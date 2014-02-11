Fitch Affirms ZKB's IDR at 'AAA'/Stable; Viability Rating at 'a+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Switzerland-based Zuercher Kantonalbank's (ZKB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR ZKB's Long-term IDR and Support Rating Floor (SRF) are equalised with those of its guarantor and sole owner, the Canton of Zurich (AAA/Stable; see 'Fitch Affirms Canton of Zurich at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable' dated 30 August 2013). According to an explicit guarantee provided to the bank under a specific cantonal legislation (ZKB Law), the Canton of Zurich guarantees all of ZKB's liabilities except subordinated debt and hybrid (participation) capital. While the guarantee does not address the question of timeliness of support, Fitch believes that any necessary support would be provided in a timely fashion, if necessary, given the extremely high importance of the bank for the canton and the Swiss economy as a whole, and the potential repercussions for the local and national financial sector of its failure. The strategic importance of the bank for the canton is emphasised by ZKB's mandate (Leistungsauftrag) detailed in the ZKB Law, which prescribes that ZKB's activities be centred on the Canton of Zurich, with limited nationwide or global activities. The Canton of Zurich is also required to maintain a canton bank according to the cantonal constitution. At end-2012, ZKB had deposit and mortgage market shares in the Canton of Zurich of 38% and 42%, respectively, and was Switzerland's third-largest bank by total assets. Zurich is Switzerland's largest canton, accounting for over a fifth of the country's GDP and just under a fifth of its population. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The affirmation of ZKB's VR reflects the bank's low risk appetite, sound capital and its leading franchise in one of the country's economically strongest and largest regions. It also reflects its strong asset quality, adequate profitability and sound funding profile. The VR also takes into account ZKB's exposure to the Zurich real estate market, which is showing signs of overheating. While widening real estate-related losses represent the most significant downside risk to ZKB's VR, Fitch expects loan impairment charges to increase only modestly in the medium term and to remain manageable. The risk profile of ZKB's property market exposure is further supported by the bank's below-average growth rates in residential (71% of gross loans at end-1H13) and commercial (16%) mortgage loans in 2013 as well as by the portfolio's granularity and moderate loan-to-value ratios. ZKB's operating profitability remained resilient in 2013 with a 3% increase in net fee income to CHF551m and improved other operating income largely offsetting modest declines in net interest income (down 3% to CHF1,117m) and net trading income (down 10% to CHF340m). Operating expenses were under control in 2013 (2% lower yoy excluding a CHF150m one-off pension contribution) but the bank's cost base remains heavier than that of many international peers. Management is working to address this, particularly in light of the bank's limited ability to increase revenues through diversification. The bank's mandate restricts most of its lending activities to the region of Zurich and, to a lesser extent, Switzerland. Provisions for credit and other losses, including legal provisions, increased sharply in 2013 to CHF210m from 2012's CHF46m, leading to a 18% decline in operating profit (CHF580m). Net profit of CHF797m (2012: CHF744m) benefitted from a CHF218m extraordinary gain largely related to the disposal of real estate assets. Typically around half of the bank's net income (46% for 2013) is paid out in dividends to the Canton of Zurich and its municipalities. The revision of the ZKB Law, initiated in early 2013, is currently in the legislative process with some progress expected in the spring of 2014. The proposed revision aims, among other things, to make the legal framework for ZKB Basel III-compliant (eg clarification around the compensation for the cantonal guarantee) and to increase (contingent) endowment capital. The outcome of the legislative process is still uncertain, in particular regarding an increase in endowment capital. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that ZKB's business model is flexible enough to withstand a potentially unfavourable outcome (eg no or only a more moderate increase in its endowment capital). RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR ZKB's support-driven ratings are sensitive to rating changes to the Canton of Zurich. Any negative rating action on the Canton would be directly reflected in ZKB's Long-term IDR and SRF. As ZKB represents the bulk of the canton's contingent liabilities, an increase in ZKB-related contingent liabilities could have a negative rating impact on the canton's and, ultimately, ZKB's support-driven ratings. Higher contingent liabilities for the canton could, for instance, be indicated by a significantly lower VR for ZKB, signalling higher potential support requirements for the canton. The support-driven ratings are also sensitive to changes in the relationship between the canton and ZKB - though currently not expected by Fitch - which would call into question the timeliness and/or extent of the state guarantee for senior creditors. Fitch is currently reassessing the role of sovereign support for the IDRs of systemically-important banks (see 'Sovereign Support For Banks: Update on Position Outlined in 3Q13, dated 10 December 2013 as well as 'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' and '11-Sep-2013 Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths', both dated 11 September 2013). As ZKB's IDRs are based on the explicit support provided by the Canton of Zurich, which the agency does not expect to change in the medium term, ZKB's IDRs will remain unaffected by any reassessment of sovereign support. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR ZKB's VR is primarily sensitive to negative developments in the Zurich residential and, to a lesser degree, in the commercial property markets. Fitch currently expects slowing house price growth in Zurich's residential property market in 2014 but believes that ZKB could comfortably absorb loan impairment charges stemming from a moderate fall in property prices. However, should a price correction be significantly more pronounced than currently expected (ie more than a 15% fall in prices), this could put pressure on ZKB's VR. One important factor underpinning the Zurich property market is, in Fitch's view, the demand created by net immigration of highly-skilled employees from the European Union. A reversal of migration trends, for instance caused by stricter immigration laws or quotas for EU immigrants as proposed by a popular referendum accepted by Swiss voters on 9 February 2014, could have a negative impact on property prices in the Zurich area. ZKB's VR is also sensitive to adverse developments concerning the inquiries of US tax authorities regarding US off-shore private banking clients. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'AAA' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.