Fitch: Fines, Resolution Planning Keep Pressure on Bank Capital

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Trading and Universal Banks: Periodic Review here LONDON, September 15 (Fitch) Conduct costs and the need to adapt group structures to increasing regulatory scrutiny of banks' subsidiaries as part of resolution planning will keep the capitalisation of the 12 global trading and universal banks (GTUBs) in the spotlight, Fitch Ratings says. But the GTUBs continue to strengthen capital buffers and we believe they can act quickly to restore and maintain good capital ratios. The continuous raising of the capital bar also reflects a desire to remain in line with competitors. All GTUBs are exposed to litigation and other conduct risks, and further fines are inevitable. We expect further conduct costs in numerous investigations, including but not limited to foreign exchange rate setting, US mortgage-related matters and US sanctions breaches. The nature of the alleged action in relation to foreign exchange rate setting in particular suggests fines could be material and widespread if any wrongdoing is found. Uncertainty about the level of fines and potential related business restrictions is now one of the biggest risks these banks face. Their Viability Ratings (VR) incorporate our view that conduct costs should remain manageable at each issuer's rating level, and we do not expect possible restrictions on banks to affect businesses materially. Sanctions that dent capitalisation more than temporarily or materially restrict business activities would put pressure on VRs. They can also indicate excessive risk appetite and weak corporate governance. Capital strengthening and a reduction in assets and leverage should help banks manage the stricter capital requirements for subsidiaries that are increasingly the focus for regulators looking to improve the resolvability of large banking groups. But meeting foreign supervisors' specific qualitative expectations from the outset will be challenging for some banks. This particularly affects European GTUBs with US subsidiaries. Leverage ratio requirements are likely also to be a constraining factor for the nature and volume of business these banks book in the US. Additional regulatory requirements or preferences are also developing for certain subsidiaries and holding companies in the GTUBs' home markets, with a greater focus on legal entity capitalisation. UK-based banks will have to establish a ring-fenced subsidiary for retail and SME activities with separate capital requirements. Business separations are also required for German and French banks for select trading operations. The two Swiss GTUBs are also setting up new subsidiaries for their domestic and some of their wealth-management operations. The structural changes and additional requirements will consume management time and costs, are likely to keep earnings retention rates high for some time and may constrain business activities. For more information on the sector, see our report Global Trading and Universal Banks: Periodic Review - Mixed Outlook for 2H14, published today on www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Christian Scarafia Senior Director Financial Institutions +44 203 530 1012 Bridget Gandy Managing Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1095 Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director Financial Institutions +1 212 908 0560 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.