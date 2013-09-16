RPT-Fitch assigns Coca-Cola Icecek's prospective issue 'BBB(EXP)' rating

Sept 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkey-based Coca-Cola
Icecek A.S.'s (CCI; BBB/Stable) planned bond issue an expected senior unsecured
rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The rating is aligned with CCI's Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR). The final rating for the bonds is contingent upon receipt of
final documents conforming to information already received by Fitch.
The planned USD denominated bond will be raised by the holding company Coca-Cola
Icecek A.S. Similar to the USD300m private placement it issued earlier this
year, it will not benefit from guarantees from the company's subsidiaries and
will rank as a senior unsecured obligation pari passu with its other financial
debt. It will also benefit from a change of control and a cross-acceleration
clause. We caution that the definition of principal subsidiary does not
currently capture in the cross acceleration clause the debt of any of the
company's foreign operations, such as Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan Ltd. However,
as the business of the foreign operations grows, there is scope in future for
the larger ones, such as Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan Ltd, to fall into the
relevant thresholds set by the definition.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Pari Passu Debt
CCI is targeting sizing its issue at an amount sufficient to cover all of its
debt maturing in 2014. In addition to achieving a substantial improvement in its
liquidity position, the issue will also enable CCI to shift the majority of its
debt to the holding company Coca-Cola Icecek A.S., thus reducing any structural
subordination among its debt instruments. Whilst as of end June 2013 this
company was the borrower of approximately two-thirds of group debt, pro-forma
for the bond issue the main other borrower in the group besides CCI will be the
Pakistan joint venture.
Prior Ranking Debt
The debt of Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan Ltd - which is 49.49% but fully
consolidated - and other operating subsidiaries should account for no more than
approximately 20% of CCI's consolidated debt post bond issuance. Although not
all guaranteed by CCI, Fitch considers the debt of these operating subsidiaries
as ranking ahead of debt of the holding company. Prior ranking debt will however
be viewed as negligible due to the fact that overall it should account for only
approximately 0.2x EBITDA, which is well under the threshold of 2x considered by
Fitch as critical to determine subordination issues.
Strong Coca-Cola Bottler
CCI is the sixth-largest independent bottler in the Coca-Cola system and a key
vehicle for The Coca Cola Company Inc.'s (TCCC, A+/Stable) expansion into the
Middle East and Central Asia. Since 2007, CCI has been investing heavily in
terms of capex and M&A to grow TCCC's franchise in these regions. Thanks to
strong and growing cash flow from operations, these investments have had limited
adverse effects on CCI's credit metrics. The ratings reflect the resilience of
CCI's results to economic cycles and the company's leverage policy to maintain a
net debt/EBITDA ratio of around 1.5x-2.0x.
Volumes, Mix Drive Growth
CCI's performance should continue to benefit from consistent volume and price
growth, driven by a young population, relatively low soft drinks penetration in
its countries of operations and the ability to push sales growth, particularly
in Turkey, on the more profitable "immediate consumption" channel. Although
volume growth has been easing in Turkey since 2011, EBITDA has maintained growth
rates of at least high single digits. Moreover, rapid expansion of its
international business has enabled an improvement in profit margins driven by
greater scale and operating efficiencies achieved. We expect CCI's international
presence to remain a key underpinning factor of the group's profitability in
2013.
Robust Performance
In 2012 consolidated net revenue per case (+7.3% in Turkey and +2% in the
international segment) increased by 8.6% mainly due to higher prices and better
packaging and category mix. Better quality of sales together with lower costs
from 2011's highs, contributed to an improved EBITDA margin in 2012 of 16.2%,
the highest level since 2009 and more in line with the profitability shown by
other Coca-Cola bottlers.
Sufficient Liquidity
Should this debt issue not proceed, Fitch believes CCI has access to multiple
sources of funding. Liquidity was supported by cash of TRY615m at end-Q213,
approximately USD900m and USD500m in undrawn foreign exchange and uncommitted
bank lines, respectively, as well as strong relationships with both local and
international banks.
Forex Exposure
While the majority of CCI's debt denominated in dollars and euros at end-June
2013, cash flow remains generated mainly in Turkish lira. However, this depends
on the EBITDA contribution of the international segment, which is growing. The
company will consequently remain vulnerable to unexpected and/or sharp
depreciation of the lira. CCI has proven its ability to recover its targeted
credit metrics after periods of sharp TRY depreciation, as in 2011.
Ratings Incorporate Implied TCCC Support
The ratings include embedded support from TCCC due to its influence over major
decisions, moderate operational and strategic ties (CCI represents an entry
point to fast-growing markets) and demonstrated operational support and
oversight.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
A material permanent deterioration in free cash flow (FCF) generation or large
acquisition leading to lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR above 2.5x and funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted net debt above 2.8x-3.0x for an extended period along
with FFO interest coverage below 6x.
In addition, CCI's rating could be downgraded should Fitch perceive that CCI has
become strategically or operationally less significant to TCCC.
In the event of a sharp devaluation of the Turkish lira, Fitch will examine the
group's willingness and timing to undertake any necessary cash preservation
measures such as dividend and capex reduction (as observed in 2009).
Positive: As the highest rated corporate in Turkey, an upgrade of the IDRs is
unlikely due to CCI's limited scale, diversification and forex exposure.