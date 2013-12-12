RPT-Fitch downgrades Arch Coal's Sr. Unsecured to 'CCC+/RR5'; rates prospective 2nd lien notes 'B+/RR2'

Dec 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Arch Coal, Inc.'s
(Arch Coal; NYSE: ACI) senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+/RR5' from 'B-/RR4'. Fitch
has also assigned a 'B+/RR2' rating to Arch Coal's prospective $300 million
second lien senior secured notes due January 2019. Net proceeds of the notes are
expected to be used for the tender offer for the $600 million 8.75% senior notes
due 2016. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A complete list of rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
The downgrade of the senior unsecured ratings reflects the lower recovery
expectations given that the $300 million incremental term loans as well as the
$300 million second lien notes together with the $1.6 billion existing secured
term loans and expected borrowings under the receivables facility and senior
secured revolver have higher priority. The Recovery Rating on the senior secured
bank facility of 'RR1' reflects outstanding recovery prospects given default.
Recovery on the second lien senior notes is superior and on the senior unsecured
debt is below average.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Key Ratings Drivers:
The credit ratings also reflect oversupply in the global coal markets and high
debt levels. Steam coal demand in the U.S. is recovering, stocks are falling and
prices should improve going forward. Globally, both metallurgical (met) and
steam coal are in excess supply and prices are weak. Coal producers have been
running for cash with a focus on reducing costs which is expected to delay price
recovery. In particular, Fitch expects the hard coking coal bench mark price to
average about $160/tonne (t) and the Newcastle steam coal benchmark to be below
$90/t over the next 12 months. The industry is consolidating which should
benefit supply/demand dynamics longer term.
Arch Coal benefits from large, well-diversified operations and good control of
low-cost production. Globally, Arch is the sixth largest coal producer based on
volumes. The company sold 140.8 million tons of coal in 2012 accounting for 14%
of the U.S. coal supply. At least 95% of 2013 expected volumes are committed and
priced and more than 60% is committed and priced for 2014. The company has the
second largest coal reserve position in the U.S. at 5.4 billion tons.
Weak earnings combined with high debt levels post the acquisition of
International Coal Group in 2011 will result in high leverage metrics over the
ratings horizon. Liquidity should remain adequate despite the prospect of
negative free cash flow. Fitch expects financial leverage to remain elevated
until industry-wide production cuts have resulted in more balanced steam and
metallurgical coal markets.
Liquidity
At Sept. 30, 2013, cash on hand was $1.1 billion, short-term investments were
$249 million and $204 million was available under the company's credit
facilities. The $250 million accounts receivable facility matures Dec. 10, 2014,
and is renewable annually. The $350 million credit facility is to be reduced to
$250 million. The facility matures in June 2016. The facility has a covenant
lite structure. Current maturities of debt are quite modest reflecting $19.5
million in term loan B amortization per year.
Fitch expects free cash flow could be negative as much as $300 million for 2014
and neutral to slightly negative in 2015. Asset sales are not anticipated.
The Negative Outlook reflects the possibility that weak market conditions could
drag beyond 2014. Total debt/adjusted EBITDA for the latest 12 months ended
Sept. 30, 2013 was 15 times (x). Fitch anticipates leverage remaining elevated
through at least 2014.
Ratings Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--Cash and marketable securities falling below $1 billion;
--Expectations for 2015 of EBITDA $600 of million or less.
Positive: Not anticipated over the next 12 months given industry conditions but
future developments that may lead to a positive rating action include:
--Debt levels materially reduced and free cash flow generation expected to be
positive on average.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
--Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'B-';
--Senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'CCC+/RR5' from 'B-/RR4';
--Senior secured revolving credit facility affirmed at 'BB-/RR1';
--Senior secured term loan affirmed at 'BB-/RR1';
--Second lien secured notes rated 'B+/RR2'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.