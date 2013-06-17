RPT-Fitch downgrades Virgin Media to 'B+' on acquisition by Liberty Global; outlook stable

June 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Virgin Media Inc.'s (Virgin
Media) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'BB+'. The ratings
have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and the Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below.
The downgrade follows the acquisition of Virgin Media by Liberty Global, Inc
(LGI). Fitch expects LGI to run Virgin Media's leverage towards the higher end
of a 4.0-5.0x net debt/EBITDA ratio, as it does with its other European cable
subsidiaries. Total debt at closing, especially senior secured debt, is higher
than Fitch initially expected, which has led to lower recovery rates than
previous anticipated when Fitch put Virgin Media's ratings on RWN on 6 February
2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sharp Increase in Leverage
Gross debt to EBITDA (last 12 months) has increased to 5.2x post-acquisition
from 3.6x at the end of 2012 as a result of debt from acquisition financing
being pushed down to Virgin Media. Fitch expects most of the USD1.5bn of cash
currently at Virgin Media to be used to redeem the company's convertible debt
and for distribution to other LGI subsidiaries.
Good Recovery Prospects
Although the GBP7.2bn of senior secured debt and finance leases after closing
was higher than we expected, recovery prospects for Virgin Media senior secured
debt holders are still good, in Fitch's view, given the solid operational
profile of the business. We have downgraded the senior secured rating of this
debt to 'BB+'/RR1 from 'BBB-'. Recovery prospects for the senior unsecured bonds
have suffered as a result of the increased senior secured debt. As a result, the
senior unsecured rating has been downgraded to 'B-'/RR6 from 'BB+'. Further
increases in senior secured debt are likely to result in lower recoveries, which
could lead to a downgrade of the senior secured rating.
Changes to Holding Structure
Following the closing of the transaction, Fitch anticipates that Virgin Media's
holding structure could change in the short term. This might change the parent
company Fitch assigns Virgin Media's IDR to but is unlikely to impact the senior
secured and unsecured ratings.
Solid Operational Profile
Virgin Media's Q113 results show that the company's operating and financial
results are in line with Fitch's 2013 forecasts. Over the medium term, we expect
Virgin Media to deliver increasing operating free cash flow, despite slowing
customer and revenue growth. This is underpinned by the company's key strength
as a "second-incumbent" in the UK, with its superior network infrastructure and
strong market share within its geographical footprint.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative:
- A negative rating action could occur if the company's FFO adjusted net
leverage increases above 5.5x, or FFO fixed charge cover falls below 2.5x.
Positive:
- A firm commitment by Virgin Media to adopt a more conservative financial
policy (for example, FFO adjusted net leverage of 4.5x) could lead to a positive
rating action.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Virgin Media has an undrawn GBP660m revolving credit facility. Excluding the
convertible bond, the company's next bond maturity is January 2018. The amount
of cash Virgin Media will end up with over the next month or so is unclear, and
depends on the proportion of convertible bondholders that exercise their change
of control rights and whether there are further cash distributions to LGI.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB+', RWN removed, Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at B
Virgin Media Investment Holdings senior secured bank facilities: downgraded to
'BB+' from 'BBB-', RWN removed, assigned 'RR1'
Virgin Media Secured Finance Plc 2018 and 2021 senior secured bonds: downgraded
to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', RWN removed, assigned 'RR1'
Virgin Media Finance Plc 2019, 2022 and 2023 senior notes: downgraded to 'B-'
from 'BB+', RWN removed, assigned 'RR6'