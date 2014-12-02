Fitch Affirms Zuercher Kantonalbank's IDR at 'AAA'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Switzerland-based Zuercher Kantonalbank's (ZKB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR ZKB's Long-term IDR and Support Rating Floor (SRF) are equalised with those of its guarantor and sole owner, the Canton of Zurich (AAA/Stable). According to an explicit guarantee provided to the bank under a specific cantonal law (Gesetz ueber die Zuercher Kantonalbank; ZKB Law), the Canton of Zurich guarantees all of ZKB's liabilities except subordinated debt and hybrid (participation) capital. The guarantee lifts ZKB's SRF above the 'A' SRF of other systemically-important Swiss banks. The guarantee does not address the timeliness of support, but Fitch believes that any necessary support would be provided in a timely fashion, if necessary, given the extremely high importance of the bank for the canton and the Swiss economy as a whole, and the potential repercussions for the local and national financial sector of its failure. The strategic importance of the bank for the canton is emphasised by ZKB's mandate (Leistungsauftrag) detailed in the ZKB Law, which prescribes that ZKB's activities be centred on the Canton of Zurich, with limited nationwide or global activities. The Canton of Zurich is also required to maintain a canton bank according to the cantonal constitution. At end-2013, ZKB had deposit and mortgage market shares in the Canton of Zurich of 29% and 36%, respectively, and was Switzerland's third-largest bank by total assets. Zurich is Switzerland's largest canton, accounting for over a fifth of the country's GDP and just under a fifth of its population. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR ZKB's support-driven ratings are sensitive to changes in the rating of the Canton of Zurich. Any negative rating action on the canton would be directly reflected in ZKB's Long-term IDR and SRF. As ZKB represents the bulk of the canton's contingent liabilities, an increase in ZKB-related contingent liabilities could have a negative impact on the canton's and, ultimately, ZKB's support-driven ratings. Higher contingent liabilities for the canton could, for instance, arise from a significantly lower VR for ZKB, signalling higher potential support requirements for the canton. The support-driven ratings are also sensitive to changes in the relationship between the canton and ZKB - though currently not expected by Fitch - which would call into question the timeliness and/or extent of the state guarantee for senior creditors. Given political momentum to resolve banks without sovereign support in Europe, Fitch is likely to revise down its SRFs for Switzerland's systemically important banks to 'No Floor' during 1H15. This revision will not affect ZKB's IDRs or Support Rating because the bank's support-driven ratings will be based on institutional support from the Canton of Zurich, in line with the agency's practice in other countries. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR ZKB's VR reflects the bank's leading franchise in one of the country's economically strongest and largest regions. It also reflects its strong asset quality and funding, sound profitability and capital, and its low risk appetite. The VR also takes into account ZKB's exposure to the Zurich real estate market, which is showing signs of overheating, and constraints to the bank's ability to diversify its activities because of its regionally focused mandate. While the possibility of larger real estate-related losses are a significant downside risk to ZKB's VR, given the extent of its exposure to the sector, Fitch expects loan impairment charges to increase only moderately over the coming years and to remain manageable. We believe that ZKB's risk exposure to the property market is managed cautiously, which is supported by the bank's below-average growth rates in residential (70% of gross loans at end-1H14) and commercial (15%) mortgage loans in 2013, and by the portfolio's granularity and moderate loan-to-value ratios. ZKB's operating profitability fell 18% in 1H14 despite net interest income and net fees remaining roughly in line with 1H13. A 24% drop in income from trading operations was only partly offset by a CHF29m decline in operating expenses to CHF602m for 1H14, although the bank's cost base remains heavier than that of many international peers. Management is working to address this, particularly in light of the bank's limited ability to increase revenues through diversification. The bank's net income for 1H14 was CHF336m (1H13: CHF394m); typically around half of the bank's annual net income (46% for 2013) is paid out in dividends to the Canton of Zurich and its municipalities. An amendment to the ZKB Law ratified in May 2014 increased ZKB's (contingent) endowment capital by CHF500m to CHF3bn, driven partly by more stringent future capital requirements. The increase was below the CHF2bn increase the bank had originally applied for, but we believe that the capital increase is sufficient and that the bank will be able to maintain sound capital ratios. Fitch believes that the amendment to the ZKB Law has no impact on the nature or structure of support from the Canton of Zurich for ZKB. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR ZKB's VR would come under pressure if the bank fails to maintain sound capitalisation, which could arise from material losses. The bank is subject to inquiries of US tax authorities regarding US off-shore private banking clients. Given its sound capitalisation and profitability, we believe that the bank could absorb a large fine relating to a potential settlement with the US tax authorities. The final amount of a fine is difficult to estimate, and the bank's VR could come under pressure if the final settlement amount is materially larger than expected by Fitch, as this would reduce ZKB's financial flexibility and could damage the bank's reputation. ZKB's VR is also sensitive to developments in the Zurich residential and, to a lesser degree, in the commercial property markets. House price growth has slowed in Zurich's residential property market in 2014 but Fitch believes that ZKB could comfortably absorb loan impairment charges stemming from a moderate fall in property prices. However, pressure on ZKB's VR could arise from a sharp price correction. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'AAA' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' 