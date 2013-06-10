RPT-Fitch expects to rate AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2013-3

June 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings and Rating Outlooks to the notes issued by AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust (AMCAR) 2013-3:

--$151,000,000 class A-1 notes 'F1+sf';

--$316,700,000 class A-2 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$242,500,000 class A-3 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$76,600,000 class B notes 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$94,900,000 class C notes 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

--$93,400,000 class D notes 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$24,900,000 class E notes 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Weaker Credit Quality: The 2013-3 pool has marginally weaker credit quality than recent transactions, with a 562 weighted average (WA) Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) score, a 239 WA internal credit score and 91.1% 60+ month loan terms (extended term loans). The pool is consistent with 2013-2, including 48.9% new vehicles, 55% cars and a 109% WA LTV.

Consistent Credit Enhancement Structure: The cash flow distribution is a sequential-pay structure. Initial hard credit enhancement (CE) is consistent with the prior five transactions. The reserve is 2.00% (non-declining), and initial overcollateralization (OC) is 5.25% growing to a target of 14.25% of the outstanding pool balance (less the required reserve amount).

Stronger Portfolio/Securitization Performance: Losses on General Motors Financial Company, Inc.'s portfolio and 2009 - 2012 AMCAR securitizations declined to some of its lowest levels, supported by the gradual economic recovery and strong used vehicle values supporting higher recovery rates. Stable Corporate Health: Fitch rates General Motors Company (GM) 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook, and General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) 'BB'; Rating Watch Positive. GM Financial has recorded positive corporate financial results since 2010, and the overall health of GM has also improved.

Consistent Origination/Underwriting/Servicing: AmeriCredit Financial Services Inc. (AFSI) demonstrates adequate abilities as originator, underwriter and servicer, as evidenced by historical portfolio delinquency and loss experience and securitization performance. Fitch deems AFSI capable of adequately servicing this series.

Legal Structure Integrity: The legal structure of the transaction should provide that a bankruptcy of GM Financial would not impair the timeliness of payments on the securities.

RATING SENSITIVITY

Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than the base case and could result in potential rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to each class of AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2013-3 to increased losses over the life of the transaction.

Fitch's analysis found that each class of notes displays some sensitivity to increased defaults and losses, with some classes showing potential downgrades of up to two rating categories under Fitch's moderate (1.5x base case loss) scenario. Some classes of notes could experience downgrades of more than three rating categories under Fitch's severe (2.5x base case loss) scenario. Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the accompanying presale report.

