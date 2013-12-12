RPT-Fitch downgrades Arch Coal's Sr. Unsecured to 'CCC+/RR5'; rates prospective 2nd lien notes 'B+/RR2'

Dec 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Arch Coal, Inc.'s (Arch Coal; NYSE: ACI) senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+/RR5' from 'B-/RR4'. Fitch has also assigned a 'B+/RR2' rating to Arch Coal's prospective $300 million second lien senior secured notes due January 2019. Net proceeds of the notes are expected to be used for the tender offer for the $600 million 8.75% senior notes due 2016. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.

The downgrade of the senior unsecured ratings reflects the lower recovery expectations given that the $300 million incremental term loans as well as the $300 million second lien notes together with the $1.6 billion existing secured term loans and expected borrowings under the receivables facility and senior secured revolver have higher priority. The Recovery Rating on the senior secured bank facility of 'RR1' reflects outstanding recovery prospects given default. Recovery on the second lien senior notes is superior and on the senior unsecured debt is below average.

The Rating Outlook is Negative.

Key Ratings Drivers:

The credit ratings also reflect oversupply in the global coal markets and high debt levels. Steam coal demand in the U.S. is recovering, stocks are falling and prices should improve going forward. Globally, both metallurgical (met) and steam coal are in excess supply and prices are weak. Coal producers have been running for cash with a focus on reducing costs which is expected to delay price recovery. In particular, Fitch expects the hard coking coal bench mark price to average about $160/tonne (t) and the Newcastle steam coal benchmark to be below $90/t over the next 12 months. The industry is consolidating which should benefit supply/demand dynamics longer term.

Arch Coal benefits from large, well-diversified operations and good control of low-cost production. Globally, Arch is the sixth largest coal producer based on volumes. The company sold 140.8 million tons of coal in 2012 accounting for 14% of the U.S. coal supply. At least 95% of 2013 expected volumes are committed and priced and more than 60% is committed and priced for 2014. The company has the second largest coal reserve position in the U.S. at 5.4 billion tons.

Weak earnings combined with high debt levels post the acquisition of International Coal Group in 2011 will result in high leverage metrics over the ratings horizon. Liquidity should remain adequate despite the prospect of negative free cash flow. Fitch expects financial leverage to remain elevated until industry-wide production cuts have resulted in more balanced steam and metallurgical coal markets.

Liquidity

At Sept. 30, 2013, cash on hand was $1.1 billion, short-term investments were $249 million and $204 million was available under the company's credit facilities. The $250 million accounts receivable facility matures Dec. 10, 2014, and is renewable annually. The $350 million credit facility is to be reduced to $250 million. The facility matures in June 2016. The facility has a covenant lite structure. Current maturities of debt are quite modest reflecting $19.5 million in term loan B amortization per year.

Fitch expects free cash flow could be negative as much as $300 million for 2014 and neutral to slightly negative in 2015. Asset sales are not anticipated. The Negative Outlook reflects the possibility that weak market conditions could drag beyond 2014. Total debt/adjusted EBITDA for the latest 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2013 was 15 times (x). Fitch anticipates leverage remaining elevated through at least 2014.

Ratings Sensitivities

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

--Cash and marketable securities falling below $1 billion;

--Expectations for 2015 of EBITDA $600 of million or less.

Positive: Not anticipated over the next 12 months given industry conditions but future developments that may lead to a positive rating action include:

--Debt levels materially reduced and free cash flow generation expected to be positive on average.

Fitch has taken the following rating actions:

--Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'B-';

--Senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'CCC+/RR5' from 'B-/RR4';

--Senior secured revolving credit facility affirmed at 'BB-/RR1';

--Senior secured term loan affirmed at 'BB-/RR1';

--Second lien secured notes rated 'B+/RR2'.

The Rating Outlook is Negative.