Fitch: Asia G-SIB Presence Rises, Europe Capital Thresholds Fall

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Agricultural Bank of China's (ABC) addition to the annual list of global systemically important banks (G-SIBs) reflects the increasing importance of Asian banks - particularly those in China - to the global financial system, Fitch Ratings says. Two European institutions have been moved down one capital buffer requirement category, reflecting their downsizing of investment banking or international activities. The number of Asian-focused institutions on the G-SIB list has risen to eight from the initial five designations in 2011, which included HSBC. Standard Chartered joined in 2012 and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was added in 2013. With the addition of ABC, Chinese banks now account for three of the Asian names. ABC has the largest branch network in China and is third largest by assets. Like most large Chinese banks, ABC has been expanding overseas, albeit at a slower pace than some of its state bank peers. Chinese banks are establishing subsidiaries and branches in key global and regional financial centres, financing domestic companies' international trade and investment as they expand abroad. This reinforces the efforts of the Chinese authorities to internationalise the offshore usage of the Chinese yuan. Chinese banks could further increase their presence on the G-SIB list as they pursue their growth strategies. Even though ABC lags its largest domestic peers in terms of capitalisation, the imposition of a 1% capital buffer requirement on top of the 7% minimum standard under Basel III will not itself burden ABC since it already meets a higher threshold set by the Chinese regulator. Nevertheless, Chinese banks face several challenges in terms of sustaining capitalisation, including from continued strong growth in credit exposures, a slowing economy, liberalisation pressuring profitability, and potential asset quality deterioration. All the while, greater scrutiny of risk management, data, controls and resolution that comes with the G-SIB designation could be more challenging for a newcomer. There were only two other changes to the list. Credit Agricole and UBS moved down to the 1% capital buffer requirement, from the 1.5% bucket. Credit Agricole was raised to the 1.5% bucket last year, so is returning to its originally designated category. This may reflect the sale of its Greek subsidiary and clean-up of its Italian consumer finance activities, or just data quality improvements, other changes in underlying activity and supervisory judgement, to which the Financial Stability Board (FSB) attributes changes in the G-SIB designation and bucket allocation. UBS has been significantly reducing its investment banking operations by exiting some credit and rates businesses and the lower buffer is likely to reflect these changes. With a few globally active trading and universal banks (GTUBs) in Europe retrenching their securities operations, there may be further moves to lower buckets as these strategies are executed. But we believe GTUBs, which make up almost a third of the G-SIBs, will maintain common equity Tier 1 ratios of at least around 10%, whatever their G-SIB buffer requirement because they will target capitalisation in line with peers. The 30 G-SIBs will have to phase in the additional capital requirements starting in 2016, with full implementation in 2019. The previous lists were only provisional. We believe the designated banks are well positioned to meet the higher threshold. But total debt and capital buffer requirements, known as total loss absorbing capacity, or TLAC, will also be required for G-SIBs. These will be on a risk-weighted and leverage basis, with the latter likely to be a constraint for some banks. The FSB will be detailing their TLAC proposal later this month. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Trading and Universal Banks: Periodic Review here China Banks: Applying Fitch's Criteria on Basel III Capital Instruments here 