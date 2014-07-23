Fitch: Credit Suisse 2Q14 Results Show Small Loss Due to US Fine

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that although Credit
Suisse Group
AG's (Credit Suisse, A/Stable/a) 2Q14 results were dented by the
large US
settlement fine, the performance of the group's strategic
businesses remained
resilient. The results also highlighted the importance of
further cost
reductions and the potential volatility of the bank's fixed
income sales and
trading revenue. The results have no immediate effect on Credit
Suisse's
ratings.
Credit Suisse reported a CHF0.4bn 2Q14 pre-tax loss - adjusted
for
non-controlling interests without significant economic interest
and CHF10m
negative movements in its own credit spreads. The loss was
largely a result of a
settlement with the US authorities into the assistance provided
to US persons to
evade or avoid paying tax, which had a pre-tax impact of
CHF1.6bn in 2Q14. The
impact of the settlement was significant, but resolves an issue
that had been
weighing on the bank and taking up management time and attention
for a number of
years. The investigation had been on-going since 2011. The bank
announced its
exit from US resident cross-border business in 2008.
In line with its global peers, Credit Suisse remains exposed to
litigation and
regulatory risks. The group announced that it did not expect the
on-going
investigations into foreign exchange rate setting to have a
material effect, and
management considers its exposure to conduct risks related to
benchmark rate
setting to be limited. Nonetheless, Credit Suisse's remaining
exposure to
litigation includes exposure to some mortgage-related cases in
the US.
Excluding the large fine, Credit Suisse would have reported
CHF1.3bn 2Q14 in
pre-tax profit (adjusted for non-controlling interests without
significant
economic interest and movements in its own credit spreads), a
10% yoy decline in
adjusted pre-tax profit, which translates into an adjusted
pre-tax return on
equity of 12% in 2Q14. The investment bank's pre-tax profit was
stable, but
private banking and wealth management saw a 5% decline in
pre-tax profit
excluding the settlement fine. In addition, there was a yoy
increase in the
corporate centre loss, partly due to business realignment and IT
costs.
The investment bank reported CHF752m pre-tax profit, which was
stable compared
with CHF754m in 2Q13, but 9% lower than a seasonally strong
1Q14. Weak trading
performance in the first half of the quarter was highlighted in
an announcement
by the bank in mid-May 2014, when it reported that trading
revenue had fallen.
However, improvement in performance later in the quarter
resulted in a 5%
increase yoy (in US dollar terms) in trading revenue for the
whole of 2Q14.
The main driver for the yoy stability in the investment bank was
solid net
revenue in fixed income sales and trading in the group's
strategic businesses,
which increased 4% yoy (11% in US dollar terms). The performance
of the bank's
fixed income trading in areas it determines as strategic was far
better than at
its US peers, which have generally seen yoy declines in fixed
income trading.
The relative resilience reflects the exclusion of non-strategic
businesses,
which generated negative net revenue in 2Q14, and the bank's
strong franchises
in securitised products, credit and emerging markets. Credit
Suisse has a clear
focus on its strategic businesses in fixed income and
transferred a large part
of its rates business to its non-strategic portfolio. The bank
announced that it
was exiting its commodities trading business and would
concentrate on moving an
increasing portion of foreign exchange trading to electronic
platforms.
The increase in fixed income sales and trading revenue was able
to offset a 10%
yoy decline (in US dollar terms) in revenue from equity sales
and trading, which
generated about 45% of total sales and trading net revenue. The
decline in
equity sales and trading revenue came from the continued weak
performance of
cash equities and a significant decline in derivatives.
Underwriting and
advisory net revenue improved 10% qoq (flat yoy) as equity
underwriting volumes
were higher.
Non-strategic businesses in the investment bank continued to
weigh on
performance as they generated a CHF282m pre-tax loss in 2Q14.
Fitch expects
these businesses to continue to be a drag on earnings and
volatile, but the bank
has made further progress in reducing its non-strategic
investment banking
assets, which at end-June 2014 amounted to USD72bn in Basel III
leverage
exposure, slightly (USD3bn) lower than at end-1Q14.
The performance of private banking and wealth management was
weaker, with
pre-tax profit of CHF0.9bn (excluding the CHF1.6bn impact of the
settlement)
given pressure on net interest income, transaction and
performance-based fees
and recurring commissions. The decline in revenue was partly
offset by a
reduction in operating expenses, excluding the impact of the
settlement, of 12%
yoy. We expect the business to remain a strong performer given
the bank's global
franchise and plans to reduce operating expenses further.
Net new assets inflows in the bank's strategic private banking
and wealth
management activities were strong at CHF11.8bn, of which
CHF7.4bn was from
wealth management clients, and CHF4.1bn from asset management,
despite further
net asset outflows of CHF2.9bn from its western European
cross-border business.
This contributed to the slight increase (3% yoy) in total assets
under
management (AuM) of CHF1,330bn. Credit Suisse's gross AuM margin
declined to
99bp as transaction volumes remained low and the net interest
margin remains
under pressure, but the reduction in operating costs resulted in
a 1bp
improvement in the net AuM margin to 28bp in the quarter.
The quarterly loss led to a 50bp decline in Credit Suisse's
fully applied Basel
III pro-forma common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio to 9.5% at end
2Q14, which is at
the lower end of its global trading and universal banks peer
group. The bank is
taking action to restore its fully loaded CET1 ratio to at least
10% by end-2014
by reducing risk-weighted assets and has reconfirmed its 11%
long-term target.
We expect the bank to reach its target and to maintain capital
ratios in line
with peers. The group's capital structure will continue to
evolve as Credit
Suisse announced that it will issue bail-in debt from its
holding company. At
the same time, the group will establish a separate subsidiary
for its
domestically systemically important businesses and will have to
comply with
increased local capital requirements outside Switzerland, mainly
in the US and
UK.
Credit Suisse's leverage has remained stable despite the loss,
and the group
reported a 3.2% Basel III Tier 1 leverage ratio at end-June
2014. This remains
below leverage ratios reported by the bank's US peers, but we
expect leverage to
improve further as the bank plans to reduce leverage exposure by
CHF156bn to
around CHF1,000bn in the long term. Its Basel III Tier 1
leverage ratio benefits
from the sizeable amount of Basel III additional Tier 1 capital
that the bank
has issued.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
