Fitch: Asia G-SIB Presence Rises, Europe Capital Thresholds Fall

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Agricultural Bank of China's (ABC)
addition to the
annual list of global systemically important banks (G-SIBs)
reflects the
increasing importance of Asian banks - particularly those in
China - to the
global financial system, Fitch Ratings says. Two European
institutions have been
moved down one capital buffer requirement category, reflecting
their downsizing
of investment banking or international activities.
The number of Asian-focused institutions on the G-SIB list has
risen to eight
from the initial five designations in 2011, which included HSBC.
Standard
Chartered joined in 2012 and Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China was added
in 2013. With the addition of ABC, Chinese banks now account for
three of the
Asian names.
ABC has the largest branch network in China and is third largest
by assets. Like
most large Chinese banks, ABC has been expanding overseas,
albeit at a slower
pace than some of its state bank peers. Chinese banks are
establishing
subsidiaries and branches in key global and regional financial
centres,
financing domestic companies' international trade and investment
as they expand
abroad. This reinforces the efforts of the Chinese authorities
to
internationalise the offshore usage of the Chinese yuan. Chinese
banks could
further increase their presence on the G-SIB list as they pursue
their growth
strategies.
Even though ABC lags its largest domestic peers in terms of
capitalisation, the
imposition of a 1% capital buffer requirement on top of the 7%
minimum standard
under Basel III will not itself burden ABC since it already
meets a higher
threshold set by the Chinese regulator. Nevertheless, Chinese
banks face several
challenges in terms of sustaining capitalisation, including from
continued
strong growth in credit exposures, a slowing economy,
liberalisation pressuring
profitability, and potential asset quality deterioration. All
the while, greater
scrutiny of risk management, data, controls and resolution that
comes with the
G-SIB designation could be more challenging for a newcomer.
There were only two other changes to the list. Credit Agricole
and UBS moved
down to the 1% capital buffer requirement, from the 1.5% bucket.
Credit Agricole
was raised to the 1.5% bucket last year, so is returning to its
originally
designated category. This may reflect the sale of its Greek
subsidiary and
clean-up of its Italian consumer finance activities, or just
data quality
improvements, other changes in underlying activity and
supervisory judgement, to
which the Financial Stability Board (FSB) attributes changes in
the G-SIB
designation and bucket allocation. UBS has been significantly
reducing its
investment banking operations by exiting some credit and rates
businesses and
the lower buffer is likely to reflect these changes.
With a few globally active trading and universal banks (GTUBs)
in Europe
retrenching their securities operations, there may be further
moves to lower
buckets as these strategies are executed. But we believe GTUBs,
which make up
almost a third of the G-SIBs, will maintain common equity Tier 1
ratios of at
least around 10%, whatever their G-SIB buffer requirement
because they will
target capitalisation in line with peers.
The 30 G-SIBs will have to phase in the additional capital
requirements starting
in 2016, with full implementation in 2019. The previous lists
were only
provisional. We believe the designated banks are well positioned
to meet the
higher threshold. But total debt and capital buffer
requirements, known as total
loss absorbing capacity, or TLAC, will also be required for
G-SIBs. These will
be on a risk-weighted and leverage basis, with the latter likely
to be a
constraint for some banks. The FSB will be detailing their TLAC
proposal later
this month.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
