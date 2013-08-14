Fitch: Costs of RBS Bad Bank Split Would Likely Exceed Benefits

LONDON, August 14 (Fitch) RBS's solid half-year earnings, based
on an
increasingly robust balance sheet, are likely to reduce the
benefit of
implementing a "bad bank" split, as currently being considered
by the UK
government, Fitch Ratings says. A bad bank split is unlikely as
we believe the
costs, obstacles and uncertainties involved in transferring some
assets to a
state-run bad bank would exceed the benefits, in particular to
the UK government
as majority shareholder in the bank and potential acquirer of
assets from the
bank.
In light of this and given the large unknown elements of what
could be
transferred and under what mechanisms even were some sort of
split to occur, we
have not taken any related rating action on RBS.
From a bondholder's perspective, there are a number of reasons
why any split is
likely to be neutral for the bank's Viability Rating, although
this cannot be
assured without full knowledge of what is being considered. At
its simplest, it
is difficult to imagine a restructuring being sanctioned that
would increase
risk for bondholders without also reducing value for
shareholders, most
obviously the UK government, one of whose very objectives is to
create
shareholder value for reprivatisation.
RBS has just proved, in its recent set of results and following
the UK
Prudential Regulatory Authority's recent adjusted capital
requirement test, that
it can continue to operate viably under its current plans. As
such, we expect
any restructuring would take place outside any existing
statutory framework,
presumably involving the sale by RBS of certain assets at no
less than fair
value in order to avoid a breach of EU state aid rules.
Indeed, the UK has pledged not to inject any more money into the
bank. Any
restructuring scheme that fell foul of EU state aid requirements
would, under
the revised rules effective 1 August 2013, require junior debt
burden sharing
and, presumably therefore, dilution of the government as
shareholder in favour
of junior bondholders.
For any such restructuring to go ahead, the UK government would
likely need the
approval of some of the minority shareholders in RBS, who would
probably want to
see a compelling valuation benefit to support a strategy that
consumed
significant management time. Uplift for shareholders could be
difficult to
achieve with the costs, legal complexities and valuation
adjustments that
accompany a good bank/bad bank scheme.
Another consideration is that the public sector debt will likely
increase by the
size of the assets selected to go into a state-owned bad bank.
Public sector
banking groups, such as RBS, are excluded from the primary
measure of net public
debt used by the government and the Office for Budget
Responsibility. However,
like the existing state run UK Asset Resolution, the bad bank
will most likely
be included on the exchequer's balance sheet, and thus be
included in the public
debt. The government may have limited appetite to see an
increase in the debt
level, so this would likely be a constraint for the size of a
potential bad bank
asset pool.
The assets that could be considered for transfer into public
ownership would
likely be in Ulster Bank, UK commercial real estate and some
legacy portfolios.
They would also likely be loans accounted for at above fair
value, so any asset
transfer at fair value would likely crystallise losses. The gap
between the fair
value of RBS's loans and the carrying value at which they were
held in the
accounts has fallen, but remains substantial at GBP17bn at
end-H113. A large
portion of the deficit is likely to relate to Irish and property
loans, even
though some will stem from low-risk assets written at uneconomic
rates, such as
housing association loans.
If a split were to happen, it might be negative for reported
capital ratios. But
we believe the impact would likely be moderate, considering the
constraints on
the potential size of the asset pool and some capital relief
from the removal of
impaired assets. There has also been media speculation that the
government could
recycle any compensation it received from RBS's exit of the
dividend access
share - a scheme put in place as part of RBS's bailout to make
it impractical to
pay dividends to ordinary shareholders - as a further equity
investment. Even if
capital ratios deteriorated moderately, asset quality would
improve and tail
risks would diminish after the asset transfers.
We believe the most likely outcome is for the group to continue
to follow its
planned capital actions - to deleverage further, partially float
its US Citizens
operations, and reduce and reshape its markets business. One of
the greatest
risks facing the RBS group is the litigation and conduct costs
relating to
legacy business. This risk remains unquantifiable but
potentially significant
and would be difficult to remove with a bad bank split.
A new chief executive with retail banking pedigree could lead to
a strategy more
focused on the UK and further reshaping of the markets
operations, which would
reduce risk-weighted assets, volatility in income and tail risk.
But Ulster Bank
will remain a drag on capital, as it is not expected to become
fully profitable
until the medium term.
Contact:
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
James Longsdon
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1076
Gergely Kiss
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1425
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.