Fitch: Biosimilar Developers Forging Ahead

CHICAGO, August 05 (Fitch) The foundations of the biosimilar
drug market
continue to take shape as drugmakers move forward with their
varied and evolving
strategies for biosimilar pharmaceutical development, according
to a new Fitch
Ratings report.
The opportunities afforded by the nascent biosimilars market are
significant as
eight of the 20 best-selling pharmaceutical products in the
world are biologics
set to lose patent protection by 2020. Fitch expects the market
for biosimilars
to accelerate rapidly, particularly once the first of these
products are
launched in the U.S. -- likely in 2015.
To date, few firms have demonstrated that they have sufficient
financial
resources, risk tolerance, and unique capabilities necessary to
develop and
commercialize biosimilars on their own. Consequently, many firms
have partnered
in their development of biosimilar drug development in order to
share costs,
mitigate risk, and leverage core competencies. Fitch expects
most firms to
continue the strategy of developing biosimilars within the
context of corporate
partnerships, at least through the early stages of the market's
formation.
Fitch expects market dynamics to materially benefit the first
companies to
successfully launch a biosimilar for a particular reference
drug. Biosimilar
drug products could conceivably capture 20%-40% of the market at
a price only
20%-30% less than that of a particular reference drug. These
figures compare to
a near-100% market share gain and pricing discount of 70%-90%
for traditional
small molecule generics. However, first movers will bear costs
and risks on
behalf of all future biosimilar developers, including fleshing
out the untested
application process, educating physicians and payors, and
resolving potential
patent litigation.
The full report, 'Trekking the Path to Biosimilars - Forging
Ahead' is available
at 'www.fitchratings.com'. This is the third in a series of
reports dedicated to
the burgeoning global biosimilars market.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Trekking the Path to Biosimilars -- Forging Ahead
Biosimilars --
Forging Ahead
here
