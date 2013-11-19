Fitch: Fortis Unit Deal Benefits BNP Paribas and Belgian State

PARIS/LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Last week's agreement for BNP
Paribas (BNPP)
to buy Belgium's 25% stake in its BNP Paribas Fortis subsidiary
has benefits for
both the French bank and the Belgian state, Fitch Ratings says.
It simplifies
BNPP's group structure while continuing to enhance earnings, and
reduces public
debt for Belgium.
BNPP's earnings already benefit from its majority ownership of
BNP Paribas
Fortis. The bank says the deal is likely to be accretive to
earnings per share
in 2013. It estimated synergies from the 75% majority stake at
EUR1.5bn in 2012,
largely owing to rationalisation of IT systems, and there were
additional
revenues as BNPP's products were rolled out to BNP Paribas
Fortis clients. These
have continued into 2013. BNPP has also benefitted from the
positive
amortisation of fair-value adjustments related to the BNP
Paribas Fortis
acquisition (total adjustments of EUR6.8bn at purchase), but
this is no longer
material in 2013.
The deal would be neutral to BNPP's 'A+' rating. There would
also be no change
to the ratings of BNP Paribas Fortis, which are already
equalised with those of
BNPP, as we view it as a core subsidiary and expect support to
be forthcoming
from the parent rather than the Belgian authorities. Belgium and
Luxembourg are
part of the group's core retail franchise and the original
acquisition of BNP
Paribas Fortis in 2009 has strengthened the customer base and
been financially
beneficial.
BNPP's solid capitalisation gives it the flexibility to expand
its franchise and
seize growth opportunities. Its fully loaded Basel III common
equity ratio of
10.8% at end-3Q13 exceeded management's target and compares well
with its
domestic and international peers. The purchase will lower this
ratio by around
50bp, which is manageable. The deal will facilitate any further
transfer of
assets and businesses between BNPP and its subsidiary.
The disengagement of the Belgian authorities is a sign that
banking sector risks
are receding in the country, although they are still high. The
EUR3.25bn
transaction should generate a capital gain of around EUR900m for
the Belgian
state and reduce 2013 debt by around 0.9% of GDP. However,
weaker inflationary
pressures in 2013-2014 and slower fiscal consolidation than
previously envisaged
has led us to extend our public debt peak estimate of 100% of
GDP to 2014, from
2013. We believe public debt dynamics remain within the
tolerance of the 'AA'
sovereign rating, which we affirmed today.
The Belgian state remains a major shareholder of BNP Paribas
(10.3% of the
group).
Contact:
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue du Monceau
75008 Paris
Michele Napolitano
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1536
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.