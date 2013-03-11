Fitch expects to rate Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2013-A; presale issued

March 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings to the Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2013-A notes: --$154,000,000 class A-1 'F1+sf'; --$344,000,000 class A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$344,000,000 class A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$69,470,000 class A-4 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$44,680,000 class B 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$44,680,000 class C 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$31,276,000 class D 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable. Key Rating Drivers Strong Credit Quality: Credit quality for the pool is consistent with that of recent pools. The weighted average (WA) Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) score is 748, and the original term is 34.8 months, with 26.61% of the leases with original terms of more than 36 months. The pool is geographically diverse with approximately 10 months of seasoning, consisting of 100% new vehicles. Adequate Structural Protection: 2013-A is a sequential-pay structure. Initial hard credit enhancement (CE) for class A notes totals 18.90% (10.80% subordinated class B, C, and D notes, 7.60% initial overcollateralization, and a 0.50% reserve). Consistent Lease Maturities: 2013-A consists of 72.10% undiscounted base residual value (RV), in line with prior pools. Lease maturities are well distributed, with 55.18% of the pool maturing after two or more years following close. However, five months represent more than 5.00% of the total base RV, and a single-month period in November 2015 accounts for 8.38%. State of the Wholesale Vehicle Market: The U.S. wholesale vehicle market (WVM) has been healthy thus far in 2013. However, Fitch Ratings remains cautious on the potential impact of general economic weakness and rising fuel prices on demand for and values of used vehicles. Stable Corporate Health: Fitch currently rates the long-term issuer default rating (IDR) of Ford (the parent of Ford Credit) and Ford Credit 'BBB-'/Stable. Consistent Origination/Underwriting/Servicing: Ford Credit demonstrates good capabilities as originator, underwriter, and servicer, as evidenced by the historical delinquency/loss performance of its managed portfolio and securitizations. Fitch deems Ford Credit capable of adequately servicing 2013-A. Legal Structure Integrity: The legal structure of the transaction should provide that a bankruptcy of Ford Credit would not impair the timeliness of payments on the securities. Rating Sensitivity: Unanticipated decreases in the value of returned vehicles and/or increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than the base case and could result in potential rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to FCALT 2013-A to increased credit and residual losses over the life of the transaction. Fitch's analysis found that the transaction displays some sensitivity to increased defaults and credit losses, showing downgrades of one rating category under Fitch's 1.5x base case loss scenario, while experiencing downgrades of one or two rating categories under Fitch's severe (2.5x base case loss) scenario. The transaction shows significantly more sensitivity to residual loss volatility, under Fitch's severe residual loss scenario, all class of notes would be expected to be downgraded by two or more rating categories. The presale report is available to all investors on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. For more information about Fitch's comprehensive subscription service FitchResearch, which includes all presale reports, surveillance, and credit reports on more than 20 asset classes, contact product sales at +1-212-908-0800 or at 'webmaster@fitchratings.com'.