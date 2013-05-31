RPT-Fitch expects to rate EverBank Mortgage Loan Trust 2013-2; presale issued

May 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects to rate EverBank Mortgage Loan Trust 2013-2 (EBMLT 2013-2) as follows:
--$278,879,000 class A certificate 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$278,879,000 class A-IO notional certificate 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$7,279,000 class B-1 certificate 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$5,460,000 class B-2 certificate 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--$4,398,000 class B-3 certificate 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$3,336,000 class B-4 certificate 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$3,943,159 class B-5 certificate not rated.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Low CLTVs and High FICO Scores: The pool's original weighted average (WA)
combined loan-to-value ratio (CLTV) is 67.69%, indicating substantial equity in
the property. Taken together with the high WA original Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO)
score of 776, the pool is of very high credit quality and has considerably low
default risk. EBMLT 2013-2 has an improved FICO distribution compared to EBMLT
2013-1, with just 2.3% of borrowers with FICOs below 720 vs. 5.4% previously.
15-Year FRMs: The pool consists of 15-year (13%) and 30-year (87%) FRMs.
Borrowers of 15-year mortgages are positively selected, as they have the option
to select a lower payment option with a 30-year FRM but qualify at, and choose,
a higher payment. Thus, the default risk is significantly lower, compared with
borrowers of other products, all else being equal. However, the larger monthly
payments associated with the 15-year FRM result in a faster paydown on the
subordinate classes during the lock-out period. As a result, more
transaction-level subordination is needed to cover losses, should they occur
later in the transaction's life.
Locations with High sMVDs: Roughly one-third of the pool is located in regions
that Fitch believes to be overvalued by 18% - 33% above sustainable levels,
including Los Angeles, San Jose, and Santa Ana, CA. The high market value
decline projections are key contributors to Fitch's default and loss risk
assessment of this pool. In addition, the pool has significant regional
concentrations that resulted in an additional penalty of about7% to the pool's
lifetime default expectation. This reflects a slight improvement from EBMLT
2013-1, in which the pool's default risk was increased by 10% to account for the
geographic concentration.
R&W Counterparty Net Negative: The mortgage loan representation and warranty
(R&W) framework is consistent with Fitch's criteria and viewed positively by the
agency. However, EverBank does not meet the criteria financial condition
threshold. As a result, Fitch made an adjustment to its loss expectations to
account for the possibility of slightly higher defaults and losses arising from
EverBank's inability to repurchase loans due to breaches. The adjustment
considered the 100% due diligence review, as well as the very high quality of
the mortgage loans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch's analysis incorporates a sensitivity analysis to demonstrate how the
ratings would react to steeper market value declines than assumed at the MSA
level. The implied rating sensitivities are only an indication of some of the
potential outcomes and do not consider other risk factors that the transaction
may become exposed to or be considered in the surveillance of the transaction.
Three sets of sensitivity analyses were conducted to assess the effect of higher
market value declines for the subject pool.
In its analysis, Fitch considered placing a greater emphasis on recent economic
performance in determining market value declines for the pool. While Fitch's
current loan loss model looks to three years of historical data and one year of
projections, this does not incorporate recent notable economic improvement. To
reflect the more recent economic environment, a sensitivity analysis was
performed using two years historical economic data and two years of projections.
The result of this sensitivity analysis was included in the consideration of the
loss expectations for this transaction. The sensitivity analysis resulted in a
base sMVD decline of 15.4% from 16.3%.
Roughly half of the pool is located in California, both in areas with high and
low market value decline projections. The market value decline projections are
key contributors to Fitch's default and loss risk assessment of this pool. Fitch
conducted sensitivity analysis assuming sMVDs of 15%, 20%, and 25% for all the
California regions. The sensitivity analysis indicated no impact on ratings for
all bonds in each scenario.
The third sensitivity analysis demonstrates how the ratings would react to
steeper market value declines at the national level. The analysis assumes market
value declines of 10%, 20%, and 30%, in addition to the model projected 16.3%
for this pool. The analysis indicates there will be no rating impact with a
further 10% market value decline from the current model projection. However,
there is some potential rating migration with higher MVDs, compared with the
model projection.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the
accompanying pre-sale report 'EverBank Mortgage Loan Trust 2013-2', available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.