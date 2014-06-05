RPT-Fitch: Foreign Tax Exemption Can Disguise US Multinational Risks

(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
High levels of undistributed foreign earnings can flatter the post-tax earnings and credit
metrics of US multinationals, potentially leading investors to underestimate the financial risk
of an issuer, Fitch Ratings says. We address this in our ratings by evaluating the credit
profile of both the domestic and consolidated entity and potentially taking
rating action if these profiles become unbalanced.
Undistributed foreign earnings (UFE), the profits earned by foreign subsidiaries
that have not been remitted back to the parent, are growing fast for many US
multinationals. While US corporations are taxed on worldwide earnings, this
normally happens only when those overseas earnings are distributed to the US
parent. Additionally, US accounting rules exempt corporates from having to
recognise deferred tax liabilities on these earnings if they will be
indefinitely reinvested abroad.
This means investors can underestimate credit risk, because companies may not be
able to access their entire reported cash balance without having to pay
significant taxes.
There are several circumstances in which US multinationals may need to remit
cash back to the US, crystallising a tax liability. These include if the
domestic business cannot support cash expenses including returns to shareholder
and debt service, or if debt maturities arise at a time when markets are shut
and the debt cannot be refinanced. A crackdown on the tax mitigation strategies
many companies use could also lead to the creation of tax liabilities that did
not previously need to be recorded.
Our analysis of 40 large US multinational companies shows UFE can have a
significant impact on both earnings and credit metrics. On average the exemption
from recording a tax liability on the difference between foreign and US tax
rates boosted basic earnings per share by 18%. Applying a conservative haircut
to FFO to account for US taxes on foreign earnings, FFO adjusted leverage for
the sample rose by an average of 0.3x.
We address these potential distortions by evaluating the financial profile of
both the foreign activities and the domestic business, which must pay returns to
shareholders and debt holders purely from its domestic and received foreign
earnings. A deteriorating domestic credit profile can lead to rating action.
This was a factor in our revision of Coca-Cola's Outlook to Negative from Stable
in February.
For more details on our approach to UFEs and the impact they can have on credit
metrics, see the report "Phantom Earnings: Offshore Accounts of US
Multinationals Will Come Back to Haunt Investors", published today on
www.fitchratings.com.