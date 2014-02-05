RPT-Fitch: Altria Green Smoke Buy Highlights Industry e-Cig Interest

Feb 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
E-cigarettes provide tobacco companies with a
compelling source of diversification and the potential to reverse secular
declines over the long term, Fitch Ratings says. Altria's recently announced
acquisition of E-cigarette company Green Smoke highlights the industry's
commitment to this promising product category.
Altria Tuesday said its Nu Mark LLC subsidiary would acquire Green Smoke Inc.'s
E-vapor business for approximately $110 million in a transaction expected to
close during the second quarter. Green Smoke's offering is differentiated from
NuMark's MarkTen E-cigarette brand by in the vapor itself, which is delivered in
a higher volume. Green Smoke has limited distribution capability as its products
are mainly sold via the Internet. Altria's much larger retail channel can now
offer an E-cigarette portfolio combining the relatively new MarkTen brand with
the highly rated Green Smoke products.
The entrance of large tobacco companies has legitimized the E-cigarette
marketplace. Lorillard, the first major tobacco company to jump into the space
with the purchase of blu eCigs in April 2012, has since committed to rapidly
expanding the number of retail outlets for the blu brand. British American
Tobacco acquired Ltd in 2012. Shortly thereafter, Altria and
Reynolds American introduced their MarkTen and Vuse e-cigarette brands,
respectively.
Growth prospects for the E-cigarette industry are compelling, with sales
estimates for the U.S. marketplace reaching $1.5 billion in 2013, compared to
less than $10 million in 2007. Demand has essentially doubled every year since
the introduction of the vapor products in late 2006 in the US, which is the
world's largest E-cigarette marketplace. The vast majority of this demand is
derived from current tobacco smokers.
The consistent, rapid growth of the industry has led to predictions that
E-cigarette sales will overtake those generated by tobacco cigarettes within the
next decade. Today, the size of the E-cigarette category pales in comparison to
that of the overall tobacco industry, estimated at $697 billion in global retail
value in 2012 by Euromonitor international.
While promising, growth via the nascent E-cigarette product category could be
stifled under potentially strict government regulation. The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) may soon regulate E-cigarettes, which are currently
unregulated as either a tobacco product or a smoking cessation medical device.
The FDA wants to address concerns regarding the safety and efficacy of the vapor
cigarettes as well as the potential influence of their use on youth smoking
initiation.
