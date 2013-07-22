RPT-Fitch Expects to Rate Nissan Auto Receivables 2013-B Owner Trust; Presale Issued

July 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings to the Nissan Auto Receivables 2013-B Owner Trust notes:

--$244,000,000 class A-1 'F1+sf';

--$328,000,000 class A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$328,000,000 class A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$100,000,000 class A-4 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Consistent Collateral Pool: Despite 61-plus month loan terms increasing to 48.63% (the highest level ever in a NAROT pool), the collateral composition and credit quality of 2013-B are generally consistent with those of prior pools, with a 758 weighted average (WA) Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) score, 95.75% new vehicles and 97.40% Nissan vehicles. Additionally, the pool is geographically diverse.

Sufficient Enhancement: 2013-B incorporates a sequential-pay structure, consistent with prior transactions. Initial hard credit enhancement (CE) totals 4.25% in 2013-B, consistent with recent transactions. Overall CE is sufficient to cover the Fitch 'AAAsf'-stressed lifetime cumulative net loss (CNL) assumption.

Strong Portfolio/Securitization Performance: NMAC portfolio and securitization delinquencies and losses have declined in recent vintages, supported by the U.S. economic recovery, healthy used vehicle values, NMAC's implementation of tighter underwriting policies in 2009 to 2010 and high credit-quality originations in the 2010 to 2013 vintages.

Stable Origination, Underwriting and Servicing Platform: Fitch believes NMAC demonstrates adequate abilities as originator, underwriter and servicer for 2013-B.

Unstable Economic Outlook: The slow economic recovery and potential for volatility could affect delinquencies and losses. Fitch's analysis accounts for this risk by including poorer performing vintages from the recent recession in deriving the base case loss proxy.

Integrity of Legal Structure: The legal structure of a transaction should provide that a bankruptcy of NMAC would not impair the timeliness of payments on the securities.