RPT-Fitch Assigns Scandinavian Consumer Loans IV Final Ratings

June 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Scandinavian Consumer Loans IV's (SCL IV) notes final ratings, as
follows:
NOK934.5m floating rate Class A, due January 2037: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
NOK210m floating rate Class B, due January 2037: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
NOK357m floating rate Class C, due January 2037: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
NOK210m floating rate Class D, due January 2037: 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable
SCL IV is incorporated in Sweden as a special purpose vehicle with limited
liability and is wholly owned by Nordax Finans AB (publ) (Nordax, the
originator, seller, and servicer).
The issue proceeds were used to purchase a portfolio of Norwegian unsecured
consumer loan receivables towards Norwegian individuals. Pool data for the
initial portfolio was provided to Fitch with a cut-off date of 22 May 2014, when
the pool totalled NOK2,119m and comprised 12,196 loans with an average current
balance of NOK173,779.
The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of Nordax's origination and
servicing procedures, Fitch's expectations of future asset performance, the
available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Historical Default Rates
The underlying loans are unsecured consumer loans that historically have
experienced high default rates. This risk is mitigated by the high recovery
rates and yield the portfolio generates. Fitch used the default multiple to
include an element of stress, including the potential portfolio migration during
the 24-month revolving period.
Based on this approach, Fitch applied a weighted average (WA) default base case
of 16.2% and a stress of 3.8x at the 'AAAsf' level. The agency has used a WA
recovery assumption of 43.9%, which was stressed with a high recovery haircut
(50% for 'AAAsf') to reflect the unsecured nature of the underlying receivables.
Counterparty Exposure
As a SPV wholly owned by Nordax, the structure is unusual relative to
securitisations in most other European jurisdictions; however, Fitch is
confident in legal opinion that an insolvency of Nordax will not cause the SPV
to be consolidated or forced into insolvency. Fitch's confidence is reinforced
by the successful use of this type of SPV structure in previous Swedish
securitisations.
Asset Outlook Stable
Norwegian household indebtedness has increased substantially in the last 15
years, with housing credit making up the bulk of the debt due to increasing
prices. Therefore, the economy remains sensitive to the housing sector. Fitch
expects unemployment rates to remain stable in Norway and the agency does not
expect interest rates to change significantly in the medium term. Overall, Fitch
expects asset performance to remain stable relative to historical levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unexpected increases in the default rate and loss severity on defaulted loans
could produce loss levels higher than the Fitch's assumption could result in
rating actions on the notes.
Rating Sensitivity to Increased Default Rate Assumptions
Class A/B/C/D notes
Current ratings: 'AAAsf'/ AAsf'/'Asf'/'A-sf'
Increase in default rate by 10%: 'AA+sf'/'AA-sf'/'A-sf'/'BBB+sf'
Increase in default rate by 25%: 'AAsf'/'Asf'/'BBB+sf'/'BBBsf'
Increase in default rate by 50%: 'AA-sf'/'A-sf'/'BBB-sf'/'BB+sf'
Rating Sensitivity to Reduced Recovery Rate Assumptions
Class A/B/C/D notes
Current ratings: 'AAAsf'/ AAsf'/'Asf'/'A-sf'
Decrease in recovery rate by 10%: 'AAAsf'/'AAsf'/'Asf'/'A-sf'
Decrease in recovery rate by 25%: 'AAAsf'/'AAsf'/'Asf'/'A-sf'
Decrease in recovery rate by 50%: 'AAAsf'/'AAsf'/'A-sf'/'BBB+sf'
Rating Sensitivity to Multiple Factors
Class A/B/C/D notes
Current ratings: : 'AAAsf'/ AAsf'/'Asf'/'A-sf'
Increase in default rate by 10%, decrease in recovery rate by 10%:
'AA+sf'/'AA-sf'/'A-sf'/'BBB+sf'
Increase in default rate by 25%, decrease in recovery rate by 25%:
'AAsf'/'Asf'/'BBBsf'/'BBBsf'
Increase in default rate by 50%, decrease in recovery rate by 50%:
'A+sf'/'BBB+sf'/'BB+sf'/'BB+sf'
The transaction features a 24-month revolving period unless terminated earlier
following an early amortisation event. After the revolving period has ended, the
notes will start amortising in sequential order. A step-up date occurs 12 months
after the scheduled amortisation date whereby the note margins will double.
The seller acts as initial servicer, with a hot back-up servicer in place from
closing (Emric Finance Process Outsourcing AB). The issuer bank accounts are
held with Nordea Bank AB (AA-/Stable/F1+) and the reserves are held with
Citibank N.A., London branch(A/Stable/F1).
Excess spread provides the first layer of protection against losses. The initial
credit enhancement for the notes is provided by overcollateralisation and the
credit enhancement reserve. The class A, B, C and D notes have 57.5%, 47.5%,
30.5% and 20.5% credit enhancement, respectively.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the new
issue report, which will be available at www.fitchratings.com.