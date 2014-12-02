Fitch Affirms Zuercher Kantonalbank's IDR at 'AAA'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Switzerland-based
Zuercher Kantonalbank's (ZKB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'AAA'
with a Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. A
full list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
ZKB's Long-term IDR and Support Rating Floor (SRF) are equalised
with those of
its guarantor and sole owner, the Canton of Zurich (AAA/Stable).
According to an
explicit guarantee provided to the bank under a specific
cantonal law (Gesetz
ueber die Zuercher Kantonalbank; ZKB Law), the Canton of Zurich
guarantees all
of ZKB's liabilities except subordinated debt and hybrid
(participation)
capital. The guarantee lifts ZKB's SRF above the 'A' SRF of
other
systemically-important Swiss banks.
The guarantee does not address the timeliness of support, but
Fitch believes
that any necessary support would be provided in a timely
fashion, if necessary,
given the extremely high importance of the bank for the canton
and the Swiss
economy as a whole, and the potential repercussions for the
local and national
financial sector of its failure. The strategic importance of the
bank for the
canton is emphasised by ZKB's mandate (Leistungsauftrag)
detailed in the ZKB
Law, which prescribes that ZKB's activities be centred on the
Canton of Zurich,
with limited nationwide or global activities. The Canton of
Zurich is also
required to maintain a canton bank according to the cantonal
constitution.
At end-2013, ZKB had deposit and mortgage market shares in the
Canton of Zurich
of 29% and 36%, respectively, and was Switzerland's
third-largest bank by total
assets. Zurich is Switzerland's largest canton, accounting for
over a fifth of
the country's GDP and just under a fifth of its population.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
ZKB's support-driven ratings are sensitive to changes in the
rating of the
Canton of Zurich. Any negative rating action on the canton would
be directly
reflected in ZKB's Long-term IDR and SRF.
As ZKB represents the bulk of the canton's contingent
liabilities, an increase
in ZKB-related contingent liabilities could have a negative
impact on the
canton's and, ultimately, ZKB's support-driven ratings. Higher
contingent
liabilities for the canton could, for instance, arise from a
significantly lower
VR for ZKB, signalling higher potential support requirements for
the canton.
The support-driven ratings are also sensitive to changes in the
relationship
between the canton and ZKB - though currently not expected by
Fitch - which
would call into question the timeliness and/or extent of the
state guarantee for
senior creditors.
Given political momentum to resolve banks without sovereign
support in Europe,
Fitch is likely to revise down its SRFs for Switzerland's
systemically important
banks to 'No Floor' during 1H15. This revision will not affect
ZKB's IDRs or
Support Rating because the bank's support-driven ratings will be
based on
institutional support from the Canton of Zurich, in line with
the agency's
practice in other countries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
ZKB's VR reflects the bank's leading franchise in one of the
country's
economically strongest and largest regions. It also reflects its
strong asset
quality and funding, sound profitability and capital, and its
low risk appetite.
The VR also takes into account ZKB's exposure to the Zurich real
estate market,
which is showing signs of overheating, and constraints to the
bank's ability to
diversify its activities because of its regionally focused
mandate.
While the possibility of larger real estate-related losses are a
significant
downside risk to ZKB's VR, given the extent of its exposure to
the sector, Fitch
expects loan impairment charges to increase only moderately over
the coming
years and to remain manageable. We believe that ZKB's risk
exposure to the
property market is managed cautiously, which is supported by the
bank's
below-average growth rates in residential (70% of gross loans at
end-1H14) and
commercial (15%) mortgage loans in 2013, and by the portfolio's
granularity and
moderate loan-to-value ratios.
ZKB's operating profitability fell 18% in 1H14 despite net
interest income and
net fees remaining roughly in line with 1H13. A 24% drop in
income from trading
operations was only partly offset by a CHF29m decline in
operating expenses to
CHF602m for 1H14, although the bank's cost base remains heavier
than that of
many international peers. Management is working to address this,
particularly in
light of the bank's limited ability to increase revenues through
diversification. The bank's net income for 1H14 was CHF336m
(1H13: CHF394m);
typically around half of the bank's annual net income (46% for
2013) is paid out
in dividends to the Canton of Zurich and its municipalities.
An amendment to the ZKB Law ratified in May 2014 increased ZKB's
(contingent)
endowment capital by CHF500m to CHF3bn, driven partly by more
stringent future
capital requirements. The increase was below the CHF2bn increase
the bank had
originally applied for, but we believe that the capital increase
is sufficient
and that the bank will be able to maintain sound capital ratios.
Fitch believes
that the amendment to the ZKB Law has no impact on the nature or
structure of
support from the Canton of Zurich for ZKB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
ZKB's VR would come under pressure if the bank fails to maintain
sound
capitalisation, which could arise from material losses. The bank
is subject to
inquiries of US tax authorities regarding US off-shore private
banking clients.
Given its sound capitalisation and profitability, we believe
that the bank could
absorb a large fine relating to a potential settlement with the
US tax
authorities. The final amount of a fine is difficult to
estimate, and the bank's
VR could come under pressure if the final settlement amount is
materially larger
than expected by Fitch, as this would reduce ZKB's financial
flexibility and
could damage the bank's reputation.
ZKB's VR is also sensitive to developments in the Zurich
residential and, to a
lesser degree, in the commercial property markets. House price
growth has slowed
in Zurich's residential property market in 2014 but Fitch
believes that ZKB
could comfortably absorb loan impairment charges stemming from a
moderate fall
in property prices. However, pressure on ZKB's VR could arise
from a sharp price
correction.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'AAA'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Krista Davies
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1579
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.