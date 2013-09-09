RPT-Fitch Assigns Lombard Odier's Europe High Conviction Fund 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating

(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned LO Funds - Europe High Conviction (EHC) a 'Strong' Fund Quality
Rating. The fund is managed by Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's disciplined approach to investing within
a well-defined, narrow investment universe. All investments are segmented into
three categories, allowing a focus on only the best ideas within the specified
universe. The rating is supported by the team's risk discipline, which is
strongly embedded in the fund's investment philosophy, and the supporting
framework of LOIM.
FUND PROFILE
EHC is a sub-fund of LO Funds, Lombard Odier's Luxembourg SICAV which is UCITS
compliant. Launched in 1997, the current investment process has been in place
since November 2010 when Marc Bataillon (Lead PM) took charge of the fund. The
fund invests in Western European equities, with clear sector omissions.
Structurally, the fund does not invest in financials, oils, metal & mining.
Other sectors may be excluded, for example, if there is significant government
intervention. As of end-July 2013, EHC had EUR457m of assets.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The fund adopts a high conviction, bottom-up approach, focusing on diversified
investment opportunities. Portfolio construction is aided by segmenting
investments into the three categories: High Quality Companies, High Growth
Companies and Corporate Event Candidates. The fund is designed to outperform the
MSCI Europe index over the long term, in all market environments.
The team conduct its own proprietary 12-point risk monitoring process on a
weekly basis. These include exposure limits (for example, maximum 7% per stock),
fundamental risks (for example, balance sheet leverage) and trading risks (for
example, liquidity). This ensures that the fund is suitably diversified from a
risk perspective, despite investing in a concentrated portfolio of typically
30-40 securities.
RESOURCES
The fund benefits from a strong set up, with Mr. Bataillon ultimately
responsible for the fund. Two co-PMs, Cyril Marquaire and Peter Dionisio, manage
the fund on a day-to-day basis. The PMs have 15 years investment experience on
average. Two additional analysts and one operational staff make up the team. The
fund also benefits from LOIM's trading desk and overall independent risk control
framework.
TRACK RECORD
The current strategy has a track record of less than three years at LOIM, and
therefore Lipper Leader scores are not yet relevant. The investment strategy has
a strong track record from when it was implemented in the long-only Selectium
Opportunities fund (from October 2005 to June 2009). This was managed at
Selectium Capital, a French hedge fund company Mr. Bataillon set up in 2003. The
fund was Cayman Island domiciled, and could therefore invest up to 100% cash,
which protected the fund in 2008. However, in other periods, such as 2006 and
2007, the strategy was fully invested, and comparable with the EHC fund. Fitch
has considered the track record of the strategy at Selectium and LOIM in
conjunction when assigning its 'Strong' rating.
FUND MANAGER
LOIM is the asset management division of the Swiss private bank Lombard Odier &
Cie (AA-/Stable/F1+). It manages USD42bn for institutional investors,
third-party distributors and private clients. LOIM manages USD7bn in equity
products, of which the team manage USD940m of assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or
operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to
downgrade the ratings. For example, notable structural deterioration in the
fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals may cause a
lower rating. Fitch may upgrade the rating if there is further consolidation of
the strategy's track record at LOIM.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.
