RPT-Fitch: BNY Mellon's 2Q'13 Revenues and Earnings Buoyed by Improved Markets

July 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) reported second quarter 2013 (2Q'13) net income of
$833 million on stronger revenue, according to Fitch Ratings. Core revenues increased 6% on a
linked quarter basis and 5% on year-over-year basis reflecting higher market values and solid
business volumes. Revenue growth was fairly broad based during the quarter, while expenses were
controlled resulting in solid net income.
Fee revenues benefitted from stronger equity markets during the quarter. In
aggregate, fee revenues were up 13% versus 1Q'13. Within fee income, asset
servicing posted a 2% increase reflecting higher securities lending volumes and
increased asset servicing fees on new business. Issuer services logged a strong
increase of 24% relative to 1Q'13 due to increased corporate actions and
technology reimbursements. Foreign exchange also posted healthy increases,
having been on a declining trend over the past few quarters on the volatility in
foreign exchange markets. The good growth in fee revenues and rally in financial
markets reinforces the strong interdependence between fees and markets.
Assets under Custody and Administration (AUC/A) remained flat during the quarter
and came in at $26.2 trillion, while assets under management (AUM) were
similarly flat at $1.4 trillion. Although AUM had decent inflows of $20 billion
during the quarter, these were largely offset by $17 billion in losses due to
market and currency impacts.
BK generated a modest increase in net interest income (NII) due to a changing
mix of earning assets and lower funding costs. Net interest margin (NIM)
improved a few basis points to 1.15%. At this point in the interest rate cycle,
Fitch would consider BK's NII and NIM to be at or near cyclical lows and thus
should see improvement if and when short-term rates increase.
BK reported that its Basel III Tier 1 Common (T1C) ratio was 9.3% following the
release of U.S. bank regulatory final rules implementing the Basel III
framework. The T1C ratio was down slightly from the previously estimated 9.4%
due to a mix of capital generation, AOCI deduction, and refinements of
risk-weighted assets. Although Fitch considers BK's risk-adjusted ratios to be
solid, the recently announced notice of proposed rulemaking on the enhanced
supplementary leverage ratio for large banks could have greater impact to the
company. While greater clarity is needed to estimate the ratio, the company
provided a loose estimate of low 4%.