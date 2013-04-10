Fitch: Global Banks Strengthening Capital Despite Litigation Costs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Trading and Universal Banks Review: Q412 here LONDON/NEW YORK, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the operating performance of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUB) peer group to have benefited in Q113 from a seasonally stronger quarter and solid capital market activities. In the latest of a series of periodic reports on the performance of the GTUBs, the agency observes that headwinds for profitability in coming quarters might arise from weaker outlook for economic growth, particularly in Europe, as well as continued litigation and regulatory costs. However, these should be mitigated by better performance in several securities businesses as equity markets are high and some fixed income segments show good volumes. The GTUBs' operating results in Q412 benefited from healthy capital markets activities in the quarter, which helped underlying profitability. Securities business revenue at most banks was below previous quarter results but significantly better than the particularly weak Q411. FICC trading in particular saw weaker results than in Q312. Overall, FY12 underlying operating profitability improved, but significant provisions for litigation at many banks dented net income. Given the uncertain earnings outlook for capital market activities, continued cost reduction will remain important for all banks in 2013. Staff reduction and changes to staff remuneration policies should help contain operating expenses. However, further charges and provisions related to regulatory investigations and litigation-related costs are likely to remain a burden in 2013 as legacy issues are dealt with, although Fitch expects that the banks will be able to manage the impact of these charges. Fitch expects that the GTUBs will continue to concentrate on building capital buffers in 2013 after improvements in 2012. The agency's base case is that the GTUBs will make steady progress towards reaching sound capital ratio requirements based on a risk-weighted basis but also on a non-weighted balance sheet leverage measure. As the GTUBs have to operate with sound capital ratios, signs of any bank falling behind in building up its capitalisation or failing to maintain sound capital ratios would put VRs under pressure. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Christian Scarafia Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 212 Fitch Italia SpA V.lo S Maria alla Porta, 1 20123 Milan Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44 20 3530 1095 Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1 212 908 0560 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.