Fitch Downgrades Taurus CMBS (Pan-Europe) 2006-3 Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Taurus CMBS (Pan-Europe) 2006-3 Limited's notes as follows: EUR31.7m class A (XS0274566420) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative EUR11.6m class B (XS0274569523) downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative EUR4.1m class C (XS0274570372) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) RE100% EUR2m class D (XS0274570703) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE65% The transaction is a securitisation of now one loan backed by a shopping centre in Berlin, Germany. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade of the class A and B notes reflects the notes' approaching legal final maturity (in May 2015) while the last remaining loan, Triumph, is undergoing a lengthy resolution. There is also uncertainty over the allocation of proceeds upon the Triumph loan workout. The loan is secured by a secondary retail complex in Berlin and has been pending resolution since maturity in January 2013. The asset suffers from persistently high vacancy and is positioned in a lower-income suburb with nearby competition. The special servicer, Capita Asset Services, is working towards an orderly sale of the property, although this process cannot be assumed to complete within 12 months given the asset's characteristics. The downgrade of the class C and D notes is driven by continued interest shortfalls under these notes which, in Fitch's view, are irrecoverable as the loan is not behind in payments. The shortfalls were caused by special servicing fees not being explicitly deductible from the formulaic distribution of cash flow to holders of the unrated class X1 notes. Currently the transaction is applying a modified pro-rata principal paydown (50% sequential; 50% pro-rata). However, in a scenario where losses are incurred (none have been incurred so far), Fitch does not expect the modified pro-rata paydown to be applied, as a debit to the principal deficiency ledger should cause a switch to fully sequential pay. Without this switch, provided recoveries exceed the securitised A-note (EUR50m) sufficiently to cover the liquidation fee (for which the junior lender is liable), the notes should avoid principal loss. In the unlikely event that the A-note is covered but not by enough to fund the liquidation fee (0.65% of the recovery proceeds), all classes of notes would share in a minor shortfall of principal. RATING SENSITIVITIES A lack of progress with the sale of the property is likely to lead to further negative rating action on the class A and B notes. Fitch estimated 'B' recoveries are EUR48.8m. Click here for latest surveillance data. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Tuuli Krane Director +49 69 7680 76 170 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Surveillance Analyst Mbarek Wadil Analyst +44 203 530 1162 Committee Chairperson Euan Gatfield Managing Director +44 20 3530 1157 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 3 April 2013, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 24 May 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.