch believes that any necessary support would be provided in a
timely fashion,
if necessary, given the extremely high importance of the bank
for the canton and
the Swiss economy as a whole, and the potential repercussions
for the local and
national financial sector of its failure.
The strategic importance of the bank for the canton is
emphasised by ZKB's
mandate (Leistungsauftrag) detailed in the ZKB Law, which
prescribes that ZKB's
activities be centred on the Canton of Zurich, with limited
nationwide or global
activities. The Canton of Zurich is also required to maintain a
canton bank
according to the cantonal constitution. At end-2012, ZKB had
deposit and
mortgage market shares in the Canton of Zurich of 38% and 42%,
respectively, and
was Switzerland's third-largest bank by total assets. Zurich is
Switzerland's
largest canton, accounting for over a fifth of the country's GDP
and just under
a fifth of its population.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The affirmation of ZKB's VR reflects the bank's low risk
appetite, sound capital
and its leading franchise in one of the country's economically
strongest and
largest regions. It also reflects its strong asset quality,
adequate
profitability and sound funding profile. The VR also takes into
account ZKB's
exposure to the Zurich real estate market, which is showing
signs of
overheating.
While widening real estate-related losses represent the most
significant
downside risk to ZKB's VR, Fitch expects loan impairment charges
to increase
only modestly in the medium term and to remain manageable. The
risk profile of
ZKB's property market exposure is further supported by the
bank's below-average
growth rates in residential (71% of gross loans at end-1H13) and
commercial
(16%) mortgage loans in 2013 as well as by the portfolio's
granularity and
moderate loan-to-value ratios.
ZKB's operating profitability remained resilient in 2013 with a
3% increase in
net fee income to CHF551m and improved other operating income
largely offsetting
modest declines in net interest income (down 3% to CHF1,117m)
and net trading
income (down 10% to CHF340m). Operating expenses were under
control in 2013 (2%
lower yoy excluding a CHF150m one-off pension contribution) but
the bank's cost
base remains heavier than that of many international peers.
Management is
working to address this, particularly in light of the bank's
limited ability to
increase revenues through diversification. The bank's mandate
restricts most of
its lending activities to the region of Zurich and, to a lesser
extent,
Switzerland.
Provisions for credit and other losses, including legal
provisions, increased
sharply in 2013 to CHF210m from 2012's CHF46m, leading to a 18%
decline in
operating profit (CHF580m). Net profit of CHF797m (2012:
CHF744m) benefitted
from a CHF218m extraordinary gain largely related to the
disposal of real estate
assets. Typically around half of the bank's net income (46% for
2013) is paid
out in dividends to the Canton of Zurich and its municipalities.
The revision of the ZKB Law, initiated in early 2013, is
currently in the
legislative process with some progress expected in the spring of
2014. The
proposed revision aims, among other things, to make the legal
framework for ZKB
Basel III-compliant (eg clarification around the compensation
for the cantonal
guarantee) and to increase (contingent) endowment capital. The
outcome of the
legislative process is still uncertain, in particular regarding
an increase in
endowment capital. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that ZKB's
business model is
flexible enough to withstand a potentially unfavourable outcome
(eg no or only a
more moderate increase in its endowment capital).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
ZKB's support-driven ratings are sensitive to rating changes to
the Canton of
Zurich. Any negative rating action on the Canton would be
directly reflected in
ZKB's Long-term IDR and SRF.
As ZKB represents the bulk of the canton's contingent
liabilities, an increase
in ZKB-related contingent liabilities could have a negative
rating impact on the
canton's and, ultimately, ZKB's support-driven ratings. Higher
contingent
liabilities for the canton could, for instance, be indicated by
a significantly
lower VR for ZKB, signalling higher potential support
requirements for the
canton.
The support-driven ratings are also sensitive to changes in the
relationship
between the canton and ZKB - though currently not expected by
Fitch - which
would call into question the timeliness and/or extent of the
state guarantee for
senior creditors.
Fitch is currently reassessing the role of sovereign support for
the IDRs of
systemically-important banks (see 'Sovereign Support For Banks:
Update on
Position Outlined in 3Q13, dated 10 December 2013 as well as
'The Evolving
Dynamics of Support for Banks' and '11-Sep-2013 Bank Support:
Likely Rating
Paths', both dated 11 September 2013). As ZKB's IDRs are based
on the explicit
support provided by the Canton of Zurich, which the agency does
not expect to
change in the medium term, ZKB's IDRs will remain unaffected by
any reassessment
of sovereign support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
ZKB's VR is primarily sensitive to negative developments in the
Zurich
residential and, to a lesser degree, in the commercial property
markets. Fitch
currently expects slowing house price growth in Zurich's
residential property
market in 2014 but believes that ZKB could comfortably absorb
loan impairment
charges stemming from a moderate fall in property prices.
However, should a
price correction be significantly more pronounced than currently
expected (ie
more than a 15% fall in prices), this could put pressure on
ZKB's VR.
One important factor underpinning the Zurich property market is,
in Fitch's
view, the demand created by net immigration of highly-skilled
employees from the
European Union. A reversal of migration trends, for instance
caused by stricter
immigration laws or quotas for EU immigrants as proposed by a
popular referendum
accepted by Swiss voters on 9 February 2014, could have a
negative impact on
property prices in the Zurich area.
ZKB's VR is also sensitive to adverse developments concerning
the inquiries of
US tax authorities regarding US off-shore private banking
clients. While the VR
factors in some costs relating to a potential settlement with US
tax
authorities, it is sensitive to the potential settlement amount
being
significantly larger than currently expected by Fitch, as this
would reduce
ZKB's financial flexibility and damage the bank's reputation.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'AAA'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
