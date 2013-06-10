RPT-Fitch assigns Swiss Auto Lease GmbH 2013-1 expected rating

June 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Swiss Auto Lease GmbH 2013-1 expected ratings as follows:

CHF 250m class A notes: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

The rating is based on Fitch's assessment of the origination and servicing procedures of GE Money Bank AG (GEMB, not rated) in its capacity as originator and servicer for the transaction, the agency's expectations of future asset performance in the light of the current economic environment in Switzerland, Fitch's assessment of the portfolio exposure to residual value (RV) risk, the available credit enhancement (CE) and the transaction's legal structure.

TRANSACTION CHARACTERISTIC

This is the second securitisation of Swiss auto lease receivables originated by GEMB, a wholly owned subsidiary of GE Capital, the global financial solutions provider which is itself part of General Electric Company. Securitised leases are granted to both commercial entities and private individuals for the usage of new and used vehicles. The transaction refinances both lease instalments and RV for a three-year revolving period during which the issuer will acquire additional lease receivables from the seller. 41.6% of the current pool consists of leases on used vehicles and 84% of the pool consists of leases to private individuals. The replenishment criteria limit the exposure to new or used vehicles, private or commercial entities during the revolving period.

CE for the class A notes is equivalent to 26.1% at closing. It is provided by overcollateralization via subordination (24.0%) and a cash reserve of CHF6.9m (2.1%) which will be funded at closing. As the reserve fund will be ranked behind senior expenses and interest payments, it will provide liquidity to the structure. In addition, the transaction is expected to benefit from an initial excess spread of approximately 4.3% p.a. at closing.

The issuer, Swiss Auto Lease GmbH 2013-1, is an entity wholly owned by the seller/servicer, but Fitch gained comfort from the legal opinion stating that an insolvency of GEMB will not cause the SPV to be consolidated or forced into insolvency

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The performance of the class A notes depends on credit risk on the lessees and residual value risk of the leased vehicles, which could constitute up to 40% of the outstanding balance. Dealers are obliged to pay the contractual residual value to the issuer. However, a dealer default will expose the issuer to residual value losses and Fitch considers a dealer default probability of 60% under a 'AAAsf' scenario and assumes RV loss of 8.3% after adjusting for the lessee default rate of 11.1%as the main loss driver in the transaction.

Fitch has analysed the obligor credit risk in the portfolio of three sub-pools: new commercial, new private and used private and assumed migration of the pool to a "worst case" sub-pool composition (based on the replenishment limits) during the revolving period. This resulted in a portfolio base case default expectation of 1.84%, mainly due to the historical low default experienced by each sub-pool and Fitch's expectations that the Swiss economy will remain stable. To account for a potential deterioration of the pool, Fitch stressed base cases with a weighted average 'AAAsf' default multiple of 6.05x to take into account a low level of expected defaults, and the three-year revolving period.

Fitch derived recovery assumptions for the three sub-portfolios and assumed recoveries of 64.75% for a worst case portfolio, driven by the supportive legal framework for debt enforcement in Switzerland. Fitch assumed a recovery rate haircut of 50.0%, which is above that typically applied to pools secured by vehicles, considering the hidden currency risk which has been mitigated by the Swiss Nation Bank's fixed exchange rate policy (CHF/EUR) since September 2011.

Overall, the available CE for class A notes is above the combined credit and residual value loss of 15.8% in a 'AAAsf' scenario and also sufficient to cover possible commingling risk.

Fitch expects the performance of Swiss consumer ABS transactions to remain stable, with flat unemployment and interest rates in the short term, and GDP growth of 1.2% for 2013 and 2.0% for 2014. The agency regards the main downside risks for consumer ABS to be an overheating of the real estate market and an intensification of the eurozone crisis.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults: Original Rating: 'AAAsf'

Increase base case defaults by 10%: ''AAAsf'

Increase base case defaults by 25%: 'AAAsf'

Increase base case defaults by 50%: 'AAAsf'

Expected impact upon the note rating of decreased recoveries:

Original Rating: 'AAAsf'

Reduce base case recovery by 10%: 'AAAsf'

Reduce base case recovery by 25%: 'AAAsf'

Reduce base case recovery by 50%: 'AAAsf'

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased market value stress:

Original Rating: 'AAAsf'

Increase Market Value Stress by 10%: 'AAAsf'

Increase Market Value Stress by 25%: 'AAAsf'

Increase Market Value Stress by 50%: 'AAAsf'

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults, market value stress and decreased recoveries:

Original Rating: 'AAAsf'

Increase default base case and market value stress by 10%; reduce recovery base case by 10%: 'AAAsf'

Increase default base case and market value stress by 25%; reduce recovery base case by 25%: 'AAAsf'

Increase default base case and market value stress by 50%; reduce recovery base case by 50%: 'AAsf'

A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Swiss Auto Lease 2013-1 GmbH