RPT-Fitch: Credit Suisse Q213 results show solid performance

July 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that Credit Suisse AG's ('A'/Stable/'a') solid Q213 results were in line
with the agency's expectations and confirmed Credit Suisse's strategy to maintain a solid
balance sheet. The group's capital ratios, including leverage ratios, improved further while the
group maintained its large pool of liquid assets.
Earnings benefited from solid market conditions in the first part of Q2 but also
reflected the bank's advanced stage in cutting costs. Operating expenses in Q213
increased only moderately by 4% yoy despite including higher litigation charges
(CHF93m in the investment banking division) and a CHF100m charge in private
banking and wealth management related to the Swiss agreement with the UK on
withholding tax.
Credit Suisse Group generated a 10% annualised return on average equity adjusted
for changes in the fair value of own debt (FVOD). Q213 net income adjusted for
the impact of changes in FVOD, amounted to CHF1,045m, a 20% decline compared
with the seasonally strong Q113 but significantly stronger than the weak Q212,
when adjusted net income was 25% lower.
Pre-tax income in private banking and wealth management was, at CHF916m, 6%
lower than in Q212 because of the CHF100m charge related to UK withholding tax.
Net revenue in the division remained flat yoy, with pressure on net interest
income in a low-interest rate environment balanced by improved transaction- and
performance based revenue. Operating expenses adjusted for the CHF100m one-off
charge remained broadly flat, and the division's adjusted cost/income ratio
improved to 69% in Q213.
Total assets under management (AuM) of the private banking and wealth management
division declined by 1.1% to CHF1,297bn (of which CHF834bn with wealth
management clients) in Q213, but this was mainly because of market and foreign
exchange movements. The group recorded solid net new assets of CHF7.6bn despite
continued AuM outflows from western European clients and from exit businesses in
its asset management segment.
The group's wealth management clients business reported sound profitability with
CHF529m pre-tax profit, and its gross margin, which had come under pressure in
previous quarters, improved slightly to 111bp, helped by higher transaction- and
performance-based revenue. Credit Suisse's ratings are underpinned by Fitch's
view that the group's strong franchise in wealth management provides more stable
earnings and a sound customer funding base.
Investment banking reported a sharp yoy rise in pre-tax profit to CHF754m, which
was however 42% lower than in the seasonally strong Q113, mainly as the result
of fixed income trading revenue falling 37% qoq. Overall, the investment banking
division generated an adequate 12% return on Basel III capital in Q113 according
to the bank's estimates, and operating expenses, excluding CHF93m litigation
provisions, increased by a moderate 4% yoy as discretionary performance-related
compensation increased yoy. Fitch expects the division to continue its adequate
performance, which should be helped by the cost reduction programme, which has
been largely completed.
Q213 fixed income trading revenue increased 13% yoy while risk-weighted assets
(RWA) in the business declined 18% over the same period. The qoq decline in net
revenue was somewhat more pronounced than at Credit Suisse's US peers, where
aggregate fixed income revenue fell 22% qoq. Credit Suisse continues to benefit
from its strong franchises in securitised products and credit, while difficult
market conditions in the second part of Q213 dented results in emerging markets,
and the group's rates business continues to underperform. Fixed income results
also benefited from lower losses on the bank's wind-down portfolio, which is
small and at end-June 2013 amounted to USD10bn RWA.
Equities trading revenue improved yoy and qoq and benefited from solid trading
conditions. The bank performed well in equity derivatives and gained market
share in cash equities, while prime services results declined because of lower
equities financing activities, particularly in Europe.
Underwriting and advisory performance was also sound as revenue improved both
yoy and qoq (with the exception of a yoy decline in advisory revenue). Credit
Suisse benefited from its strong franchise in leveraged finance, which
contributed about 75% to debt underwriting revenue. Equity underwriting also
improved, benefiting from the better performance in the Americas.
Credit Suisse Group's capital ratios benefited from internal capital generation
and a 3% decline in RWA. The group's end-June 2013 CHF281bn RWA was below its
year-end target. The group's 'look-through' Basel III common equity tier 1 ratio
stood at 9.3%, which is within the peer-group range. The FCC ratio (based on
preliminary results) improved to about 11%, and its Fitch eligible capital
ratio, which includes hybrid instruments and 'high-trigger' contingent capital
notes, stood at about 13%: The exchange of CHF3.8bn existing tier 1 instruments
into 'high-trigger' contingent capital notes, expected in October 2013, should
improve the FEC ratio by about 130bp.
A 3% reduction in total assets in Q213 and a reduction in off-balance sheet
exposures included in the Swiss leverage ratio calculation resulted in an
improved regulatory leverage ratio of 2.7% on a 'look-through' basis. Fitch
expects the bank to continue its on- and off-balance sheet reduction as planned,
which should result in a further improvement in leverage, which currently
remains higher than most peers'. The balance sheet reduction has not led to a
decline in the group's liquidity pool, which at end-June 2013 amounted to
CHF132bn, of which CHF97bn in the form of cash, government and government agency
securities.