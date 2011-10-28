UPDATE 1-EU plan will help prop up banking system-Fitch

NEW YORK Oct 28 Europe's plan to halt the spread of a debt crisis will help restore confidence in banks and should leave the senior debt ratings of even most of the weakest institutions unaffected, Fitch Ratings said on Friday.

The agency called the European Union's plan, which calls for recapitalizing banks to the tune of about 106 billion euros, "a constructive approach to enhance EU banks resilience" to market turmoil.

Fitch said it expects most major European banks that need to meet new capital requirements will do so without resorting to government capital injections or capital fund-raising .

It said conversion of existing debt instruments and sales of nonstrategic assets were among the methods banks have said they would use.

And "with support likely to remain very high within the euro zone for senior creditors, this means banks' senior debt ratings should be unaffected in most cases, even for the region's weaker banks."

The deal adopted this week also calls for a Greek debt restructuring in which private creditors will take a 50 percent loss on Greek government bond holdings and a leveraging of a euro zone bailout fund to give it firepower of 1 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion).

Some European financial stocks, including Barclays (BARC.L) and Axa (AXAF.PA) slipped on Friday, giving up some of the gains after the EU struck its deal, but analysts said the market was still confident that policymakers were finally moving in the right direction to address the crisis.

The EU is trying to stop a crisis that has already pushed Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek emergency aid from spreading to other indebted countries such as Italy and Spain, both of which have faced rising borrowing costs. (Reporting by Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)