RPT-Fitch assigns Gazprombank (Switzerland)'s CHF200m bonds 'BBB-' final rating

Dec 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd.'s (GPBS) debut CHF200m senior unsecured bonds a final Long-term rating of 'BBB-'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The bond rating is aligned with GPBS's 'BBB-' Long-term IDR,which in turn reflects Fitch's view of a high probability of support from its parent Gazprombank (BBB-/Stable), if needed (see "Fitch Assigns Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd. 'BBB-' IDR; Outlook Stable", dated 15 July 2013, at www.fitchratings.com).

The bonds carry a fixed coupon rate of 2.375% payable annually and have a maturity date on 9 December 2016. Obligations under the bonds rank pari passu with GPBS's other senior unsecured obligations, including all customer deposits of the bank.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The issue's rating would likely change in tandem with GPBS's Long-term IDR. GPBS's ratings, which are unaffected, are as follows:

Long-term IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR 'F3'

Support Rating '2'